AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:48 p.m. EDT

Bronny James discharged from hospital as LeBron sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest. Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for Bronny James, said in a statement issued by the hospital Thursday that James was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest” thanks to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff” after the incident Monday at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, where James was participating in basketball practice.

Leaving the Pac-12? Colorado calls meeting, AP source says Big 12 has already voted to let Buffs in

The Colorado board of regents has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday. Athletics operations is on the agenda, raising speculation the school may leave the Pac-12 Conference and return to the Big 12. A source told The Associated Press that Big 12 school leaders have already voted to accept Colorado if the Buffs formally apply. The Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching. It will lose USC and UCLA to the Big Ten next year and has spent months trying to land a new media rights contract.

Formed to combat Olympic sex abuse, SafeSport center is struggling 6 years after opening

DENVER (AP) — Six years into its mission to remedy the sex-abuse crisis in Olympic sports, the U.S. Center for SafeSport is struggling. The Associated Press examined five cases that exposed flaws at the overwhelmed agency that has been criticized by athletes, Olympic leaders and investigators with Washington connections. The Denver-based center has around 1,000 open cases, with some 150 new complaints coming in every week. Less than 15% of the more than 12,500 cases the center investigated from 2017 through 2022 ended with a formal resolution. Many other cases were closed because of administrative issues. The backlog, delays in resolving cases and confusion surrounding the reporting led one athlete to conclude the center is woefully under-equipped for its mission.

The Angels said they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani, and he celebrated by throwing a 1-hitter

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, at least for the rest of the season. The playoff-contending team said Thursday it has decided not to deal the two-way superstar, just days before MLB’s trade deadline. It was welcome news in the Angels’ clubhouse, and Ohtani celebrated with a gem. He pitched the first complete game of his Major League Baseball career Thursday, spinning a one-hitter in a 6-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. The Angels shared their plans as they wrapped up a three-game series in Detroit with a doubleheader. Ohtani will be a free agent this winter.

Captain Horan sets the tone for United States at the Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — As co-captain of the United States, Lindsey Horan is setting a feisty tone for the team at the Women’s World Cup. She got into it with Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk and just minutes later scored the tying goal for a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. The draw keeps the United States atop their group with one game remaining. With 14 players making their World Cup debuts at the tournament, Horan’s example on the field and her leadership off it is important. Just 26, Horan has been building toward these moments in her second World Cup.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off the practice field after calf injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he injuring his calf on a scramble on Thursday. The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice. Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

Staying at PSG or going somewhere else? Kylian Mbappé’s transfer saga rumbles on

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé finds himself training alone at home while his Paris Saint-Germain teammates are playing abroad and speculation is mounting as to where the France great will play his first game this season. Will he stay at PSG, go to Real Madrid or fly far away to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal? Soccer fans in Japan are disappointed not to see the superstar playing after he was left out of the club’s pre-season tour. But PSG fans may have to brace themselves for a similar scenario when the French champions open their league campaign on Aug. 12. The 24-year-old Mbappé is locked in a contract standoff and neither side seems prepared to give ground.

Sean Payton pins blame for awful 2022 season by Broncos, Wilson on predecessor Nathaniel Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton unleashed criticisms on his predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his new team, the New York Jets, in an interview. Until now, Payton had avoided not only criticizing the previous staff but even looking back at 2022 when the Broncos went 5-12 in Russell Wilson’s first season in Denver. Payton went so far as to have a video made showing a truck without its rearview and side mirrors to send a message to his team about moving on from that dismal season. Jets coach Robert Saleh had some spicy comments in response.

Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes.” That would be a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. A decree dated Wednesday says Ukrainian athletes and teams will only be required to boycott if competitors from Russia or Belarus are competing under their national flags or other symbols or have signaled allegiance to either of those countries in another way. The change in policy could smooth the way for Ukrainians to compete at next year’s Paris Olympics.

Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing franchise tag and joining the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Star running back Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing his franchise tag and joining the New York Giants for the start of training camp. Speaking for the first time since signing a one-year, $11 contract Tuesday, Barkley said he wanted to play the game he loved, realized he had little leverage in contract talks after being tagged and hoped having a second straight big season would help increase the value of running backs across the NFL. The 26-year-old Barkley called his decision to sign “an epiphany.”

