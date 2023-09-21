AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:31 p.m. EDT

Nick Chubb’s injury underscores running backs’ pleas for bigger contracts and teams’ fears

Nick Chubb’s injury underscores why running backs want better contracts and why NFL teams are reluctant to pay them. Chubb’s season ended abruptly when he suffered a devastating knee injury that was too gruesome for replay in Cleveland’s loss to Pittsburgh. The four-time Pro Bowl pick faces a long road to recovery with no guaranteed money coming his way beyond the $10.85 million he’s making this season. Chubb will be attempting his second comeback from a significant injury to the same knee at age 28 with a non-guaranteed salary of $12.2 million due in 2024. Running backs have been arguing for bigger contracts and more guaranteed money in recent years because they’re underpaid in comparison to their peers.

What’s next in major college football realignment? How about a best-of-the-rest league

Now that the Power Five is about to become a Power Four in college sports, the schools left out of conference realignment are looking at creative ways to stay relevant. One plan calls for a multi-tiered alliance of leagues that would use a promotion and relegation system, similar to what happens in European soccer. It’s a complicated way to reach what might be the best move for schools like Oregon State, Washington State, Boise State and others: A best-of-the-rest, football-only conference.

Playoff-bound Rays score 2 in 9th to beat Angels 5-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot flared a run-scoring single to right field to complete a two-run ninth and the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4. Tampa Bay, which holds the top AL wild card, started the day 2 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Baltimore, which holds the tiebreaker. Pinch-hitter Harold Ramírez and Yandy Díaz started the ninth with singles off Angels closer Carlos Estévez. Ramírez went to third on Curtis Mead’s fly ball and scored to tie it at 4 on Isaac Paredes RBI single. After Randy Arozarena struck out and Josh Lowe walked to load the bases, Margot delievered his opposite-field game-winning hit.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick says the hit that injured Browns RB Nick Chubb wasn’t dirty

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes the hit that ended Browns running back Nick Chubb’s season was unfortunate but not dirty. Fitzpatrick hit Chubb in his left knee while Chubb was trying to score in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s 26-22 victory. Chubb bent awkwardly over the knee and now faces surgery and a lengthy rehab. Fitzpatrick says he told Chubb on the field the hit was not intentional. The All-Pro added he does not have a reputation as a dirty player, saying football is a fast game and injuries are a part of it.

RYDER CUP ’23: USA looks to end 30 years of losing on European soil

The two-year wait for the Ryder Cup is over. The Americans remain confident after their thrashing of Europe in 2021 at Whistling Straits. They return seven players from that 12-man team. Now comes the hard part. Europe has not lost a Ryder Cup at home since 1993. That’s so long ago that 11 of the 24 players at this Ryder Cup were not even born the last time Team USA won on the road. The Europeans are still stinging from the last lost. Tommy Fleetwood says they were already talking about getting the Ryder Cup back on the flight home.

Alexia Putellas says Spain’s women’s team has reached ‘before and after’ point in fight for equality

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s women players say a turning point has been reached in their fight for equality. Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas says she is confident the deal reached after a marathon meeting this week between the players, federation and government mediators would lead to real reform inside their beleaguered national soccer federation. Alexia spoke at a news conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, on the eve of Spain’s Nations League game against Sweden. Friday’s game is Spain’s first since they won the Women’s World Cup by beating England in the Aug. 20 final in Australia. But the players have had to deal with the scandal caused by former president Luis Rubiales when he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs injures a knee in practice. The severity isn’t immediately known

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has sustained a knee injury in practice. The 2021 All-Pro was set for an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Diggs was seen leaving the team’s headquarters on crutches. Diggs had his first interception of the season in last week’s 30-10 victory over the Jets. Diggs is tied for the NFL lead with 18 interceptions since entering the league in 2020. Diggs signed a $97 million, five-year contract extension at the start of training camp.

Panthers rookie QB Young held out of practice with ankle injury; Andy Dalton gets starters reps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will not practice on Thursday because of an ankle injury, the team announced. The announcement further increases the likelihood that 13-year pro Andy Dalton will make his first start for the Panthers on Sunday at Seattle. Young, the No. 1 pick in the draft, injured his ankle at some point during Carolina’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, although coach Frank Reich did not know when. Young finished the game, throwing a touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion to Adam Thielen on his final drive. The Panthers are 0-2 heading to Seattle.

Kapalua to host PGA Tour opener in January, 5 months after deadly wildfires on Maui

The PGA Tour is returning to Maui five months after the deadly wildfires devasted nearby Lahaina. Chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis sent a memo to players. The Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua is January 4-7. It has been the first tournament of the calendar year since 1999. The Aug. 8 wildfires killed at least 97 people with some 31 people still missing. Kapalua is about 10 miles away, but a third of its staff lost their homes and possessions. The tour says Governor Josh Green has told them to go forward realizing its economic and charitable impact.

US looks to end losing streak against Europe at Solheim Cup in Spain

CASARES, Spain (AP) — The United States wants to avoid making the wrong kind of history against Europe at the Solheim Cup this weekend in Spain. The Americans have never lost three straight editions of the top team event in women’s golf. The biennial competition is the equivalent of the Ryder Cup in men’s golf, and for the first time both events will be held in back-to-back weeks with the Ryder Cup taking place in Rome. A talented but young American team in the Solheim Cup will try to end its losing streak against an experienced European squad at the Finca Cortesin resort-style course along the southern coast of Spain, which is hosting the event for the first time. The matches will be played Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.