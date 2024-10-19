AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:35 p.m. EDT

Brady Cook, hobbled by an injury, rallies No. 19 Mizzou to a 21-17 win over Auburn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brady Cook returned from an injury to lead No. 19 Missouri to two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including the go-ahead run by Jamal Roberts with 46 seconds to go, as the Tigers rallied for a 21-17 victory over Auburn. Cook appeared to hurt his ankle on the opening series and did not return until late in the third quarter, by which point Auburn had taken a 17-3 lead. But he promptly hit Theo Wease Jr. with a 72-yard pass to set up Marcus Carroll’s touchdown run, then led an even more dramatic drive with time running out in the fourth quarter. Roberts’ touchdown helped Missouri improve to 6-1 on the season.

Cleveland closer Clase stumbles again as Yankees score 2 runs in ninth off All-Star in 8-6 ALCS win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Unchallenged and nearly unhittable for six months, Emmanuel Clase hasn’t been close to being the same closer in October. The Guardians haven’t been able to count on him when it matters most. For the second straight night, the New York Yankees got to the All-Star in the late innings and now have Cleveland on the edge of elimination following an 8-6 win in Game 4 of the ALCS. Clase gave up back-to-back homers in the eighth inning of Game 3, but was saved by his teammates as the Guardians ripped a pair of two-run homers in their final two at-bats to stop from falling into a 3-0 deficit. Clase gave up five runs the entire regular season. He’s allowed seven in innings in the postseason.

Dodgers’ Jack Flaherty flops in 2nd NLCS outing vs. Mets, who force Game 6 in Los Angeles

NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of pitching his hometown team into the World Series, Jack Flaherty sent the NL Championship Series back to California. Dominant in the opener, Flaherty flopped in Game 5. Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer in the first and the Mets beat up Flaherty for five runs in the third inning of a 12-6 victory Friday night that pulled New York to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Flaherty’s fastball velocity dropped 1.9 mph from from his season average and the spin rate was down markedly on his four-seam fastball and his knuckle-curve.

WNBA Finals reach decisive Game 5 for first time since 2019 as Liberty and Lynx head to New York

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It’s fitting that a record-breaking season for the WNBA would have a decisive Game 5 of its Finals. For the first time since 2019, the league championship will come down to a winner-take-all game. This one will be in New York on Sunday night. The Minnesota Lynx staved off elimination with an 82-80 win over the New York Liberty on Friday night to force the fifth game. Since the league switched to a best-of-five format in 2005, seven other series have gone the distance. The home team has won five of those contests, including in 2019.

Arsenal stunned by Bournemouth and Garnacho sparks Man United comeback

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — In one of the biggest shocks of the season, English Premier League title-chasing Arsenal has suffered a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth. Runner-up in the last two years, Arsenal had the chance to go to the top of the standings with a win but lost for the first time this season after going down to 10 men on Saturday. William Saliba was sent off before halftime. Alejandro Garnacho scored from a brilliant volley as Manchester United fought back to beat Brentford 2-1. The Argentina international fired home from a tight angle when connecting with Marcus Rashford’s cross just after halftime.

No. 16 Indiana routs Nebraska 56-7 to stay unbeaten; Rourke injures hand and misses 2nd half

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Justice Ellison ran for 105 yards and two first-half touchdowns and No. 16 Indiana continued its best start in 57 years with a 56-7 rout of Nebraska, matching the Hoosiers’ most lopsided Big Ten win in program history. Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke injured his right hand and was on the sideline in street clothes in the second half. Tayven Jackson replaced him. The Hoosiers are now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten. They have yet to trail in a game. The 49-point margin of victory was the biggest in conference play since a 49-0 win at Minnesota in 1945.

Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint race to earn 1st win of any kind since June and stretch lead

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix sprint race Saturday to earn his first victory of any kind in nearly four months. The win in Texas also kept McLaren’s Lando Norris from chipping away at Verstappen’s lead in the Formula 1 season championship. Norris kept Verstappen in sight for 18 of 19 laps at the Circuit of the Americas after he launched from fourth to second out of the race start. But a mistake into the first turn on the final lap allowed Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to slip into second. That cost Norris a critical point in the title chase.

DeMar DeRozan’s book on mental health adds to the conversation that he helped start in the NBA

For DeMar DeRozan, this path toward improved mental health started with writing a tweet. It led to him writing a book. Being in Sacramento isn’t the only new part of DeRozan’s story entering this NBA season. The six-time All-Star is now an author, after his book “Above the Noise: My Story of Chasing Calm” was released in the offseason. It’s a continuation of the conversation he helped start six years ago when he revealed that he struggles with his mental health.

J.T. Poston and Matti Schmid share 36-hole lead at wind-delayed Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — J.T. Poston and Matti Schmid share the 36-hole lead in the Shriners Children’s Open. The second round did not end until Saturday because of a four-hour delay due to wind. It was still windy, but not quite as strong. Poston took advantage of scoring holes and helping wind. He played his last six holes with three birdies and an eagle for a 65. Schmid played bogey-free for his round of 65. They were one shot ahead of Rico Hoey and Norman Xiong. It’s not likely the 66 players who made the cut will all be able to finish Saturday.

Tony Bennett cites NIL and transfer portal era as reason he’s suddenly retiring at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A tearful Tony Bennett has explained he suddenly retired from coaching at Virginia because he wasn’t suited to navigate the current landscape of college basketball. Bennett told those gathered at his exit news conference Friday that name, image and likeness money and the transfer portal have brought elements to the job that he’s “not great at.” He said “the game and college athletics is not in a healthy spot.” Bennett is the latest and youngest high-profile coach to walk away citing a measure of burnout with the modern realities of the profession. He led Virginia to the 2019 national championship.

