AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:03 p.m. EST

Kelce Bowl: Chiefs’ Travis, Eagles’ Jason the center of attention in a Super Bowl rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You can’t go anywhere these days without hearing or seeing something that has to do with Eagles center Jason Kelce and his younger brother and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Big brother was dubbed one of the “Sexiest Men Alive” by the magazine “People.” Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. Both are part of one of the hottest podcasts anywhere, and together they have transcended the NFL to become bona fide stars. Oh, and they meet again on Monday night when the Eagles visit the Chiefs in a rematch of the Super Bowl. The Eagles are 8-1 leading the NFC while the Chiefs are 7-2 and atop the AFC.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto becomes free agent Tuesday, talks can run through Jan. 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto will become a free agent Tuesday and major league teams can sign him through 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 4. Nippon Professional Baseball notified Major League Baseball that the 25-year-old right-hander’s club, the Orix Buffaloes, was posting him for availability to MLB teams. MLB notified the 30 teams of the posting on Monday and under the agreement between MLB and NPB the negotiating period starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday and extends for up to 45 days. Yamamoto was 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA this season, striking out 169 and walking 28 in 164 innings.

Maryland falls out of women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time in 13 years, South Carolina now unanimous No. 1

Maryland’s 13-year run in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll has come to an end after a week that saw more chaos in the Top 25. The Terrapins had been ranked for 251 consecutive weeks. It was the second-longest active streak behind UConn. South Carolina remained the No. 1 team and is now the unanimous choice.UCLA moved up to No. 2, the best ranking in program history. Colorado, Stanford and Iowa round out the top five.

Reese’s mysterious absence brings unwanted scrutiny to No. 7 LSU and coach Kim Mulkey

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The unexplained absence of LSU star forward Angel Reese is bringing unwanted scrutiny to No. 7 LSU and coach Kim Mulkey as they try to defend their national title. Few details have been released about why Reese has been away from the team. The recent drama has even involved critical comments by some players’ parents on social media. And it’s come after a surprising season-opening loss for a team that entered the season ranked No. 1. There was no indication Reese would be back with the team for Monday night’s home game against Texas Southern. She also missed LSU’s previous game at Southeastern Louisiana and was benched for a half against Kent State.

Kansas strengthens grip on No. 1 in AP Top 25; Miami grabs its first top 10 ranking since 2018

Kansas’ comeback win in a marquee matchup kept the Jayhawks firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while Miami climbed to its highest ranking in nearly five years. The Jayhawks stayed at No. 1 in Monday’s new AP Top 25. after rallying past Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Miami climbed to No. 10 to replace a tumbling Florida Atlantic in the only major change at the top of the rankings. No. 24 Virginia and No. 25 Mississippi State were the week’s new additions. Villanova and Illinois fell out from last week’s poll.

Jets starting Tim Boyle at QB vs. Dolphins on Friday in place of the benched Zach Wilson

Tim Boyle will be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback against the Miami Dolphins on Friday. Boyle replaces the benched Zach Wilson, who took over as the starter when Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with New York on Sept. 11. It will be Boyle’s fourth NFL start and his first since 2021 with the Detroit Lions. Trevor Siemian is currently on the practice squad but will serve as Boyle’s backup against the Dolphins with Wilson the No. 3 quarterback. Boyle went 7 of 14 for 33 yards and an interception after replacing Wilson at Buffalo.

Jim Harbaugh leans on ‘Ted Lasso’ to deal with challenges for No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh is leaning on lessons from “Ted Lasso” to cope with the challenges that come with preparing No. 3 Michigan to face rival and second-ranked Ohio State amid a sign-stealing scandal that will keep him away from his team for a third straight game. Harbaugh says like Lasso, he likes his locker room in one piece. Harbaugh sidestepped a handful of questions at his weekly news conference, including sharing his take on the school not going through with its threat to take the Big Ten to court for suspending him for three games.

Marvin Harrison Jr. needs a monster performance for No. 2 Ohio State in The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. can help No. 2 Ohio State beat No. 3 Michigan with a monster game on Saturday and bolster his case for the Heisman Trophy. Harrison is the son of Hall of Fame NFL receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. and he has 1,093 yards and 13 TDs in 2023. He had 1,263 yards and 12 TDs last year. He’s the first receiver in Ohio State history to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and is a lock to be a first-round NFL draft pick in the spring.

Nola’s $172 million, 7-year deal with Phillies includes bonus if traded in 2024 or ’25

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pitcher Aaron Nola will get yearly salaries of $24,571,428 in his $172 million, seven-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. He would get a $1 million assignment bonus if traded in 2024 or 2025. During the 2025 season, Nola will become a 10-year veteran who has spent five years with his team and will have the right to block trades without his consent. Nola went 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA in 32 starts with Philadelphia this year, finishing with 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings.

Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer and Chase Utley among 12 newcomers on BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David Wright, José Bautista and Matt Holliday are among 12 new candidates on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot released Monday. Todd Helton, who fell 11 votes short this year in ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, and Billy Wagner, who was 27 shy, are among 14 holdovers. Bartolo Colon, Adrián González, Victor Martinez, Brandon Phillips, José Reyes and James Shields also are making their first appearances on the ballot. BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of membership are eligible to vote. Ballots must be postmarked by Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 23.

