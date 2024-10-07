AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:04 a.m. EDT

Tossed balls from stands, apparently aimed at Profar, interrupts Padres’ win in NLDS Game 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodger Stadium fans tossed baseballs, apparently at San Diego left fielder Jurickson Profar, and then threw trash that caused a 12-minute wait between pitches during the seventh inning of NL Division Series Game 2. Profar had robbed Mookie Betts of a home run in the first inning, reaching into the stands behind the low left-field wall. As Betts rounded the bases, Profar hopped up and down for several seconds, back to the plate, before showing he caught the ball. With San Diego leading 4-1 and Yu Darvish warming up for the bottom of the seventh, fans appeared to be yelling at Profar and a ball was thrown.

LeBron and son Bronny James play together for the first time in a preseason game for the Lakers

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James and his son Bronny made NBA history when they played together for the first time during the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason game against Phoenix. LeBron and Bronny are the first father and son to play in any NBA game at the same time, let alone on the same team. The James family’s remarkable moment coincidentally happened on Bronny’s 20th birthday. Bronny James entered the game as a substitute to begin the second quarter, joining his father on the court out of the timeout.. The crowd at Acrisure Arena in the Coachella Valley cheered at the mention of Bronny’s name.

Prescott throws TD pass to Tolbert with 20 seconds left to lift Cowboys past Steelers, 20-17

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dak Prescott hit Jalen Tolbert with a 4-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining and the Dallas Cowboys slipped past the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-17 early Monday The Cowboys (3-2) won their second straight after Prescott overcame a mistake-filled night to lead a 70-yard drive that ended with Prescott finding a lunging Tolbert just across the goal line on fourth down. Prescott threw for 352 yards to go with two touchdowns, two interceptions and a fumble. Pittsburgh lost its second straight on a night it mustered just 226 yards of total offense to drop to 3-2. The start was delayed nearly 90 minutes due to severe weather, with the game ending at 12:59 a.m. EDT.

Castellanos wins Game 2 for Phillies with 9th-inning single, top Mets 7-6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos ripped a winning two-out single off Tylor Megill that scored Trea Turner and sent the Philadelphia Phillies to a dizzying 7-6 win over the New York Mets and evened the NL Division Series at one game apiece. Castellanos tossed his helmet and was mobbed by teammates on the infield as a game that seemed to slip away one inning earlier turned into one more comeback for the NL East champions. Game 3 is Tuesday in New York, the Mets’ first home game since Sept. 22.

AP Top 25: Texas returns to No. 1, Alabama drops to No. 7 after upsets force reshuffling of rankings

It was a week of upheaval in The Associated Press college football poll. Texas returned to No. 1 after a one-week absence following Vanderbilt’s monumental upset of Alabama. The Commodores’ win over Alabama on Saturday caused the Crimson Tide to drop from No. 1 to No. 7. The last top-ranked team to fall so far was Ohio State, which plunged to No. 11 in 2010 following an October loss to Wisconsin. Texas, which had an open date, received 52 first-place votes and became the first team in two years to bounce in and out of the top spot in a span of three polls. The Longhorns also were just the third team since 2008 to be voted No. 1 after not playing the day before.

Justin Tucker’s field goal after Derrick Henry’s big run lifts Ravens to a wild 41-38 overtime win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Justin Tucker kicked a 24-yard field goal to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a wild 41-38 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. After Evan McPherson missed a 53-yard attempt for Cincinnati on a fumbled snap, Baltimore took over on its own 43. On the next play, Derrick Henry rumbled 51 yards down to the Bengals 6 to set up Tucker’s chip-shot kick for the win. Tucker tied it with a 56-yarder with 1:35 left to force overtime. The Ravens and Bengals traded punches on offense the entire day with Lamar Jackson prevailing despite Joe Burrow throwing a career-high five touchdown passes.

Kyler Murray rallies the Cardinals past the 49ers, 24-23

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kyler Murray had a long touchdown run in the first quarter and rallied Arizona with two fourth-quarter scoring drives in the Cardinals’ 24-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Murray threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Higgins early in the fourth quarter that cut the deficit to 23-21 and then set up Chad Ryland’s 35-yard field goal with 1:37 to play. Brock Purdy then threw an interception to seal it. This marked the second time this season that San Francisco blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to a division rival, having done it in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Texas swaggers into SEC and midseason break undefeated and in best shape in more than a decade

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has found its swagger again. The Longhorns are undefeated before their rivalry game with Oklahoma. Their SEC debut was a smashing success. They held the No. 1 spot in the AP rankings for two weeks, then returned again on Sunday. That’s a long way from the 2021 debut season of coach Steve Sarkisian when the Longhorns went 5-7. And it’s not just football. Texas has rolled into the SEC as the top athletic department in the country and athletes are cashing in on name, image and likeness deals. Sarkisian heads onto the recruiting trail for a few days with a lot to sell.

Fritz and Dimitrov finally advance at rain-soaked Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI (AP) — Two days after starting out seventh-ranked Taylor Fritz and 10th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov have finally completed their second-round matches at the Shanghai Masters. Fritz completed a 7-6, 7-6 win over Frenchman Terence Atmane nearly 48 hours after the match began on Saturday. There had been rain delays throughout the weekend. Dimitrov also won his match against Zizou Bergs of Belgium 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. At the Wuhan Open in China, No. 12-ranked Beatriz Haddad-Maia beat Madison Keys of the U.S. 7-6, 6-2 in the opening main-draw match.

Stenhouse snaps 65-race losing streak after late crash at Talladega scrambles playoff picture

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. snapped a 65-race losing streak by winning in overtime at Talladega Superspeedway after a late crash collected more than half the field, including eight of the 12 championship contenders. Stenhouse is not in the playoffs and his victory Sunday marked the second consecutive week a driver not competing for the Cup Series title has won. The victory was the first for Stenhouse and his JTG Daugherty Racing team since he won the season-opening Daytona 500 to start 2023. Four drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs next Sunday on the hybrid road course/oval at Charlotte. Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe are all below the cutline.

