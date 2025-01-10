AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:58 p.m. EST

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts clears concussion protocol and will start wild-card game against Green Bay

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has cleared the NFL concussion protocol and will start for the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC wild-card game Sunday against Green Bay. The Eagles quarterback hasn’t played since he suffered a concussion and left a Dec. 22 game early against Washington. Coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that Hurts was out of the protocol and was “ready to roll” against the Packers. Hurts returned to practice this week. There are five phases in the concussion protocol, with the final one clearance by an independent neurological consultant.

Lamar Jackson repeats and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for AP All-Pro

Lamar Jackson beat out Josh Allen, and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro Team. Saquon Barkley received 48 of 50 first-place votes and Patrick Surtain II got 49 from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Jackson received 30 first-place votes to Allen’s 18, making the team for the second straight year and third overall. The NFC-leading Lions had four players selected. They are wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right tackle Penei Sewell, safety Kerby Joseph and punter Jack Fox. Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett earned his seventh nod while 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was chosen for the fourth time.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson reinjures Achilles, has surgery and will miss ‘significant’ time in 2025

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon for the second time in three months, a setback that could sideline him for the entire 2025 season. The team said Watson, who has played in just 19 games in three seasons with Cleveland due to an NFL suspension and injuries, felt discomfort in his ankle after “rolling” it while in Miami. Tests showed he re-ruptured the tendon, requiring another operation. The Browns said Friday in a statement that Watson is expected to miss “significant time” in 2025. Even before the setback, the team was expected to overhaul the QB position next season. Cleveland has the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Lakers coach JJ Redick confirms his family’s home was lost in the Pacific Palisades fire

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has confirmed his family lost its home in the raging wildfire in Pacific Palisades this week. Redick spoke about the fire’s impact for the first time Friday after practice with the Lakers, who are currently scheduled to return to action Saturday against San Antonio. Redick said the rented home burned down Tuesday while the Lakers were on the road in Dallas. Redick’s wife and two sons were safely away from the neighborhood, but Redick drove into Pacific Palisades on Wednesday to see the fire’s impact.

Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has banned two fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during a World Series game at Yankee Stadium from attending any games at big league ballparks. MLB sent a letter to Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen this week informing them of the decision. The letter say “based on your conduct, Major League Baseball is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities.” It adds: ”You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB.”

Ohio State and Texas enter CFP semifinal at Cotton Bowl seeking a chance to end title droughts

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ohio State and Texas are both seeking a chance to end national title droughts. The powerhouse programs meet in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. The winner advances to the national title game to play Notre Dame on January 20. Ohio State is the only team to appear in four of the last six CFPs, but its last national title was 10 years ago. That was the first season of the four-team College Football Playoff, when the Buckeyes won the title at AT&T Stadium. That is where they play the in-state Longhorns on Friday night. Texas’ last national title was 19 years ago.

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck says he has committed to Miami for 2025 season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck is pushing his NFL plans back a year and has committed to play next season at Miami. Beck, the now-former Georgia quarterback, has signed a grant-in-aid agreement with the Hurricanes. Beck announced the decision on social media with a simple two-word message: “Go Canes,” he wrote. The move means Beck — who is recovering from elbow surgery — is presumably taking over as Cam Ward’s replacement as Miami’s starter for the 2025 season.

Jordan Spieth sees his wrist surgery as a chance to reset. He plans to return at Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth will be making his return from wrist surgery at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Spieth says his recovery from the August surgery has gone according to schedule. He played his first full round in early December and nearly felt good enough to tee it up next week. Now the question is whether the 31-year-old Spieth can get back among the elite. He says the time off has allowed him to reset and rediscover what made him one of golf’s best players. He says his ultimate goal is to stand on the tee and know he’s among the best.

US rugby star Ilona Maher gets first start for Bristol Bears on Sunday

BRISTOL, England (AP) — U.S. rugby star Ilona Maher is set to make her first start for the Bristol Bears on Sunday at the Exeter Chiefs. The 28-year-old Maher was named as a winger in the starting lineup announced Friday ahead of her second Premiership Women’s Rugby match in England. Maher helped to lead the U.S. to the bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Games. Last Sunday, Maher entered as a replacement an hour into Bristol’s 40-17 loss to defending champion Gloucester-Hartpury. Maher is the most followed rugby player on social media. Her debut game drew 9,240 fans to Ashton Gate, a Bristol women’s team home record.

For Notre Dame QB Leonard, it was about the ring, not money. Now he waits for title-game opponent

Riley Leonard concedes he gave a lot of different answers when people asked him why he entered the transfer portal after last season and chose Notre Dame. Truth be told, though, he says he came to Notre Dame to win a title. A day after Leonard came out of the medical tent after being checked for a concussion to lead Notre Dame to a 27-24 win over Penn State, he waited to see if the opponent in the final will be Ohio State or Texas. Those teams were set to square off Friday night in the Cotton Bowl.

