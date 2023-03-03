AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:36 p.m. EST

‘Every number is good’: Analytics helping speed up baseball

With the new pitch clock showing early success at speeding up the sport, baseball’s brain trust is already trying to figure out what might come next in its efforts to make the games more exciting and keep them moving along. Panelists at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference say they would like to see things such as robot umpires and other rule changes to help cut further down the time of baseball game. And the people running the sport are using the same kind of number-crunching analytics that caused the problem to solve the problem.

Scherzer tests pitch clock limits, gets quick-pitch balk

Max Scherzer has theorized that baseball’s new pitch clock will allow pitchers to dictate the pace of games. In the eyes of one umpire, he raced too fast even for the pitch timer Friday. Scherzer tested the boundaries of baseball’s novel pace-of-play rules during his second spring training start, trying several unusual tactics to get Washington Nationals hitters off their game Friday. At one point, he started throwing a pitch to Victor Robles the moment plate umpire Jeremy Riggs reset the clock, and Riggs called him for a balk.

NCAA’s proposed rule changes a good start, Kirby Smart says

Georgia coach Kirby Smart says proposed changes to clock operating rules shouldn’t significantly impact games next season. He called them a good first step to reducing the number of plays and keeping games moving. The NCAA Football Rules Committee approved a proposal to keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half. There also would be no more untimed downs at the end of the first and third quarters on accepted penalties and no more consecutive timeouts during the same dead ball period. Final approval is expected in April.

Young, Stroud defend against criticisms at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Young has no doubt he can stay healthy in the NFL. C.J. Stroud believes he’ll be just fine running against pro defenses. The two quarterbacks generally regarded as the best in this year’s draft class had a simple message for the critics Friday — think again. They went first and second at Podium 1 during Friday’s NFL annual scouting combine, which could be the same sequence on draft night. Young’s doubters worry his lack of size could lead to injuries while Stroud’s detractors have questioned his mobility.

Georgia’s Carter will try to protect draft status at pro day

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Carter’s next step in his attempts to preserve his status as a top prospect in next month’s NFL draft will be Georgia’s pro day on March 15, where he is expected to participate in workouts in front of coaches and general managers. Carter, a defensive tackle who played a big role in the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships, was projected as one of the top picks in the April 27 NFL draft before having his status potentially clouded by misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving in relation to the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a Georgia recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy.

Kurt Kitayama handles a windy Bay Hill as Jon Rahm falters

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kurt Kitayama has experience facing some of the best players in golf. The big test at the Arnold Palmer Invitational is Bay Hill. The wind began to blow and conditions are tough. Kitayama managed a 68 and built an early three-shot lead. Jon Rahm didn’t have such an easy time. He shot 76. That’s his highest score since the PGA Championship last May. Kitayama leads by three over Xander Schauffele and Corey Conners of Canada. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is among those playing in the afternoon. Kitayama is searching for his first PGA Tour title.

Shiffrin misses out in super-G, still chasing 86th victory

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished in fourth place in a World Cup super-G and missed out on a record-tying 86th career victory. Shiffrin was the ninth starter and trailed leader Elena Curtoni of Italy by 0.15 seconds. The race was eventually won by Cornelia Huetter. The Austrian edged Curtoni by a mere 0.01 seconds. Shiffrin needs one victory to match Ingemar Stenmark’s victory total on the all-time list. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin’s next race is a downhill on Saturday.

Flood of trades could be reduced to trickle at NHL deadline

The NHL trade deadline has arrived. The usual flood of last-minute deals was not expected because teams were far more active in the past several weeks. Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong can’t put a finger on why he and his colleagues wound up being so proactive. The day began with a few minor moves, with Detroit trading Jakub Vrana to St. Louis and Pittsburgh bringing back Nick Bonino in a trade with San Jose. New Jersey acquired depth forward Curtis Lazar from Vancouver.

PitchCom volume issue gives away Twins pitch calls

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — This was a different kind of pitch tipping when Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda made only his second spring start in his return from Tommy John surgery two seasons ago. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the PitchCom device catcher Tony Wolters was using was loud enough for Tampa Bay hitters to hear every pitch that was called. Home plate umpire Brennan Miller heard them all through the wireless system used by pitchers and catchers to communicate. Maeda still threw two scoreless innings, allowing two hits. He struck out two and walked one in a game held at Tropicana Field.

Hamilton cleared to race in Bahrain after jewelry inspected

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One great Lewis Hamilton has been cleared to race for Mercedes at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after having his jewelry inspected. Hamilton clashed with governing body FIA last year over its jewelry ban put in place for safety. FIA says the seven-time F1 champion had received a medical exemption relating to “concerns about disfigurement.” Hamilton went winless last season for the first time in a career that started in 2007. He was 10th fastest in Friday’s first practice. He was eighth in the second session.

