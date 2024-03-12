AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:43 p.m. EDT

Henry heading to Ravens is another sign that running backs are valued – at the right price

Derrick Henry is leaving the Tennessee Titans to team up with MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press Henry’s contract is for two years and worth up to $20 million. Henry’s deal follows several others for running backs during the NFL’s two-day legal tampering period. The position has been devalued in recent years, but this year’s run shows teams will go after running backs at the right price.

Darryl Strawberry resting comfortably after heart attack, according to New York Mets

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital. Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz says Strawberry was stricken Monday, a day before the eight-time All-Star’s 62nd birthday. Strawberry posted a photo of himself at the hospital on Instagram and wrote “I am so happy and honored to report that all is well.” Strawberry, who lives in O’Fallon, Missouri, is resting comfortably, Horwitz said.

Sen. Ted Cruz says there’s a 50-50 chance of Congress passing college sports legislation this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz says there’s a 50-50 chance of Congress passing legislation regulating college athletics by the end of the year. Cruz lowed his estimate of a bill getting through by the end of this session and said he and his counterparts are running out of time. The senator from Texas believes something will get done to standardize name, image and likeness and other financial aspects of college sports in the country. His comments came after Cruz oversaw a roundtable discussion on the topic with former Alabama football coach Nick Saban, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and others.

Former Jaguars financial manager who pled guilty to stealing $22M from team gets 78 months in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former Jacksonville Jaguars financial manager who pled guilty to stealing more than $22 million from the NFL franchise through its virtual credit card program was sentenced to 78 months in prison. Judge Henry Lee Adams Jr. sentenced Amit Patel, 31, in U.S. District Court in Jacksonville. Patel, wearing a charcoal suit and a burgundy tie, showed no emotion inside the packed courthouse as the punishment was handed down. Prosecutors said Patel has returned $1.89 million, leaving his restitution tab at $21,132,454.40. It’s a figure the judge acknowledged Patel will never be able to pay back following a felony conviction. Patel pled guilty in December to one count of wire fraud and one count of making an illegal monetary transaction.

Monahan confident in his job and hopeful PGA Tour can strike a deal with Saudis

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan isn’t offering any details on negotiations with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. But he expresses confidence the tour can strike a deal with the Public Investment Fund and that golf’s fractured landscape can be repaired. He also sounded a confident tone that he’s the best person to lead the way. Monahan held a news conference Tuesday for the first time in nearly seven months. Since then, the tour got a minority investor pumping up to $3 billion into golf. And LIV persuaded Masters champion Jon Rahm to join. Monahan did not set a timetable for an outcome.

Girls are falling in love with wrestling, the nation’s fastest-growing high school sport

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Girls’ wrestling has become the fastest-growing high school sport in the country, sanctioned by a surging number of states and bolstered by a movement of medal-winning female wrestlers, parents and the male-dominated ranks of coaches and administrators who saw it as a necessity and a matter of equality. Where once girls wrestled on boys teams and against boys, increasingly they are wrestling on girls teams and against girls. And now that they are wrestling in sanctioned and official tournaments against girls, their names are going onto plaques on their high schools’ walls and into state record books.

The Lionheart: Dan Wheldon documentary covers grief, loss, love and familial legacy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly 13 years since two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dan Wheldon was killed in a crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Although the grieving process has not stopped for his widow, Susie Wheldon gave unprecedented access to filmmaker Laura Brownson. Together they made the move “The Lionheart,” which airs Tuesday night on HBO and MAX and chronicles the life of the late Wheldon and Susie’s life as a single mother who allowed her two teenage sons to follow in their father’s footsteps as budding young racers.

Patrick Queen leaving Baltimore for rival Pittsburgh on 3-year deal, AP sources say

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are luring inside linebacker Patrick Queen away from rival Baltimore. The Steelers and the inside linebacker have agreed to a three-year deal worth $41 million, two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. The 24-year-old Queen is coming off a career year with Baltimore in 2023, when he led the team with 133 tackles and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Ravens agree to 2-year deal with free agent RB Derrick Henry, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent running back Derrick Henry. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. The deal is worth up to $20 million and includes $9 million guaranteed. The two-time NFL rushing champ joins a Baltimore team that annually produces one of the league’s leading ground games. The running back room was a major offseason concern for the Ravens, because Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins became free agents.

Vikings agree to deals with ex-rival RB Aaron Jones and QB Sam Darnold as initial sub for Cousins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings stayed aggressive in free agency by adding former Green Bay running back Aaron Jones and 2018 third overall draft pick Sam Darnold as a temporary replacement at quarterback. Jones was released by the Packers and agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with their biggest rival. Darnold played last season for San Francisco and gets a one-year, $10 million deal. His deal was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the terms who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not yet been signed.

