AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:35 p.m. EST

NFL coaching moves: Mayo, Pederson are out of a job while Giants elect to keep Daboll

New England’s Jerod Mayo and Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson are two NFL coaches out of a job while New York Giants coach Brian Daboll is among those who look like they will be back next fall. It’s the day after the NFL’s regular season, which usually means a tough day for coaches as underachieving teams move quickly to make changes. Mayo was fired on Sunday after the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills, ending his tenure after just one season and a 4-13 record. The move means the Patriots will embark on another rebuild as the team tries to build an identity following the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. Pederson is out as Jacksonville’s head coach after the franchise won just four games.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he put Jerod Mayo in ‘untenable situation,’ vows to correct course

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When Robert Kraft hired Jerod Mayo a year ago, he felt he’d identified the right person to follow Bill Belichick. In hindsight, Kraft now believes Mayo wasn’t quite ready to be an NFL head coach. The Patriots team owner said that his abrupt firing of Mayo just minutes after he completed his first season in the job is an effort to correct that mistake. And after watching back-to-back dismals seasons for a franchise that won six Lombardi trophies over the past two-plus decades, the 83-year-old owner vowed to do what he can to see it return to a championship level. That will include a fast coaching search, but not changes in the front office, with Kraft confirming executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf will return.

Tough, old school defense a calling card for all four teams left in the national championship hunt

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Smothering defenses have carried the last four teams still in the hunt for the national championship. If you want offense, look elsewhere this weekend. The defenses, with All-Americans spread throughout the lineups, are the story of the semifinals. Ohio State, Texas Penn State and Notre Dame all rank in top eight nationally in total defense. The Buckeyes and Longhorns meet in the Cotton Bowl on Friday. The Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish play in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.

Jimmy Butler wants to leave the Heat. Pat Riley has been in this spot many times before

MIAMI (AP) — Pat Riley turns 80 in a couple of months. The Miami Heat president has not revealed any retirement timetable. He still wears impeccable suits, shakes hands with as firm of a grip as anyone, knows all eyes are on him when he walks into just about any room. He’s not stopping. Or changing. Jimmy Butler’s looming breakup with the Heat — Miami didn’t give him an extension, Butler wants a trade, the franchise suspended him for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team — is not the first time that a superstar has been in Miami but had his time with Riley’s team come to an unceremonious end.

Castroneves to attempt to qualify for Daytona 500, would be NASCAR debut for 4-time Indy 500 winner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will attempt to make his NASCAR debut in next month’s Daytona 500 with Trackhouse Racing. Castroneves is one of the most popular drivers in IndyCar history. He has been trying for two years to get a Daytona 500 seat and finally landed one Monday as part of Trackhouse’s “Project 91” designed to give renowned racers from outside of NASCAR a shot in a stock car. Castroneves will need to qualify for the Feb. 16 race with either a fast time in time trials, or, race his way in via a qualifying race. If Castroneves won the Daytona 500, he would join Foyt and Mario Andretti as the only drivers to win both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500.

Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team

Sheel Seidler, the wife of late San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler, has sued two of her brother-in-laws in an attempt to prevent a third Seidler brother from taking control of the team rather than her. The suit comes Monday at a time when the Padres are among the teams recruiting Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki. In a petition filed in Travis County Probate Court in Austin, Texas, Sheel Seidler sued Matthew, who became executor of Peter Seidler’s estate last year, and Robert, the prior executor. She claimed fiduciary breaches of trust, fraud, conversion and egregious acts of self-dealing.

Novak Djokovic says he still feels ‘trauma’ when he travels to Australia because of his deportation

Novak Djokovic says he still feels a bit of trauma when he travels to Australia. He says that stems from his deportation from the country in 2022 because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic says in an interview with Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper published Monday that he worries that maybe he will be detained when he arrives in Australia. Play in the Australian Open begins at Melbourne Park on Sunday, which is Saturday in the United States. Djokovic has won 10 of his 24 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open. That includes in 2023. He lost to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals a year ago.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she and rapper Cordae are no longer in a relationship

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka says she and her partner, rapper Cordae, are no longer in a relationship. Osaka posted the news on social media Monday, less than a week before the Australian Open begins. Osaka won that event in 2019 and 2021. She also owns two titles from the U.S Open. Osaka and Cordae became parents to a daughter in Los Angeles in July 2023. Osaka returned to the tour at last year’s Australian Open after about 15 months off. Osaka reached the final of a tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, last week but she stopped playing because of an injury.

Tennessee, nation’s lone unbeaten, strengthens grip on No. 1; WVU, Michigan, Utah St enter AP Top 25

Tennessee picked up four more first-place votes and remains at No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll. The Vols are the only men’s Division I team without a loss. Tennessee received 45 of 60 first-place nods from the national media panel, while No. 2 Auburn received the other 15. Iowa State, Duke and Alabama rounded out the top five. West Virginia, Michigan and Utah State entered the poll at the expense of Cincinnati, Arkansas and Baylor.

Big Ten, SEC each have 4 top 10 teams in AP women’s poll as UCLA, South Carolina still lead way

The Big Ten and Southeastern Conference each has seven teams ranked in the AP top 25 women’s basketball poll, including four apiece in the first 10. Both have been bolstered this season by conference realignment, with No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 USC joining the Big Ten while No. 5 Texas and No. 10 Oklahoma joined the SEC. UCLA, South Carolina and Notre Dame remain the top three teams this week

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.