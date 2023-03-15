AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:03 p.m. EDT

Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers’ move

Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023 after 18 seasons in Green Bay. The four-time NFL MVP quarterback says he is just waiting for the Packers to trade him. Rodgers made his comments Wednesday following days of speculation that his time in Green Bay might be done. The 39-year-old said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback. The Jets sent a contingent that reportedly included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers’ home in Southern California last week. Rodgers has been the face of the franchise since Hall of Famer Brett Favre was traded to the Jets in 2008.

NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for video showing gun in club

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant eight games without pay after determining that his holding a firearm at a club in suburban Denver earlier this month was “conduct detrimental to the league.” Morant will miss his sixth game when the Grizzlies play in Miami on Wednesday night. He will miss the next two games and be eligible to return on Monday when Memphis plays Dallas. The games he already missed will count toward the suspension. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver met with Morant in New York before announcing the league’s decision. He called Morant’s conduct “irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.”

Social media madness gives opportunities to Edert and others

By the time Doug Edert and tiny Saint Peter’s made history by becoming the first 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight in last year’s NCAA Tournament, Edert’s mustache had its own Twitter handle and Edert himself had deals hawking chicken wings and a few other products. All of this was spurred by the confluence of social media’s ever-growing imprint on society combined with the new and loosely regulated world of NIL deals that allow college athletes to cash in on paid endorsements. In the first of a three-part series, the AP looks at Edert’s success story as one of several examples of the ways social media has turbocharged March Madness.

Boston, Clark headline women’s AP All-America team

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina is just the 10th player to be named a first-team AP All-American for a third time. Boston was joined on the first team by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist, LSU’s Angel Reese and Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes. Boston and Clark were unanimous choices. The second team was headlined by Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley, who was the ACC Player of the Year for the second straight season. She was joined by Cameron Brink of Stanford, Diamond Miller of Maryland, Olivia Miles of Notre Dame and Alissa Pili of Utah. The third team was Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards, DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, Stanford’s Haley Jones and South Carolina’s Zia Cooke.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller has security guard due to threats

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama star Brandon Miller is being accompanied at the NCAA Tournament by an armed security guard. Coach Nate Oats says the school lined up extra protection for Miller because of threats. Police have said Miller brought a gun to a former teammate before 23-year-old Jamea Harris was shot and killed. The ex-teammate and another man have been indicted on capital murder charges. The Crimson Tide is a No. 1 seed in the tournament and play No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Birmingham on Thursday.

Kansas coach Bill Self ‘day to day’ at March Madness

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bill Self’s status for coaching Kansas in the NCAA Tournament is uncertain as he recovers from a heart procedure. Assistant coach Norm Roberts said the Jayhawks remain hopeful he’ll be on the bench for their opener against Howard on Thursday. Kansas’ Hall of Fame coach was discharged from a Kansas City-area hospital Sunday after having a procedure to treat blocked arteries in his heart. Self attended practice at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday morning but did not participate in his team’s media availability. Roberts said Self is day-to-day.

Long March Madness run coming to a close for Jim Nantz

JIm Nantz and CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus agreed two years ago that this would be Nantz’s final tournament as the top announcer. Nantz started calling early-round games for CBS in 1986 and was the Final Four studio host for five years before taking over play-by-play duties from Brett Musburger in 1991. When Nantz signs off on April 3, he will have called 354 NCAA Tournament games, including 64 national semifinals and 32 championship contests. Nantz decided to step back from doing the tournament to devote more time to family.

HBCU commissioners working together on NIL, sports growth

Commissioners of conferences with historically Black colleges and universities have needed to find new ways to adjust to changes in college sports like NIL and the transfer portal. The four major HBCU conferences recently agreed to work more closely together in partnering with professional sports leagues like the NBA and NFL to increase the value of HBCUs and send more athletes to the pros.

Miami’s Cavinder twins reach March Madness after transfer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Haley and Hanna Cavinder are going to the NCAA Tournament. The Miami guards are perhaps the faces of the NIL movement in college athletics. They have a massive following on social media. What Miami coach Katie Meier says people don’t understand about the twins is that they work as hard on basketball as they do anything else. Their work helped Miami get back to March Madness. The Cavinders will be in the tournament for the first time after transferring from Fresno State. Miami’s first-round game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.

End of an era: Cowboys release 2-time rushing champ Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott. The move ends a seven-season run for a running back whose dominance faded later in his Dallas career. The move will save Dallas about $11 million under the salary cap this season. Elliott had 12 rushing touchdowns in a second consecutive playoff season in 2022. But his overall production never matched the value of a $90 million, six-year extension he signed to end a preseason-long holdout in 2019. Tony Pollard emerged as the top player for the Dallas offense. He is set to play under a $10.1 million franchise tag in 2023.

