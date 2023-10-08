AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:59 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25: Oklahoma jumps to No. 5, Miami slides after epic gaffe and hoops schools make history

Oklahoma moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Miami’s late-game gaffe nearly cost the 25th-ranked Hurricanes a spot in the rankings. No. 1 Georgia got 50 first-place votes after 35 last week. No. 2 Michigan had 11 first-place votes. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each moved up a spot and received a first-place vote. Oklahoma jumped seven places after beating Texas. The Longhorns slipped to No. 9. For the first time ever, basketball blue bloods Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA, Kansas and Louisville are ranked in football at the same time.

Colts lose rookie QB Anthony Richardson against Titans with right shoulder injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday’s game with a right shoulder injury late in the first half. The Colts say he will not return. The rookie was hurt at the end of a 4-yard run with 4:29 to play. He appeared to go down awkwardly and also took a hit to the shoulder. Richardson stayed down for several minutes before walking slowly to the injury tent and eventually to the locker room. He was the fourth overall selection in April’s draft and has made four starts this season but only has finished one game.

Kiptum sets world marathon record in Chicago in 2:00:35, breaking Kipchoge’s mark

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelvin Kiptum set a world record in the Chicago Marathon. Kiptum finished in 2 hours, 35 seconds to shatter fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge’s old mark by 34 seconds. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands also took advantage of cool and cloudy weather that’s considered ideal for a marathon to win the women’s race in 2:13:44. That’s the second-fastest ever for a woman at the 26.2-mile distance. Kiptum won the London Marathon in the spring in 2:01:25 and shaved almost a minute off the world record set last year in Berlin by Kipchoge. Hassan’s time is second behind the women’s world record of 2:11:53 set last month in Berlin by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia.

Make it 23 titles: Unstoppable Biles wraps up world championships comeback with 2 more gold medals

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Simone Biles has won two more gold medals at the 2023 gymnastics world championships. She first claimed the women’s beam with a superb routine on the final day of the competition, and returned later in the afternoon to take the gold medal in the floor exercise final. In Antwerp, Belgium, where she started her collection of 23 world titles 10 years ago, Biles has made a stunning return to the international stage. She also claimed a silver medal on vault after the sixth all-around title that made her the most decorated gymnast in history, male or female. And she led the U.S. women to a record seventh straight victory in the team event. Biles has won a record 37 medals at the world championships and Olympics.

Pickett hits Pickens for late touchdown as Steelers rally to stun mistake-prone Ravens 17-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown with 1:17 remaining and the Pittsburgh Steelers rallied to beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10. Pickett and the rest of Pittsburgh’s sporadic offense managed little over the game’s first 55 minutes. A late interception by rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. gave the Steelers life and Pickett responded by driving Pittsburgh 80 yards in eight plays, the last 41 coming on a rainbow down the sideline to Pickens. Lamar Jackson threw for 236 yards for the Ravens, who fell into a tie with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North at 3-2.

Kamara becomes Saints’ career TD leader, Carr throws 2 TDs in 34-0 rout over Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alvin Kamara rushed for a touchdown to become the Saints’ career TD leader, Derek Carr had two scoring passes and New Orleans routed the New England Patriots 34-0. Tyrann Mathieu added a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown to help New Orleans chase Patriots quarterback Mac Jones from the game — the second straight week coach Bill Belichick sidelined Jones in the second half. Kamara punched in his 73rd career TD, one of his 22 carries for 80 yards. Carr finished 18 of 26 for 183 yards, and Michael Thomas had four catches for 65 yards as New Orleans ended a two-game skid.

Etienne runs for 2 TDs and Jaguars beat Bills 25-20 for back-to-back London wins

LONDON (AP) — Travis Etienne rushed for 136 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the jet-lagged Buffalo Bills 25-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars may not want to leave London after getting back-to-back wins in the British capital, ending Buffalo’s three-game winning streak and proving they can hang with an AFC powerhouse. The Bills had routed their past three opponents but looked tired at times, rushed for only 29 yards, and had a rash of injuries. Etienne scored on a 35-yard run with just under three minutes left after carrying it in from 6 yards earlier.

Moss upstages Taylor’s return in Colts’ 23-16 victory over Titans. Richardson injures shoulder

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zack Moss upstaged the return of Jonathan Taylor by running for a career-high 165 yards and two scores and Gardner Minshew was sharp in relief of the injured Anthony Richardson to lead the Indianapolis Colts past the Tennessee Titans 23-16. The Colts snapped a seven-game losing streak at home by beating the Titans for the first time in six tries. Richardson left with a right shoulder injury late in the first half. Richardson was ruled out early in the third quarter after going 9 of 12 for 98 yards. Ryan Tannehill was 23 of 34 with 264 yards but had a game-sealing interception in the waning seconds. Derrick Henry was held to 43 yards on 13 carries.

Arsenal enjoys a ‘special’ win over Man City to end losing PL streak. Liverpool held 2-2 at Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Perhaps the pendulum has finally swung Arsenal’s way in the fight for Premier League supremacy. Gabriel Martinelli’s late goal handed Arsenal a 1-0 win over defending champion Manchester City on Sunday, ending a 12-game losing streak in the league against Pep Guardiola’s team in the process. It was a result that will fuel the belief at Arsenal that Mikel Arteta’s team can finally end a 20-year title drought after coming up just short last season. Liverpool dropped points again in a 2-2 draw at Brighton, while Newcastle’s run of impressive wins came to an end with a 2-2 draw at West Ham.

Oklahoma and Texas could bid farewell to Big 12 with Red River rivalry rematch in title game

DALLAS (AP) — Oklahoma and Texas might not be done playing each other in the Big 12 before going to the Southeastern Conference next year. Midway through the farewell season for the Big 12’s only remaining members with national championships, the fifth-ranked Sooners and No. 9 Longhorns again have established themselves as the league’s top two teams. Oklahoma is 6-0 and Texas is 5-1. The Sooners won 34-30 in their game Saturday at the State Fair of Texas. There could be a rematch in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium. Both have open dates next weekend.

