AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:56 p.m. EDT

No. 1 Iga Swiatek comes back to beat Belinda Bencic and reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek has saved two match points and come back to beat Belinda Bencic 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time. Sunday’s victory extended Swiatek’s unbeaten run to 14 matches. That included a run to her fourth Grand Slam title at the French Open last month. Swiatek has won three championships at Roland Garros and one at the U.S. Open. But she never had been past the fourth round at the All England Club. Swiatek had a 37-match winning streak snapped during a third-round loss at Wimbledon a year ago. Bencic won the singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Champagne problems as Wimbledon asks fans to cork it when players serve

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Where and when to pop your Champagne is such a Wimbledon problem. A fan got the timing wrong at the oldest Grand Slam tournament, where the bubbly helps wash down the strawberries and cream. Just after the start of a match on No. 3 Court, the umpire announced: “Ladies and gentlemen, please, if you are opening a bottle of Champagne don’t do it as the player is about to serve. Thank you.” Anastasia Potapova smiled and nodded in approval. The 22nd-seeded player was serving to start her third-round match against teenager Mirra Andreeva. When she tossed the ball in the air a cork popped and she sent the serve long. She then lost the point on her second serve, and the umpire’s warning followed.

Russian teen Mirra Andreeva helps herself at Wimbledon in reaching fourth round

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Mirra Andreeva didn’t go far when she needed some advice after losing in the third round at her first major tennis tournament. The 16-year-old Russian’s parents and coaches have played huge roles in helping her become the latest teen sensation in tennis but Andreeva knows herself better than anyone else does so the conversation after this year’s French Open stayed internal as she prepared for Wimbledon. She says “after Paris I just had quite a long talk with myself, just me and myself, and that’s it.” Andreeva has already done one better in her second major tournament. She advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a straight-set win over 22nd-seeded Anastasia Potapova.

Northwestern will gather more information on football hazing allegations amid Fitzgerald suspension

Uncertainty continues to swirl around the Northwestern football program after allegations of hazing led to the suspension of coach Pat Fitzgerald this week. One day after the suspension, The Daily Northwestern published a story that detailed some of the allegations while claiming that Fitzgerald “may have known that hazing took place.” That led university president Michael Schill to write an open letter to the community acknowledging he may have erred in the level of punishment handed down and that he planned to speak to university leaders to determine his next steps. Meanwhile, football practice begins in just a few weeks with the season opener Sept. 3 at Rutgers quickly approaching.

Strikeout numbers are still stubbornly high in MLB despite rules changes

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball has made the games faster, the bases bigger and defense a little bit harder. Now, if it could only do something about those stubborn strikeouts. There’s little doubt that MLB’s expansive new rules package this season has been a success, particularly when it comes to speeding up the action. But the sport is also hunting for a little more offense these days and the league-wide output of 2023 looks similar to 2022 in several areas. One of the biggest reasons is that strikeouts are still near an all-time high, with each team averaging about 8.6 per game.

Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s coach and wants his job back, attorney claims

Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s basketball coach following a drunken-driving arrest and wants his job back. That’s according to a letter from his attorney to the university. Huggins’ attorney David A. Campbell wrote to the school that Huggins “never signed a resignation letter and never communicated a resignation to anyone at WVU.” The letter threatens a lawsuit if Huggins isn’t reinstated. Campbell says Huggins’ wife, and not the coach, sent a resignation notice to the school. WVU disputes those claims, saying Huggins clearly communicated his resignation and retirement in writing and told players and members of the basketball staff about his decision.

Stormy weather alters Seattle’s travel plans for 1-hour flight to Washington

NEW YORK (AP) — With thunderstorms blanketing the Northeast again, the Seattle Storm had to alter their travel plans to get from New York to Washington for their game against the Mystics on Tuesday. Seattle was originally planning to fly to Washington on Sunday, but when their operations staff got to the airport ahead of the rest of the team they heard their flight was canceled because of incoming storms in the area. The next direct flight out they could get that would be able to accommodate their 24-person travel party was Wednesday. After checking with the bus company that the driver would be allowed to take the team to Washington, the Storm picked up their staff at LaGuardia Airport and headed south for the potentially 5-hour drive to D.C. A flight to Washington usually takes about an hour.

Miley pitches six strong innings, combines with three relievers to shut out Reds 1-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers made a first-inning run stand up in a 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The victory pulled the Brewers to within a game of the NL Central-leading Reds heading into the All-Star break. Milwaukee took two of three games in the series. A trio of Brewers relievers – Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps and Devin Williams combined to complete the shutout. Williams earned his 20th save in 22 tries. Christian Yelich extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Yarbrough wins first start since being hit in face, leads Royals past Guardians 4-1 to snap skid

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough won his return to the mound for Kansas City after being hit in the face by a line drive two months ago and the Royals beat Shane Bieber for the first time, snapping a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Yarbrough suffered several facial fractures when he was hit on May 7 by a line drive clocked at 106.2 mph. The left-hander held the Guardians to one run and six hits over six innings. Michael Massey hit a two-run triple in Kansas City’s three-run sixth off Bieber, who came in 6-0 in 14 career starts against the Royals.

Smith holds on to win LIV Golf event for first title of the year

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England (AP) — Cameron Smith has his first victory of the year. The Australian shot a 68 on Sunday to win LIV Golf-London by one stroke over Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman. Smith hadn’t won since last September at another LIV Golf tournament. Next up he heads to Royal Liverpool in two weeks to defend his title in the British Open. Reed made six birdies on the back nine to make it close. But he didn’t birdie any of the par 5s in his round of 65. Marc Leishman birdied the 18th for a 66. The 4 Aces won the team competition.

