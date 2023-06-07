AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:44 p.m. EDT

Lionel Messi picks MLS’s Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain

MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer. After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision Wednesday to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon in David Beckham since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field. That will likely soon change. One of Inter Miami’s owners, Jorge Mas, tweeted out a photo of a darkly silhouetted Messi jersey shortly before the Argentinian great revealed his decision in interviews with Spanish news outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner makes his move after two years with Paris Saint-Germain.

Game 3 awaits in the NBA Finals, with Heat loose and Nuggets facing adversity

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra has preached about the value of adversity for months, not shying away from saying that it helped the Miami Heat get to these NBA Finals. And now Denver is dealing with a little taste of it as well. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday night in Miami, the series between the eighth-seeded Heat and top-seeded Nuggets knotted at a game apiece. It got that way after Miami rallied to win Game 2 in Denver 111-108 on Sunday night, an outcome that prompted Nuggets coach Michael Malone to openly share frustrations primarily over a lack of discipline on a lot of possessions.

MLB, WNBA postpone games due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball postponed games in New York and Philadelphia because of poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires. The New York Yankees’ game against the Chicago White Sox was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Thursday and the Philadelphia Phillies’ game against the Detroit Tigers was reset for Thursday, originally an off day for both teams. The National Women’s Soccer League postponed Orlando’s match at Gotham in Harrison, New Jersey, from Wednesday night to Aug. 9. At nearby Belmont Park, The New York Racing Association said training went on as planned ahead of Saturday’s Triple Crown horse race.

Rory McIlroy, a strong anti-Saudi voice, now feels like ‘sacrificial lamb’ amid LIV Golf deal

Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour’s collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund makes him feel like a sacrificial lamb. McIlroy has been the strongest anti-Saudi voice during the disruption brought on by LIV Golf. He was among those left in the dark on the agreement that merges the business end of the PGA Tour, European tour and the Public Investment Fund. McIlroy says Saudi Arabia was going to keep spending money in golf. He says the tour is better off having it as a minority investor instead of trying to keep up and going to court over lawsuits.

With Saudi-PGA deal, once-shunned crown prince makes dramatic move to extend kingdom’s influence

WASHINGTON (AP) — After years of isolation over his human rights abuses, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is elevating his standing in the United States in part by diving into American sports, business and culture. And no example has been as striking as his bold entry into professional golf. Tuesday’s surprise announcement of a commercial merger between Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the PGA Tour looks to end a messy legal battle between the two rivals. But for the Saudis, it’s much more than a major business deal. It’s perhaps most dramatic move by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to wield his kingdom’s oil wealth to reshape his country’s economy and to advance Saudi influence regionally and around the world.

Messi heads to Miami as latest big name to raise soccer’s profile in US

Lionel Messi is set to become part of the next chapter of men’s soccer in North America. Messi’s announcement that he will join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami is another landmark moment for the league and the sport in the United States. But he’s only the latest big-name international player to bring his talents to the U.S. It started with Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cryuff in the NASL, and since the MLS was launched other stars like David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimović have raised the profile of the game in North America.

Colts keep Rodgers out of practice as NFL investigates gambling allegations

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. sat out Wednesday’s practice, two days after team officials said they were aware of an NFL investigation into gambling allegations about one of Indy’s players. Neither the Colts nor the league have publicly identified Rodgers as the target. But Rodgers issued a statement on Twitter acknowledging he made an “error in judgment” just hours after media reports linked him to the investigation. Coach Shane Steichen would not say whether Rodgers would practice until there is a resolution.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will meet in a youth-vs.-experience clash at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will face each other in the French Open semifinals. It is their first head-to-head meeting in more than a year. Alcaraz won their only previous encounter. Alcaraz is a 20-year-old from Spain who is seeded No. 1 and will be appearing in his second Grand Slam semifinal. Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia who is seeded No. 3 and entering the 45th major semifinal of his career. He has 22 Grand Slam titles and can break a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of men’s tennis by getting past Alcaraz and then winning Sunday’s final.

Coco Gauff is 0-7 against No. 1 Iga Swiatek after losing to her in the French Open quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has lost in the French Open quarterfinals to two-time champion Iga Swiatek in a rematch of last year’s final at Roland Garros. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek won 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday and has not dropped a set in the tournament. Swiatek will face 14th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia in Thursday’s semifinals. Gauff is a 19-year-old American who has lost all seven matches she has played against Swiatek. Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since 1968. She eliminated No. 7 Ons Jabeur in three sets earlier Wednesday. Alexander Zverev reached the men’s semifinals in Paris for the third consecutive year.

Journeyman goalie Adin Hill has Vegas Golden Knights up 2-0 over Florida in the Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Adin Hill was far from a household name when the playoffs began. Many in the crowd chanting his name during one of the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final almost certainly didn’t know who Hill was a few months ago. Now he’s one of the reasons the Vegas Golden Knights are two wins away from the first title in franchise history. The unheralded 27-year-old journeyman has outplayed two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers. And he’s having the most fun of his life doing it. Game 3 is Thursday night at Florida.

