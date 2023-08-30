AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:41 p.m. EDT

Spain has condemned inappropriate World Cup kiss. Can it now reckon with sexism in soccer?

MADRID (AP) — Spain has spoken loudly through its government, political parties, soccer clubs, players and ordinary citizens to condemn the kiss of a player by the head of its soccer federation that sullied its Women’s World Cup victory. But the apparent abuse of authority by Luis Rubiales has also brought the nation that has made strides in gender equality face-to-face with the sexism that still runs deep in its most popular sport. Now the question is whether the scandal caused by the most powerful man in Spanish soccer can bring about deeper changes in a sport where women have historically been discriminated.

Bryce Harper hits 300th homer, going deep against the Los Angeles Angels’ Matt Moore

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has hit his 300th career home run, going deep against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday to become the 158th player in major league history to reach that mark. Harper hit the milestone homer against Matt Moore in the eighth inning for his 15th homer of the season. The two-run drive, in Harper’s 1,481st game, put Philadelphia ahead 8-7. He homered in three straight games for the second time this month and has 10 homers in August.

USA rolls past Jordan 110-62. Now Round 2 of Basketball World Cup awaits

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Another game, another blowout for the U.S. at the Basketball World Cup. And now the competition figures to get considerably tougher. Anthony Edwards scored 22 points and the Americans completed an easy march through the group stage by beating Jordan 110-62 to improve to 3-0 and finish atop Group C. Second-round play for the U.S. starts Friday against Montenegro. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is the only player with any NBA experience on Jordan’s roster. He led his team with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Tsitsipas latest upset victim at US Open, falling to 128th-ranked qualifier

NEW YORK (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas became the latest upset victim at the U.S. Open, losing in the second round to Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (5) 7-6 (6), 6-3. Ending the four-hour match with a forehand winner, the 128th-ranked Stricker raised his hands and flopped on his back to celebrate his first victory over a top-10 player. The seventh-seeded Tsitsipas, a Grand Slam finalist at the Australian and French opens, has never advanced beyond the third round at Flushing Meadows. The Greek is the second-highest seed to go down after No. 4 Holger Rune of Denmark lost to 63rd-ranked Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

Dolphins’ Chris Grier calls talks with Colts about running back Jonathan Taylor ‘exploratory’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami’s GM Chris Grier said conversations with the Indianapolis Colts about 2021 All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor were “exploratory,” and no official offers were exchanged between the two teams. The Dolphins had been linked to Taylor in recent weeks as the Colts sought trade partners for their 2020 second-round pick. Talks fizzled Tuesday as the deadline for roster cuts passed, and Indianapolis placed Taylor on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Grier also said the team plans to table contract talks with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa until the end of the season.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back at practice for the first time since July 27

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is back at practice more than a month after the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was sidelined by a strained right calf muscle. The Pro Bowler quarterback put on the pads and participated for the first time since he pulled up limping and then went down to the ground during a scramble on July 27. The 26-year-old Burrow warmed up with the other quarterbacks. The Bengals open Sept. 10 at Cleveland.

NBA referee Eric Lewis retires; league closes investigation into social media posts

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA referee Eric Lewis has retired effective immediately in the wake of a league investigation into whether he used a then-Twitter account to defend himself and other officials from online criticism. The league announced his retirement Wednesday, less than three months after beginning an investigation into whether the 19-year NBA ref had violated league policy by commenting publicly on officiating without authorization from the league. With his retirement, The NBA said its investigation into the social media activity has been closed.

Nebraska volleyball stadium event could draw 90,000-plus and set women’s world attendance record

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An attendance record of global proportions could be set Wednesday night when the University of Nebraska hosts a celebration of volleyball at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The event will feature an exhibition between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State and a regular-season match between Omaha and the fourth-ranked Cornhuskers. Nebraska athletic department officials have taken aim at the women’s sporting event world attendance record of 91,648. It was set during a Champions League soccer match in Spain in 2022.

Justin Jefferson selected top wide receiver by panel of AP Pro Football Writers

Justin Jefferson has been setting records and terrifying defenses since the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. It’s no surprise Jefferson was voted No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL by The Associated Press. A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at wide receiver, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points. Jefferson received seven first-place votes. Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp also received first-place votes. Jefferson and Tyreek Hill were the only wideouts named on each ballot.

The Angels wave a white flag on their season, reportedly placing 6 players on waivers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly placed six players on waivers. ESPN reported they are pitchers Lucas Giolito, Dominic Leone, Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez, and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk. Giolito says he read the news on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Los Angeles would get some salary relief if the players are claimed and their contracts assumed. The Angels are 63-70 and headed for their eighth straight losing season. The moves signal the team has given up after going all-in at the trade deadline, acquiring Giolito and Grichuk among several others.

