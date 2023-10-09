AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:27 p.m. EDT

Dak Prescott calls Cowboys’ loss vs 49ers ‘the most humbling game’ he’s played

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The frustration from back-to-back playoff losses to San Francisco that both ended on odd plays turned to humiliation for the Dallas Cowboys. Hoping to prove themselves against a fellow NFC contender in a showdown against the 49ers, the Cowboys were run off the field almost from the start. The defense that had been so stingy the first four weeks was completely exposed. The offense took more than a quarter to gain even a single first down and couldn’t move the ball or protect it. It added up to a 42-10 loss to the 49ers that was the most lopsided ever for Dallas in this storied rivalry.

Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon

New York Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker has a torn Achilles tendon that will sideline him for the rest of the season. Coach Robert Saleh announced Monday an MRI revealed the nature of the injury, which occurred in the second quarter of New York’s 31-21 victory at Denver. It’s the same field where Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending torn triceps a year ago. Vera-Tucker has been arguably the Jets’ best offensive lineman and their most versatile. He started the first two games at right guard before sliding over to right tackle. Second-year O-lineman Max Mitchell replaced Vera-Tucker against the Broncos, but Saleh wouldn’t reveal the Jets’ plan at right tackle moving forward.

Saudi Arabia formally informs FIFA of its wish to host the 2034 World Cup as the favorite to win

GENEVA (AP) — Saudi Arabia has formally informed FIFA of its wish to host the men’s World Cup in 2034 in a bidding contest that increasingly looks designed for the oil-rich kingdom to win. The Saudi Arabian soccer federation says it “submitted a letter of intent and signed declaration to FIFA to bid” in a vote open only to Asian and Oceania countries. FIFA fast-tracked starting the 2034 contest last week after also agreeing to accept only one candidate for the 2030 World Cup. That unprecedented six-nation, three-continent co-hosting plan in Europe, Africa and South America removed those continents from bidding to get back-to-back tournaments.

Analysis: Bill Belichick seems lost without Tom Brady, Sean Payton off to a disastrous start

Bill Belichick is lost without Tom Brady. Sean Payton is off to a disastrous start in his return to the sideline. Two of the NFL’s most accomplished coaches had another rough Sunday. The New England Patriots followed up the worst loss in Belichick’s coaching career with the biggest home shutout in franchise history. Quarterback Mac Jones and the rest of the offense were terrible in a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Denver Broncos didn’t have their coach’s back in a grudge match against the New York Jets. Russell Wilson’s fumble in the final minute was returned for a game-sealing score as the Jets beat the Broncos 31-21, giving offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett a satisfying win over Payton.

Olympics set to tackle flag football at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028

The NFL’s ongoing push for worldwide exposure got another boost when organizers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics delivered a proposal to put flag football on the program when the Summer Games return to the United States for the first time in 32 years. The International Olympic Committee will vote on the proposal at meetings in India that begin later this week. Also on the LA proposal were baseball and softball, which have been bouncing on and off the program for decades; lacrosse; squash; and cricket. Flag football involves 5-on-5 action in which players tackle their opponents by stripping flags off belts worn by all players. It is viewed as a less-violent, faster-paced version of the game that has captured imaginations in the U.S. for decades.

Costly upkeep, less-than-ideal weather lead most college football stadiums to use artificial turf

When Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury just a few plays into his first season with the New York Jets, it reignited calls from NFL players to have all the stadiums in which they play use natural grass fields for their safety. In major college football, the players don’t have a union behind them to voice concerns. Most of the fields they play on are artificial turf. This season there are 94 schools that have artificial surface football fields and 39 with grass. Of those grass fields, most are at Power Five schools that can afford costly upkeep and maintenance.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Rankings stagnant with few big upsets pushing voters to shake-up the poll

The AP Top 25 has stagnated as there have been few big upsets this season. Seven ranked teams lost Saturday, including six that were unbeaten. Seems like a perfect time for a major shakeup in the rankings, but it didn’t play out that way. Only two teams fell out of the rankings: Missouri and Fresno State. The two moving in were No. 18 UCLA and No. 23 Kansas, both previously ranked, each with a loss to another ranked. Through six weeks an unranked team has beaten a ranked team 10 times, but only one of those games involved a top-10 team.

NHL teams on the rise after missing playoffs: Penguins, Predators, Senators, Sabres and Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit desperately hopes to snap its seven-year playoff drought and becomes part of an NHL trend. The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins are, too. At least five teams have been in the playoffs after missing out the previous year since the league’s current playoff format started a decade ago. The Vegas Golden Knights were one of those teams last and they won the Stanley Cup in their sixth season, a year after not making it to the postseason for the first time. Detroit doesn’t suddenly seem like a title contender, but it should be able to compete after making moves.

What does the science say about the grass vs. turf debate in sports?

There’s a longstanding question in sports that scientists have tried to answer: Which playing surface is safer for athletes: natural grass or artificial turf? The question is important not just in football, but also in soccer and other sports _ anywhere athletes make sudden shifts in direction that can twist joints and tear ligaments. Scientists have studied the question, but there are challenges to getting the answer right. Still, the available research points to safety advantages for grass when it comes to foot and ankle injuries. Grass has more give than turf, so the foot doesn’t get stuck in a dangerous way.

After Kershaw’s debacle, the Dodgers look to regroup with a rookie against the D-backs in NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers remain all-in with Clayton Kershaw. Manager Dave Roberts has re-confirmed that the three-time Cy Young Award winner will start in Game 4 if the Dodgers can force the best-of-five NL Division Series to that point. The Arizona Diamondbacks tagged Kershaw for six runs in the first inning of their 11-2 win in Game 1. Now, the Dodgers will turn to 24-year-old rookie Bobby Miller against 17-game winner Zac Gallen in Game 2 on Monday. Miller beat the D-backs twice during the regular season, while Gallen lost both of his starts against the Dodgers.

