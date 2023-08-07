AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:33 p.m. EDT

MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 for fighting

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago’s Tim Anderson has been suspended six games and Cleveland’s José Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for fighting and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night. MLB announced the discipline for Anderson and Ramírez on Monday along with other suspensions and fines following one of baseball’s ugliest fights in several years. Anderson and Ramírez were also fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing. Also, Cleveland manager Terry Francona, closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh have been suspended one game each. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game.

England advances at Women’s World Cup by edging Nigeria after James red card

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — England held firm despite a red card for Lauren James to beat Nigeria on penalty kicks and advance to the quarterfinals at the Women’s World Cup. The round of 16 match ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time, leaving Nigeria on the verge of winning a knockout match at the Women’s World Cup for the first time. But European champion England remained composed to win the shootout 4-2. England became the title favorite after the defending champion U.S. team was eliminated Sunday in a penalty shootout loss to Sweden. But the Lionesses struggled to create opportunities against Nigeria’s defense and had to readjust quickly when star forward James near the end of regulation time.

Column: It’s not conference realignment. It’s consolidation and no one is safe in the dash for cash

Conference realignment should be called college football consolidation because that’s what’s happening. Recent history suggests few are safe from being the next to get squeezed out. And even if your school makes the cut it can come with a cost. What was once a Big Six in major college football conferences became a Power Five and is now down to four after the Big 12 and Big Ten, motivated by a dwindling pool of television network dollars, carved up the Pac-12 over the course of about 36 hours last week.

Hannah Roberts of the US wins her fourth straight freestyle BMX world championship

Hannah Roberts of the U.S. won the freestyle BMX world title for the fourth consecutive time and fifth overall Monday in Glasgow, Scotland. Roberts finished second at the Tokyo Games but remains the one to beat heading into next year’s Summer Games in Paris. The British otherwise dominated the world championships Monday with Kieran Reilly winning the men’s freestyle BMX title, Ethan Vernon winning the elimination race and the duo of Neah Evans and Elinor Barker taking the title in the women’s Madison. Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands added his fifth consecutive gold medal in the men’s sprint competition.

Chris Buescher wins 2nd straight NASCAR Cup race at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Chris Buescher won his second straight NASCAR Cup Series race by holding off Martin Truex late in the FireKeepers 400 on Monday. Buescher won last week at Richmond. He took the lead at Michigan on lap 133 and didn’t give it up. With 12 laps to go in the 200-lap race, Truex challenged him with door-to-door driving before sparks were seen under his No. 19 Toyota and he faded.

President Biden hosts Astros, says he can relate to Dusty Baker, oldest manager to win World Series

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he can relate to Dusty Baker, the oldest manager to win the World Series. Baker was 73 when he guided the Houston Astros to the title last year. The team celebrated at the White House on Monday. Biden says people counted Baker out and said he was past his prime. Biden says he knows something about that. Biden was the oldest president ever elected, at age 77. Baker has been around the game for decades, winning a World Series as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finally got his first title as a manager in his 25th season.

Megan Rapinoe leaves her final Women’s World Cup with pride after a long career

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Megan Rapinoe wanted a different finish for her final Women’s World Cup. Even with the disappointing conclusion, she was grateful for her wildly successful run with the U.S. national team. Rapinoe’s World Cup career ended in the Round of 16, when the United States lost to Sweden on penalties after a scoreless draw. The outspoken 38-year-old announced last month that this would be her last international tournament. She teared up as she spoke to reporters after the match. She missed her penalty, as did teammates Kelley O’Hara and Sophia Smith.

Anderson, Ramírez facing multi-game suspensions as MLB sorts out discipline following wild brawl

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago’s Tim Anderson and Cleveland’s José Ramírez could be facing multi-game suspensions for fighting and triggering a benches-clearing scuffle during Saturday’s game between the White Sox and Guardians. Major League Baseball is expected to announce discipline on Monday, and both teams are expecting to be without the infielders for an extended period. Ramírez decked Anderson with a punch after the two squared off near second base. Both players were ejected, along with Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, closer Emmanuel Clase and Chicago manager Pedro Grifol. All are facing some kind of penalty.

Analysis: Coco Gauff’s Washington title shows she is ready to contend at the US Open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coco Gauff has signaled that she is ready to contend for the title at the U.S. Open starting later this month by winning the hard-court tournament in Washington. And more important than earning a trophy was the way she did it: by listening to two new voices on her team and making quick improvements. Gauff won the DC Open on Sunday with the help of some key advice from full-time coach Pere Riba and consultant Brad Gilbert. One was to take more time between points. Another was to adjust her footwork on her forehand, a shot she knows every opponent has been targeting.

Women’s World Cup Guide: Results, schedule and how to watch

The round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup is underway and the United States’ bid for a three-peat ended in a penalty shootout loss to Sweden in the round. Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the quadrennial tournament for international soccer’s most coveted trophy kicked off July 20 and ends on August 20.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.