AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:55 p.m. EDT

Belmont cancels racing, Nationals postpone game due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada

Racing at Belmont Park was canceled and the Washington Nationals’ home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was postponed Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada. It’s the second straight day the continuing fires north of the border have impacted sports in the Northeastern United States. Several Major League Baseball games were called off Wednesday. A National Women’s Soccer League game in New Jersey and an indoor WNBA game set for Brooklyn were also called off Wednesday amid hazy conditions that have raised alarms from health authorities. Also called off was a scheduled practice for the NFL’s New York Giants.

South Florida: Heat and Panthers play for titles, plus arrival of soccer star Lionel Messi

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida has suddenly become the center of the sports universe. The Miami Heat are in the NBA Finals, the Florida Panthers are in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final and the area is hosting championship-series games an unprecedented four nights in a row. During that stretch, Lionel Messi announced he’s joining Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. And for good measure the Miami Marlins are surprisingly in second place two months into the baseball season with Luis Arraez hitting over .400.

Heat still confident, Nuggets remain focused as NBA Finals reach Game 4

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler showed up in plush blue slippers Thursday for what was officially called practice. Kyle Lowry was trying to distract him during an interview session. Nikola Jokic continued to say how he doesn’t care about statistics. Jamal Murray talked about all the fun he’s having. At this point, there isn’t a lot of off-day, on-court work for the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday night in Miami. The Nuggets got a historic effort from Jokic and Murray to reclaim the lead in the series with a 109-94 win Wednesday night.

Unseeded Karolina Muchova to face No. 1 Iga Swiatek in French Open women’s final

PARIS (AP) — No. 1 Iga Swiatek has moved closer to a second consecutive French Open championship by defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (7) in the semifinals. The victory Thursday also assured Swiatek of keeping the No. 1 ranking after the tournament. The 22-year-old from Poland is trying to win her third title at Roland Garros and fourth major trophy overall. On Saturday, Swiatek will face unseeded Karolina Muchova, a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic, who advanced to her first Slam final with a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 victory over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion.

Minnesota Vikings releasing star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons. He has been informed he’ll be released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. In six years with the Vikings, Cook reached third on the franchise all-time rushing list with 5,993 yards. He is coming off his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Cook was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against Minnesota’s salary cap. Cutting him will chop $9 million off the team’s cap charges for this year.

Panthers hand first-team reps over to rookie QB Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have given rookie quarterback Bryce Young the first-team reps in practice this week, a move that coach Frank Reich said is the next step in his progression. Reich anticipates Young will continue to get first-team reps “for now” as the Panthers head into their mandatory minicamp session next week. However, Reich stopped short of naming Young the team’s starting quarterback, saying there is plenty of time to make that decision. Young, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, took over first-team reps from veteran Andy Dalton earlier this week, but Thursday was the first time reporters were allowed at practice.

NCAA made a ‘big mistake’ by not setting up framework for NIL compensation, new president says

WASHINGTON (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker wants a federal law to regulate the way college athletes can be compensated for name, image and likeness that creates a registry of deals, agent certification and uniform contract standards. Baker hopes a bill can move through Congress in the fall before next year’s election cycle ramps up. If not, Baker says the NCAA has to be prepared to try to cleanup NIL on its own. Speaking at the Future of College Sports Summit in Washington, Baker says the previous NCAA leadership made a mistake in not trying to regulate NIL on its own.

Power broker Jimmy Dunne with 9/11 history helped get PGA and Saudis to the table

The first big surprise in golf’s new world? Seeing PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi wealth fund leader Yasir Al-Rumayyan smiling together. Behind the scenes were a pair of PGA board members. One of them was Jimmy Dunne, a power broker in golf and on Wall Street. That he was involved in setting the first meeting between Monahan and the Saudis is telling. Dunne co-founded an investment banking firm that had offices in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11. He lost 66 colleagues that day. Dunne is all about looking for solutions. The tour needed answers.

Swarbrick to step down as Notre Dame’s AD next year; NBC Sports’ Peter Bevacqua will take over

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jack Swarbrick will step down as Notre Dame’s athletic director next year after a 16-year run in which he helped the school maintain the football program’s independent status amid an unprecedented flurry of conference realignment. Notre Dame says NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua will succeed Swarbrick. Bevacqua will join the university July 1 as a special assistant to the president for athletics before taking over the athletic department sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

NASCAR and its growling Next Gen car take over Le Mans, looking to make statement on a global stage

LE MANS, France (AP) — NASCAR is at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France this weekend. The American stock car series is celebrating its new car in its 75th season during the 100th running of the most prestigious endurance race in the world. The Chevrolet Camaro fielded by Hendrick Motorsports has been a popular attraction this week heading into Saturday’s twice-around-the-clock race. Its trio of drivers is determined to finish the race. NASCAR’s presence at Le Mans marks the first time since 1976 it has challenged the top talent in Europe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.