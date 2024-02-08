AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:33 p.m. EST

The game. The ads. The music. The puppies. Here’s why millions are excited for Super Bowl Sunday

Millions of Americans will find something to be excited about when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday. That’s before even factoring in the influence of Taylor Swift. Four in 10 U.S. adults are extremely or very excited for at least one part of the Super Bowl day’s festivities. That could be the game, commercials, halftime show or the Puppy Bowl, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Chiefs still feel a void following death of their matriarch, Norma Hunt, this past offseason

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — For the first time since her husband Lamar Hunt coined the term “Super Bowl,” and their team promptly lost to the Green Bay Packers, the matriarch of the Kansas City Chiefs will not be at the big game Sunday. Norma Hunt died this past summer at the age of 85, leaving a void that is still being felt among the Chiefs, and in particular, her son and team chairman Clark Hunt. The Chiefs will wear a patch with Norma Hunt’s initials inside a golden football on their right shoulder Sunday, when they play the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL also has planned a tribute to her at some point in the night.

Knicks bolster bench by acquiring Burks and Bogdanovic from Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — The New York Knicks have acquired some needed scoring punch in Alex Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks sent Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks to the Pistons on Thursday before the NBA’s trade deadline. The Knicks are playing without their entire starting frontcourt of All-Star Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson and have been looking for replacements. They found them in Bogdanovic, a reliable outside shooter, and Burks, who played well in a previous stint with the Knicks.

Indiana Pacers trade Buddy Hield to 76ers among flurry of deals, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The slumping Philadelphia 76ers have acquired guard Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers for Marcus Morris Jr., Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round draft picks, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official. Sixers president Daryl Morey made the move hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline with the Sixers tumbling down the East standings without injured All-Star Joel Embiid.

The Chiefs and 49ers should provide a heavy dose of pre-snap motion in Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When the Super Bowl was in the balance in the fourth quarter a year ago, coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs put a twist on their frequent pre-snap motion. That led to two wide-open touchdown passes that helped the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 for a Super Bowl title. Kansas City returns to the big stage to take on San Francisco in a game that should feature players on the move at the snap at a staggering rate based on how Reid and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan use motion to create mismatches for their offenses.

The Paris Olympics medals are made with pieces of the Eiffel Tower

PARIS (AP) — When they make history at the Paris Games, Olympic medalists will take a bit of France and its history home, too. A hexagonal, polished piece of iron taken from the Eiffel Tower is being embedded in the gold, silver and bronze medals that will be hung around athletes’ necks at this year’s Summer Games and Paralympics. Games organizers revealed the design on Thursday. The pieces of the Eiffel Tower each weigh 18 grams. They were cut from girders and other bits that were swapped out during renovations of the tower and stored for safekeeping. Paris jewelry house Chaumet designed the medals and the Paris Mint is manufacturing 5,084 of them.

Isiah Pacheco’s ‘angry’ running style could help lift Chiefs past 49ers in the Super Bowl

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was relaxed Wednesday as reporters peppered him with questions. It’s the opposite of his running style that has commonly been described as angry. Coach Andy Reid called Pacheco “a violent runner.” If any player could actually run through a wall, it would be Pacheco. He punishes linebackers and defensive backs trying to bring him down. The Chiefs will need Pacheco’s ability to move the chains to balance Patrick Mahomes’ passing attack when they play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Usher says it’s been a challenge to squeeze 30-year career into 13-minute Super Bowl halftime show

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Usher says it was a challenge to fit a 30-year musical career into a 13-minute halftime show as he’ll have to do at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas Sunday. But when he addressed the media on Thursday he said he’s been focusing on how to represent his past, his present and future within the show. He gave few specific hints on what songs he’ll choose. And while he confirmed there will be guest stars, he gave few clues there too. He said he hopes to bring the flavor of Atlanta, where he began his career, to the Las Vegas stage.

Hornets trading Gordon Hayward to Thunder for 3 players, 2 second round draft picks, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets are sending often-injured forward Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for guard Tre Mann, power forward Davis Bertans, point guard Vasilije Micic and second round draft picks in 2024 and 2025. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been approved by the league. Hayward has missed 43% of Charlotte’s games since 2020 because of injuries. The Hornets have had a busy day, also trading P.J. Washington to the Dallas Mavericks for Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round draft pick, AP sources said.

ALCS MVP Adolis García reaches $14M, 2-year deal with Rangers to avoid arbitration, AP sources say

Adolis García and the Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a $14 million, two-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing between the AL Championship Series MVP and the World Series champions. Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that the deal through 2025 is pending a physical. García was the only Rangers player eligible for salary arbitration who didn’t reach a deal before last month’s exchange of proposed salaries. A hearing was scheduled Thursday before the agreement was reached. The two-time All-Star slugger set an MLB postseason record with 22 RBIs last fall. He had requested $6.9 million and Texas offered $5 million. That was the widest gap among the 23 players around the league who exchanged salary proposals with their teams.

