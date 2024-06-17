AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:39 p.m. EDT

Celtics back home with chance to close out Mavericks and clinch record 18th NBA championship

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics’ catastrophic performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals gave them a chance to clinch their unprecedented 18th championship under the banners already hanging in the TD Garden rafters. And coach Joe Mazzulla reminded them that they would still have two more chances after that. The Mavericks avoided elimination with a 122-84 victory on Friday night — the third-biggest blowout in Finals history. That sent the series back to Boston, where the Celtics will again try to win their first title since 2008. In a city that’s collected 12 championships already this century, that’s what passes for a drought.

Les Miles sues LSU, NCAA and College Football Hall of Fame over 37 vacated victories

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former LSU coach Les Miles is suing the university over its decision to vacate 37 of his teams’ victories between 2012 and 2015. The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Baton Rouge alleges that LSU never gave Miles a chance to be heard before altering his career record in a way that disqualified him from consideration for the College Football Hall of Fame. The decision in June 2023 to vacate the victories stemmed from an NCAA ruling that former Tigers offensive lineman Vadal Alexander had received financial benefits that violated NCAA rules at the time he played. LSU said it could not comment on pending litigation. Miles won a national championship at LSU in 2007.

Mookie Betts put on IL by Dodgers with broken left hand after getting hit by fastball

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has gone on the injured list for the first time this season with a broken left hand. The 31-year-old shortstop was drilled on the hand by a 97.9 mph fastball from reliever Dan Altavilla in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. The former AL MVP and seven-time All-Star was hitting .304 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI in 72 games. The Dodgers recalled outfielder Miguel Vargas for his second stint this season. He hit .250 with three doubles, one homer and four RBI in eight games.

Romania earns first Euros win in 24 years while Ukraine apologizes for 3-0 loss

MUNICH (AP) — Romania has recorded only its second ever victory at the European Championship with a 3-0 win over Ukraine to give coach Edward Iordănescu a belated birthday present. Nicolae Stanciu put Romania ahead at the break and two quickfire goals from Răzvan Marin and Denis Mihai Drăgus early in the second half helped Romania to its first win at the Euros since a surprise 3-2 triumph over England 24 years ago. Stanciu also hit the bar as Romania thoroughly beat Ukraine, which is playing at Euro 2024 amid the backdrop of war at home and hoping to give its citizens some joy even as Russian missiles keep raining down on the country.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defends ‘Sunday Ticket’ package as a premium product

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated during testimony in federal court Monday that the league’s “Sunday Ticket” package, the subject of a class-action lawsuit, is a premium product while also defending the league’s broadcast model. Goodell was called as a witness by the NFL as the trial for the lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers entered its third week. The class-action covers 2.4 million residential subscribers and 48,000 businesses who paid for the package from 2011 through 2022. The lawsuit claims the league broke antitrust laws by selling its package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games at an inflated price. The subscribers also say the league restricted competition by offering “Sunday Ticket” only on a satellite provider.

DeChambeau goes from the spotlight back to LIV with hopes of golf becoming whole

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau kept entertaining long after he won the U.S. Open. He put on quite a show at Pinehurst No. 2. He engaged with fans. He signed autographs into the night. He celebrated. Now what? DeChambeau goes to Tennessee for a LIV event shown on The CW Network. His next big showing will be the British Open. The Olympics are a week later. But DeChambeau won’t be part of that because LIV doesn’t get ranking points and that’s what determines the Olympic field. Even in such a great moment, it was a reminder of the divide in golf that remains.

Panthers ready for their 2nd chance at clinching Cup, while Oilers seeking to force Game 6

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice made the short trip from his home to the Florida Panthers’ practice facility on Monday morning in a pretty good mood and rightly so. The sunshine was bright, the temperature was warm and his team was one win away from claiming the Stanley Cup. That’s the glass-half-full outlook. The glass-half-empty perspective would be how his Panthers were coming off a seven-goal loss. As such, when asked if he was comfortable with a 3-1 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers in this title series, Maurice quickly explained that that simply doesn’t exist at this time of year.

Here’s what you need to know about the lawsuit against the NFL by ‘Sunday Ticket’ subscribers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The way the NFL can distribute its package of out-of-market games could be decided in federal court as the result of a class-action lawsuit. Subscribers to the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package are claiming the league broke antitrust laws by selling its package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games airing on CBS and Fox at what the lawsuit says was an inflated price. The subscribers also claim the league restricted competition by offering “Sunday Ticket” only on a satellite provider. The NFL maintains it has the right to sell “Sunday Ticket” under its antitrust exemption for broadcasting.

This week’s Yankees-Orioles showdown could be the start of an epic race for the AL East title

The showdown starts Tuesday night. The New York Yankees host Baltimore for three games between the two clubs that have already opened up a big gap on the rest of the AL East. The Yankees are on pace to win 109 games, the Orioles 107. This could be the start of an epic AL East title race. The Yankees have the best record in baseball. The Orioles will be second or third depending on Philadelphia’s result Monday night. The Yankees have the game’s top run differential and the Orioles are second. The Orioles are No. 1 in home runs and runs per game and the Yankees are No. 2 in both categories. The Yankees lead the major leagues in ERA and the Orioles are No. 2.

Liberty to play Commissioner’s Cup final at UBS Arena in Long Island. Barclays out due to NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty will play the Commissioner’s Cup championship game on June 25 against the Minnesota Lynx at UBS Arena since setup for the NBA draft made Barclays Center unavailable. The draft is the next night and there wouldn’t be enough time to change the arena over. The Liberty have back-to-back games on June 22 and June 23, so moving the game up a day wouldn’t work.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.