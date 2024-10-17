AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:01 p.m. EDT

Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett is retiring effective immediately

Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett is retiring effective immediately. The program said Thursday that Bennett will announce his retirement at a news conference Friday. No reasons were given for Bennett’s abrupt departure less than three weeks before the start of the season. The 55-year-old Bennett led the Cavaliers to the national title in 2019. In his 15 seasons as the coach in Charlottesville, he made 10 NCAA Tournament appearances. He just signed an extension in June to keep him in the job through at least 2030.

Cleveland mayor says Browns owners have decided to move team from lakefront home

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are moving out of their lakefront home. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb says he met with Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslem, who announced their intent to relocate the NFL team to suburban Brook Park despite the city’s efforts to keep it in Cleveland. The Browns considered a $1.1 billion plan from the city to renovate their 25-year-old downtown stadium, but instead chose to build a $2.4 billion dome in Brook Park, bout 12 miles south of Cleveland. Bibb says “the Haslem Sports Group may want a roof over their heads, but my responsibility is to ensure that Cleveland residents have a roof over theirs.”

Leonard won’t play for Los Angeles Clippers to start the season while rehabbing knee, report says

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard won’t play for the Los Angeles Clippers to start the season because of ongoing rehabilitation from inflammation in his right knee. That’s according to a report by ESPN, which cites unidentified sources saying that Leonard will be sidelined indefinitely. Leonard hasn’t played during the preseason, which ends Thursday night at home against Sacramento. Leonard is attempting to stabilize his knee to the point where he would be available for potential postseason play.

While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James and his 20-year-son, Bronny, are about to become the first father and son to play on the same NBA team. Yet their historic pairing presents unique challenges that could affect the Los Angeles Lakers’ determination to become a title contender again. Bronny has already acknowledged and lamented the social media stigma of favoritism and nepotism hovering over the start of his NBA career. The Lakers have also been criticized for using a draft pick to guarantee this father-son pairing. But Bronny’s first few months on the roster have generated overwhelming positivity around the Lakers, both from the front office that orchestrated it and from the players suiting up alongside the James duo.

All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman out of Dodgers’ lineup for Game 4 of NLCS against Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman is out of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets. Freeman has been playing with a badly sprained and swollen right ankle throughout the postseason. He also missed Game 4 of the Division Series at San Diego, with the Dodgers facing elimination. Los Angeles held a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS going into Thursday night’s game at Citi Field. With the Mets starting left-hander Jose Quintana, the Dodgers moved Max Muncy from third base to first and Kiké Hernández from center field to third base. Rookie outfielder Andy Pages was set to start in center, and Teoscar Hernández moved up to Freeman’s regular No. 3 spot in the batting order.

Boise State RB Jeanty a unanimous AP midseason All-America pick, Colorado’s Hunter fills 2 positions

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is a unanimous selection and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter occupies two first-team positions on The Associated Press midseason All-America team. Miami’s Cam Ward was the runaway winner for top quarterback, the SEC held down four of the five spots on the offensive line and 10 of the AP preseason All-America first-team picks were on the midseason first-team as well. Nine players from the Southeastern Conference and six from the Big Ten are on the first team as determined by a panel of media members who vote each week in the Top 25.

Justin Fields says he hasn’t played well enough for Steelers to not consider Russell Wilson at QB

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields seems to be at peace with the idea of getting benched in favor of Russell Wilson. While Fields believes he’s done some positive things during Pittsburgh’s 4-2 start, he isn’t sure his performance produced a compelling enough case to coach Mike Tomlin that Fields should remain the starter even when Wilson returned to full health. Wilson’s calf injury has healed and Tomlin has said the nine-time Pro Bowler is in consideration to start. Fields says he will focus on trying to get better and helping Wilson however he can if Wilson gets the call against the New York Jets.

Dallas Stars sign goalie Jake Oettinger to an 8-year, $66 million extension

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed No. 1 goaltender Jake Oettinger to an eight-year extension worth $66 million. Oettinger is now under contract through the 2032-33 NHL season at an annual salary cap hit of $8.25 million. The deal comes on the heels of the Boston Bruins inking fellow American goalie Jeremy Swayman for the exact same amount of money and same term. Swayman held out of training camp as a restricted free agent, and his deal that went into effect immediately ends in 2032.

Emma Hayes names USWNT roster for first matches since winning gold at the Olympics

Forward Trinity Rodman will miss a trio of upcoming matches for the U.S. women’s national soccer team as she continues to recover from a back injury. Coach Emma Hayes named her roster Thursday for games against Iceland on Oct. 24 in Austin, Texas, and Oct. 27 in Nashville. The Americans then host Argentina on Oct. 30 in Louisville, Kentucky. The matches are the first for the United States since winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The roster includes 18 members of the team that played in France. Hayes says “I feel like we’ve already got a great understanding of our principles, we just need to evolve it to the next step.”

Tuchel’s hiring by England sparks dismay and resignation among British soccer coaches

LONDON (AP) — British soccer managers have reacted with disappointment and a degree of resignation after a German, Thomas Tuchel, was hired to take charge of England ahead of a homegrown coach. Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham says some English managers were interviewed for the role from a shortlist of “approximately” 10 names. Southampton’s Russell Martin is one of six managers from Britain and Ireland currently leading teams in the Premier League. Martin says there are “loads of English coaches really capable of doing the job as well.” Everton’s English manager Sean Dyche says it is “the reality of the modern game” that homegrown coaches are overlooked.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.