AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:52 p.m. EDT

Brunson scores career playoff-high 47 points, leads Knicks over 76ers for 3-1 lead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career playoff-high 47 points, added 10 assists and the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 97-92 on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. OG Anunoby added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and took on some of the defensive assignment against Joel Embiid in the fourth quarter as the Knicks moved within a victory of getting to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year. The No. 2-seeded Knicks can do that with a victory at home on Tuesday night. Embiid played the entire second half after the 76ers faltered badly when he sat in the first. But the All-Star center couldn’t muster a basket in the fourth quarter.

Texans WR Tank Dell shot in Florida, sustains minor wound, team says

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was shot in Florida and sustained a minor wound, the team announced on social media. Dell was shot Saturday night in Sanford and has since been released from a hospital “in good spirits,” the team wrote Sunday in its social media post. The team said it is in contact with Dell and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate. It was unclear whether Dell’s injury was related to a shooting outside a Sanford party venue on the same night, in which authorities said a teenager wounded 10 people when he opened fire during a private event.

Candace Parker, a 3-time WNBA champion and 2-time Olympic gold medalist, announces retirement

Three-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Candace Parker has announced she’s retiring after 16 seasons. Parker wrote in a social media post on Sunday that she refuses to cheat the game and has decided to call it a career at 38 years old. Parker became the first player in WNBA history to be named Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season in 2008. She also is the only player in league history to win a championship with three different teams. She won gold medals in 2008 and 2012 and a second league MVP in 2013.

Kawhi Leonard is ruled out with knee issue as Clippers face Mavs in Game 4

DALLAS (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of Sunday’s Game 4 of a first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks because of right knee inflammation. There’s no timetable for his return. Leonard played in the second and third games of the series after missing the final eight games of the regular season and the series opener. The six-time All-Star never looked comfortable in the Clippers’ 101-90 loss in Game 3. He had nine points on seven shots, his fewest in a playoff game in 10 years. LA won the series opener without Leonard and lead 2-1 heading into Sunday’s game.

All-Stars Antetokounmpo, Lillard out for Milwaukee Bucks against Indiana Pacers in Game 4

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks will be without injured All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard when their playoff series resumes Sunday night at Indiana. Both were officially listed as out for a pivotal Game 4 on Sunday’s injury report. Antetokounmpo has missed the first three games in the series and has not played since straining his left calf April 9. Rivers said Saturday that he “doubted” the two-time league MVP would be cleared to play. Lillard joined the injury list following Friday night’s overtime loss in Game 3. He twisted his left knee in the first quarter, went to the locker room and then injured his Achilles tendon in the waning minutes of regulation.

LeBron scores 30, and the Lakers avoid 1st-round elimination with a 119-108 win over champion Denver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers avoided playoff elimination with a 119-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their first-round series. LeBron James scored 30 points and Anthony Davis added 25 points and 23 rebounds. The seventh-seeded Lakers snapped their 11-game losing streak against the defending NBA champions with their first win over the Nuggets since December 2022. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in the two-time MVP’s 18th career triple-double and second in this series. Denver swept Los Angeles out of the Western Conference finals last season, but the current Lakers responded better to this 0-3 deficit.

Caitlin Clark turns focus back to basketball as training camp opens for Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark returned to the basketball court Sunday — focused entirely on learning a new system and winning games. This is what the former Iowa star enjoys most, playing the game she loves, the game that has turned her into a household name. But here at the Indian Fever training camp, she’s just a rookie trying to find her way. People are not talking about scoring records, ticket sales or television ratings. Instead, she’s trying to find a chemistry with her new teammates — a chemistry that could help the WNBA’s next big star make the playoffs this season.

Nuggets, Thunder have chances to move into Round 2, and Boston seeks 3-1 lead in Miami

Denver is one win from returning to Round 2. And Oklahoma City is a win away from getting there for the first time since 2016. A pair of first-round series may end on Monday night, when defending champion Denver plays host to the Los Angeles Lakers — the Nuggets lead 3-1 in that matchup — and West No. 1 seed Oklahoma City looks to finish off what would be a four-game sweep of New Orleans. Also Monday: Boston, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and top overall seed in the NBA playoffs, will seek a 3-1 lead when it visits Miami.

Celtics lead wire-to-wire in Miami, roll past Heat 104-84 for 2-1 lead in East series

MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 22 points, and the Boston Celtics soundly beat the Miami Heat 104-84 to a take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday night. Tatum added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics, who led Game 3 wire-to-wire and reclaimed the home-court edge that they lost when Miami won Game 2 in Boston. Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 and Derrick White scored 16 for the Celtics. Bam Adebayo scored 20 points for eighth-seeded Miami, which remains without starters Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier because of injuries.

AP NFL draft grades: Bears earned highest mark after landing Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze

Some teams see an immediate impact from a draft class. Others have to wait on a return. The Houston Texans went from worst to first in their division last season after selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge Will Anderson Jr. back to back with the second and third overall picks. The Carolina Panthers ended up with the worst record despite taking Bryce Young No. 1 overall so they have to be patient. The Chicago Bears are the leading contender to have a Texans-like turnaround after getting QB Caleb Williams with the first pick and wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9. The Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders also had excellent drafts.

