AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:46 p.m. EDT

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has fired the football recruiting staffer who survived a January crash that killed player Devin Willock and another recruiting staffer, less than a month after she filed a lawsuit against the university’s athletic association. The school issued a statement saying Victoria “Tori” Bowles was dismissed because she refused to cooperate with an internal investigation into the crash. Her attorneys claim she is being retaliated against for filing the lawsuit, which also names former Georgia player and first-round NFL draft pick Jalen Carter. The Jan. 15 crash killed Willock and the driver of the Ford Expedition, Chandler LeCroy.

They’re finishing each other’s sentences already. They’re sitting side by side at breakfast. They’re talking on defense, getting everyone involved on offense, celebrating each other’s successes as if this team has been together for years. It hasn’t been years. It didn’t even take a week. That’s a good sign for USA Basketball’s men’s World Cup team. Getting along as a 12-man unit guarantees nothing in terms of wins, losses and medals, but it was an important first step for the Americans.

The last time Alabama was ranked lower than No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25, Nick Saban had not yet won a national championship with the Crimson Tide. There is a very real possibility that when the new preseason AP Top 25 is unveiled on Aug. 14, ’Bama could be squeezed out of the top-three for the first time since 2009. Will two-time defending champion Georgia start No. 1 for only the second time in school history? Can Michigan make a case? And how will voters treat TCU as it tries to follow-up last season’s magical run to No. 2?

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young says he feels like himself again nearly two years since tearing the ACL in his right knee. The Washington Commanders edge rusher shed his knee brace before stepping on the field for training camp. This was his first full offseason of back-to-normal training for the Ohio State product after spending much of 2022 recovering and rehabbing from complicated surgery. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick and AP Defensive Rookie of the Year is now in a contract year after the team decided not to pick up his fifth-year option. The Commanders hope Young produces as defensive tackle Daron Payne did in the same circumstance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The new PGA Tour model has eight $20 million events that cater to the best players. But that doesn’t meant the biggest names. Justin Thomas is a reminder of that. He failed to reach the FedEx Cup playoffs. Only the top 50 in the FedEx Cup are guaranteed spots in the $20 million events next year. Thomas has no need to worry. The PGA Tour has created four wild-card picks for the big events, and Thomas will get his share. Or he can play his way back in just like everyone else who didn’t make the postseason.

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — France has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup by beating Morocco 4-0. France’s all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer struck once in each half as her country moved into a showdown with co-host Australia in Brisbane on Saturday for a spot in the semifinals. The French scored three goals in nine minutes to seize control of the game. Goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Le Sommer gave France a 3-0 lead after 23 minutes at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium. Le Sommer headed in a fourth in the 70th minute to end Morocco’s historic run. The Moroccans were making their debut at the Women’s World Cup and became the first Arab nation to advance to the round of 16.

The National Basketball Association set a league record for most head coaches of color in the past year, helping it earn high grades in an annual diversity report. The NBA earned a combined grade of A in the 2023 NBA Racial and Gender Report Card released by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida. In November 2022, the league reached new all-time highs for head coaches of color (17) and Black head coaches (16). As of the report’s release, the league had 15 head coaches of color.

Total prize money and player compensation at this year’s U.S. Open tennis tournament will reach a record $65 million. The U.S. Tennis Association announced its payouts Tuesday and said that number is boosted by increases in the amount of expenses covered. Last year’s total compensation was about $60 million. Play in the main draws for singles begins on Aug. 28 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and closes with the women’s final on Sept. 9 and the men’s final on Sept. 10. This is the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the sport’s first event to pay women and men the same. Both singles champions will get $3 million in 2023.

Atlantic Coast Conference presidents and chancellors held a conference call but took no action on West Coast expansion with California and Stanford. That’s from a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke with The Associated Press. The Pac-12 is down to four schools committed to the conference beyond the upcoming school year: Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State.

CHICAGO (AP) — A decade after Northwestern found itself at the center of the push for college athletes to form a union for the first time, the spotlight is once again shining on the prestigious private school. The university is facing at least 13 lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse by teammates as well as racist comments by coaches. Some attorneys say the situation might have played out differently if college athletes had a union. Others aren’t as sure. But they all agree: There’s strength in numbers, and a union wouldn’t hurt.

