AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:46 p.m. EST

Nix closes career with 5 TD passes, No. 8 Oregon rolls over Liberty 45-6 in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 363 yards and five touchdowns to cap a recording-breaking career, and No. 8 Oregon closed out a season that started with national title expectations by rolling over No. 18 Liberty 45-6 in the Fiesta Bowl. Nix played like a Heisman Trophy finalist after opting to join his teammates on the field one last time, throwing for 257 yards and four touchdowns as the Ducks built a 31-6 halftime lead. Nix finished 28 of 35 in just over three quarters and completed 77.44% of his passes this season, breaking the NCAA record of 77.36% set by Alabama’s Mac Jones in 2020. Tez Johnson had 11 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown, part of a 584-yard afternoon by the Ducks.

Nussmeier shines as Daniels’ successor, No. 13 LSU rallies to nip Wisconsin 35-31 in ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Garrett Nussmeier threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns, helping 13th-ranked LSU launch its post-Jayden Daniels era with a come-from-behind 35-31 victory over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Stepping in to make his first college start after Heisman Trophy winner Daniels opted out to begin preparing for the NFL draft, Nussmeier completed 31 of 45 passes. He tossed TD passes of 14 yards to Chris Hilton and 38 and 4 yards to Brian Thomas. Thomas’ second touchdown gave LSU its only lead with 3:08 remaining. Nussmeier rallied the Tigers from a 14-point second-half deficit to overshadow a stellar performance by Wisconsin’s Tanner Mordecai, who threw for a season-high 378 yards and three TDs.

Analysis: Cowboys got all the breaks while Ravens and 49ers were big winners, locking up No. 1 seeds

The Dallas Cowboys got another big victory without taking the field Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers took care of business to make sure they get an extra week of rest. The NFL’s playoff picture is clearer with one week to go. Nine teams are in. Five spots remain open. Twenty clubs are still chasing the Super Bowl. Baltimore secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a 56-19 victory over Miami. Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes and had a perfect passer rating, helping the Ravens secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs while also boosting his MVP chances. The 49ers wrapped up the NFC’s No. 1 seed with victory at Washington and help from Arizona.

A tantalizing Rose Bowl matchup pits Saban’s Alabama against Harbaugh’s Michigan in the CFP

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh are among the few larger-than-life figures still standing in a sport long defined by its coaching giants. They’ll meet on opposite sidelines as coaches for only the second time when the Crimson Tide face the Wolverines in a tantalizing Rose Bowl pitting the two winningest schools in major college football against each other. In no small part because of the coaching matchup, this 110th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All is one of the most anticipated games in the 10-year history of the College Football Playoff, with the winner headed to Houston next week to play for a title.

Washington, Texas meet in Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal behind coaches with very different career paths

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Washington’s Kalen DeBoer and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian are newcomers as head coaches in the College Football Playoff, with career paths that could not be more different. DeBoer methodically climbed from the lowest levels of college football to become the AP’s coach of the year in 2023. Sarkisian was a coaching prodigy whose meteoric rise was interrupted by a drinking problem. On New Year’s Day, the second-ranked, Pac-12 champion Huskies and third-ranked, Big 12 champion Longhorns will play in the Sugar Bowl for a spot in the national championship game.

Purdue remains No. 1 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga falls to No. 24 but runs poll streak to 142 weeks

Purdue remained atop the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the third straight week while Gonzaga dropped to No. 24 after a loss to San Diego State but managed to keep alive its streak of 142 consecutive weeks in the poll. The Boilermakers picked up three first-place votes and had 49 of 63 from the national panel of voters. Kansas was second with five first-place votes and Houston remained third with the other nine first-place votes. UConn and Tennessee each moved up one spot to round out the top five following Arizona’s loss to Stanford on Sunday. The Wildcats fell from fourth to 10th.

South Carolina still No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll, Syracuse enters Top 25

South Carolina started the new year where it finished off 2023 — atop The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Gamecocks received 34 of the 35 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday. They had been unanimous the previous six weeks. UCLA got the other No. 1 vote after beating then-No. 6 USC in a Los Angeles showdown. Syracuse entered the poll at No. 25, marking its first appearance since Jan. 18, 2021. No. 3 North Carolina State and Iowa followed UCLA. Colorado moved up three spots to No. 5 after a win over then-No. 12 Utah.

Oregon’s Bo Nix ends 5-year college odyssey as one of most productive QBs in NCAA history

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Oregon’s Bo Nix has finished his career as one of the most productive quarterbacks in NCAA history. Nix completed his fifth year in college football by completing 28 of 35 passes for 363 yards and five touchdowns for No. 8 Oregon in a 45-6 victory over No. 18 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. The 23-year-old Nix was a Heisman Trophy finalist. After Oregon missed out on the College Football Playoff by losing to Washington, Nix opted to play in the bowl game instead of beginning his preparation for the NFL draft. Nix broke the NCAA record for single-season completion percentage at 77.44%.

Elvis is in the building, along with fishmongers as part of a nautical scene for the Winter Classic

SEATTLE (AP) — The 15th version of the NHL’s Winter Classic had decidedly local flare as both the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights tapped into two of the most well-known aspects of their communities. For Seattle, it was led off its team bus by minority owner Marshawn Lynch and paid tribute to the fishing industry and the workers at the nearby market who fling fish around every day. For the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, well, was there any other choice than Elvis? It was the brainchild of veteran defenseman Alec Martinez. T-Mobile Park was transformed into a nautical landscape tapping into the region’s maritime influence as the two most recent expansion franchises met.

Steelers sticking with Mason Rudolph at QB against the Ravens even with Kenny Pickett available

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Mason Rudolph ahead of their pivotal regular-season finale against Baltimore. Coach Mike Tomlin says Rudolph will make a third straight start for the Steelers even with Kenny Pickett expected to be available after recovering from right ankle surgery. Rudolph has been spectacular at times while throwing for 567 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks to help Pittsburgh keep its playoff chances alive. The Steelers have multiple ways to reach the playoffs, most of them predicated on first beating the Ravens. Pittsburgh rallied past Baltimore for a 17-10 win in the team’s first meeting of the season on Oct. 8.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.