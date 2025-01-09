AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:34 p.m. EST

NBA postpones game between Lakers and Hornets due to wildfires in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NBA postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday with several massive wildfires burning across the greater Los Angeles area. It is the second straight day a game slated to be played in downtown Los Angeles has been postponed. The NHL’s Los Angeles Kings were scheduled to host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night. The date for the rescheduled games will be announced at a later time. Three major fires were burning in areas of the vast Los Angeles metroplex following two days of extraordinary winds. At least 70,000 people are under evacuation orders, and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed.

Las Vegas Raiders fire general manager Tom Telesco after just one year

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday. This occurred just a year after he was hired. The move is part of a house cleaning following a 4-13 season which also included the dismissal of coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday. The Raiders will become just the second franchise in the Super Bowl era to enter a season three years in a row with a new GM and coach. Coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were in charge to open the 2023 season. The Cleveland Browns in 2012-14 are the other club to hold such a distinction.

Vonn 10th fastest in practice for her first World Cup downhill in 6 years

ST. ANTON, Austria (AP) — Ski great Lindsey Vonn has been 10th fastest in a training run in Austria for her first World Cup downhill race in six years. Vonn completed the two-kilometer Karl Schranz course in St. Anton 2.55 seconds behind Federica Brignone of Italy on Thursday. She made her World Cup comeback three weeks ago in a super-G with a titanium knee at age 40. Vonn was clocked at close to 109 kph (68 mph) on a fast section of the course where she won a downhill in December 2007. A second practice is planned on Friday before the race on Saturday.

Doping clouds tennis talk at the Australian Open with Sinner and Swiatek facing scrutiny

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Doping is a topic that shadowed tennis in 2024 and is sure to be a talking point as the 2025 Grand Slam season gets going at the Australian Open. Play starts at Melbourne Park on Sunday, which is Saturday in the United States. Defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner and No. 2 women’s seed Iga Swiatek both failed drug tests last season. Sinner was exonerated although the World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed that ruling and a final decision is not expected before next month. Swiatek accepted a one-month ban that was partly served in the offseason.

Father and son Ashley and Tyler Young could face each other in the FA Cup

Former England international Ashley Young could face his 18-year-old son Tyler when Everton hosts Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup. Both were named as substitutes for the game at Goodison Park. Young won the FA Cup in 2016 with Manchester United and has added league titles in England and Italy. But he says the chance to share the field with his son would be bigger than any trophy he’s lifted. The 39-year-old Ashley Young says there will be no danger of split loyalties in the game. Midfielder Tyler has spent time at Arsenal, Queens Park Rangers and MK Dons before joining third-division Peterborough.

Tyreek Hill’s agent says he’s committed to the Dolphins and he played in 2024 with a broken wrist

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill is committed to the Miami Dolphins, his agent says, despite the star wide receiver seeming to indicate otherwise last week. Agent Drew Rosenhaus called Hill “very passionate” on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” and said Hill’s comments suggesting he wanted out of Miami after last week’s season finale were out of frustration with not making the playoffs for the first time in his career. Rosenhaus also said Hill played through a broken wrist the entire season after suffering the injury in training camp during a scrimmage against Washington. Hill had one of the least productive seasons of his nine-year career in 2024.

Independent streak helped build Notre Dame into football’s historic and now modern behemoth

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was some combination of religion, a grudge involving Knute Rockne and a rival, and maybe the simple time-honored notion that some people just don’t like Notre Dame. Back in the 1920s, the Fighting Irish made what might have been their biggest push to join what would become the Big Ten but the athletic director at Michigan blocked it. Ever since, Notre Dame has been an independent — an exceedingly rare iconoclast in a college-football space that becomes more controlled by mega-conferences almost by the day.

Ohio State and Texas enter CFP semi at Cotton Bowl with a chance to end title droughts

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ohio State and Texas are both seeking a chance to end national title droughts. The powerhouse programs meet in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. The winner advances to the national title game on January 20. Ohio State is the only team to appear in four of the last six CFPs, but its last national title was 10 years ago. That was the first season of the four-team College Football Playoff, when the Buckeyes won the title at AT&T Stadium. That is where they play the in-state Longhorns on Friday night. Texas’ last national title was 19 years ago.

Sinner, Djokovic in opposite halves at the Australian Open, Sabalenka vs Stephens in 1st round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Jannik Sinner and 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic have landed in opposite sides of the draw for the season’s first major, ruling out a replay of last year’s semifinal encounter. Sinner upset Djokovic in the semifinals in Melbourne last year before coming back to beat Daniil Medvedev in the final for his first Grand Slam singles title. Aryna Sabalenka will be attempting to win a third consecutive women’s singles title at Melbourne Park, something last accomplished by Martina Hingis from 1997 to 1999. Sabalenka drew a tough opening match against 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Researchers confirm ‘Music City Miracle’ star Frank Wycheck had CTE

Frank Wycheck, the NFL tight end best known for throwing the lateral that started the “Music City Miracle” and launched the Tennessee Titans’ run to the franchise’s lone Super Bowl appearance, had stage III chronic traumatic encephalopathy when he died in December 2023 at his Chattanooga home. His family announced the diagnosis Thursday. Researchers at Boston University confirmed Wycheck had CTE stage III, with stage IV the most severe form of the disease. Wycheck died at the age of 52 after apparently hitting his head in a fall at home. He had made clear his wishes to work with experts for CTE research and on-going brain injury.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.