AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:01 p.m. EST

Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss rest of season after undergoing surgery on broken finger

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert will undergo surgery on Tuesday on his broken index finger on his right hand and will miss the Los Angeles Chargers’ remaining four games this season. Herbert visited two hand specialists on Monday after he suffered the injury during the second quarter of Los Angeles’ 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Herbert is the seventh starting quarterback in the league to be lost for the season because of an injury if the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers does not return from his torn Achilles tendon. Easton Stick will get his first NFL start on Thursday night at Las Vegas against the Raiders. The Chargers are 5-8 and have dropped four of their past five.

Death of Adam Johnson from skate blade prompts new look at neck guard mandates in youth hockey

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — The death of hockey player Adam Johnson from a skate blade cut to his throat has renewed debate over whether there needs to be uniform standards and mandates for neck guards and other safety equipment in youth hockey. USA Hockey currently recommends guards, but does not mandate them. Dr. Michael Stuart, the organization’s chief medical officer, has been pushing for a mandate and believes one is coming. He also says USA Hockey is working with the Hockey Equipment Certification Council to adopt new standards for neck guards, cut-resistant socks, wrist guards and protective equipment.

Young Orlando Magic are off to an impressive start thanks to their commitment to defense

The Orlando Magic are tied for second place in the Eastern Conference. That’s quite a surprise for a team that hasn’t won a playoff series since 2010. Orlando announced its presence with a nine-game winning streak that began in mid-November. That run included wins over Denver and Boston. Now the Magic will take on the Celtics again Friday and Sunday. Orlando’s starting lineup includes four players age 22 or younger. All were recent first-round draft picks. The team is third in the NBA in defensive rating.

Column: Rahm goes back on his word. But circumstances changed

Jon Rahm is the latest player to go back on his word by joining LIV Golf. He was among the early proponents of the history and legacy the PGA Tour provided. But consider all the words he said. Rahm suggested more than a year ago that his views didn’t matter as much as those of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Perhaps that helped pushed him toward the Saudi-funded league. The amount of money is staggering. But Rahm now gets to see his true value if he can become the face of LIV. He was never that on the PGA Tour.

The Vikings will start Nick Mullens this week in their latest quarterback shuffle

Nick Mullens is next up at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Mullens will start Saturday at Cincinnati. He relieved an ineffective Joshua Dobbs last week and helped lead the Vikings to a 3-0 victory at Las Vegas. Mullens is the fourth different starter for the Vikings. They’ve never used that many in the same season before in franchise history. Dobbs arrived in a trade with Arizona after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon. Jaren Hall got the first start in place of Cousins and suffered a concussion in that game.

Analysis: The AFC is up for grabs with four potential division races coming down to the final week

The AFC is up for grabs with four weeks remaining in the regular season. Three of the conference’s four division leaders lost in Week 14, tightening the playoff picture and keeping the race for the No. 1 seed wide open. Only the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens earned a win and barely. They escaped with an overtime victory over the Rams on a walk-off punt return. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have the inside track to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But they have a difficult schedule down the stretch, starting with a trip to Jacksonville to face the AFC South-leading Jaguars this Sunday night. The biggest surprise in the AFC is Kansas City’s grip on the West is loosening.

Former Duke QB Leonard transfers to Notre Dame; Ex-Purdue WR Burks goes to Oklahoma

Notre Dame is going from one ex-ACC standout quarterback to another after Duke’s Riley Leonard committed to the Fighting Irish. Leonard announced his transfer destination Tuesday on social media. He is expected to take over for this year’s starter Sam Hartman, who spent his first five seasons with Wake Forest before joining the Irish. Leonard led the Blue Devils to a 4-0 start including a 28-7 win over No. 9 Clemson to start the season. But he got hurt late in a 21-14 loss to Notre Dame this past September. Also, receiver Deion Burks is going from Purdue to Oklahoma.

Analysis: Jackson says he hasn’t learned his lesson from illegal hits because NFL isn’t a good tutor

PARKER, Colo. (AP) — If you think suspended safety Kareem Jackson has learned his lesson from illegal hits after drawing five fines, two ejections and six games’ worth of suspensions, think again. The Denver Broncos’ 14th-year pro says he hasn’t gotten any clarification from commssioner Roger Goodell about how he’s supposed to play the game within the rules now that the league has cracked down on hits it used to celebrate. Jackson says it’s impossible to avoid some hits when the offensive player ducks at the last possible split-second and collides with Jackson who’s lowering his target zone often to no avail.

German soccer federation to prosecute perpetrators of online racist abuse

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German soccer federation will start prosecuting people who direct racist abuse and hate speech at players online. The federation says it is working with the public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt to identify the perpetrators of online abuse and send their cases to local authorities for prosecution. It comes after a slew of racist and discriminatory comments were directed on social media against Black players on Germany’s team that won the Under-17 World Cup for the first time this month. Federation vice president Ronny Zimmermann says “we do not accept the inhumane hostility toward our players on the Internet, but will combat it actively and consistently.”

Turkish club president arrested and league games suspended after referee is punched at match

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have arrested the president of a top-flight club after he punched a referee in the face at the end of a match, prompting the Turkish Football Federation to suspend all league games. MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca attacked Halil Umut Meler on the pitch after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig game against Caykur Rizespor. The referee, who fell to the ground, was also kicked in a melee that occurred after fans also invaded the pitch after Rizespor scored a last-minute equalizer. The federation suspended all games indefinitely. Koca was arrested Tuesday along with two other people on charges of injuring a public official.

