AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:26 p.m. EDT

Aaron Rodgers excited about ‘new adventure’ with Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers believes he’s where he needs to be. And the New York Jets’ new quarterback thinks they can do big things together. The four-time NFL MVP was introduced by the team Wednesday to much fanfare in the team’s auditorium. Rodgers said it’s a surreal day for him and he’s looking forward to the new adventure in New York. The Jets received Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers. In exchange, Green Bay got the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season. Rodgers spent his first 18 seasons in Green Bay.

Young? Stroud? Panthers reach consensus on No. 1 draft pick

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich says he and general manager Scott Fitterer have reached an agreement on which quarterback the team will take with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. But Reich says the team won’t say who that is until Thursday night, when the draft begins. The Panthers are choosing between Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson in an effort to upgrade a quarterback position that has been in transition for the last five seasons. Fitterer said last week he had waited to ask Reich who he preferred at No. 1 so that nothing would cloud either decision maker’s judgement.

AP NFL Mock Draft: Panthers take Alabama’s Bryce Young No. 1

It took the Carolina Panthers until Monday to decide which quarterback they’ll select with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. They’re not saying but oddsmakers believe it’ll be Alabama’s Bryce Young. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is an overwhelming favorite to go first. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has dropped from favorite to having the third-best odds behind Kentucky’s Will Levis. Florida’s Anthony Richardson is a longshot. The Panthers traded four picks along with wide receiver DJ Moore to give new coach Frank Reich a quarterback to build around.

Judge drives in 3, helps Yanks avoid sweep at Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs and dodged an injury scare on his eventful 31st birthday, helping the New York Yankees avoid a sweep and beat the Minnesota Twins 12-6. Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and Anthony Volpe and Anthony Rizzo each had two run-doubles in a six-run fourth inning against Twins starter Kenta Maeda. The Yankees posted season highs with 14 hits and 12 runs. They totaled eight runs over their previous five games, losing four.

With 76ers awaiting, Hawks and Celtics prepare for Game 6

BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young’s 30-foot 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the Hawks 119-117 Game 5 victory over the Celtics changed everything about the first-round playoff matchup. Boston’s series lead is now down to 3-2 and headed back to Atlanta. Though still on the verge of a second straight opening round exit, the Hawks have reason to be confident heading home because they will get back Dejounte Murray, who served a one-game suspension for bumping an official after the end of Game 4. The extension of the series is good news for the awaiting Philadelphia 76ers, who will have even more time to rest before the start of the second round.

HBCUs capitalize on growing interest by adding sport options

There is a growing phenomenon at historically Black colleges and universities. HBCUs are adding sports outside the more typical offerings of football, basketball, and track and field. Black athletes are participating more at the NCAA level in sports such as women’s gymnastics and men’s volleyball. HBCUs are catching up to give them options. Organizations such as the HBCU Wrestling Initiative, HBCU Gymnastics Alliance and even USA Volleyball have helped move the process forward.

NBA Playoffs: Suns-Nuggets locked in, Janet Jackson delayed

Denver and Phoenix are headed to a second-round matchup, and Atlanta extended its season. The Nuggets eliminated Minnesota in five games. The Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers in five games. But Boston couldn’t get it done. The Celtics fell to the Hawks in Game 5 of their matchup. The Celtics are still up 3-2 in the series. Denver versus Phoenix is the first conference semifinal matchup to be locked in. Philadelphia is in the second round but is awaiting an opponent.

Udoka joins Rockets after serving suspension with Celtics

HOUSTON (AP) — Ime Udoka is everything the Houston Rockets were looking for in a coach, and owner Tilman Feritta insists they aren’t concerned about the behavior that led to his year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics. Udoka was introduced as Houston’s new coach Wednesday after serving a suspension this season following the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. The 45-year-old Udoka, who took the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his only season there, takes over for Stephen Silas, who was fired after three dreadful seasons.

A look at sports gambling rules among Big 4 pro leagues

The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations. The high court overturned the federal Professional Amateur Sports Protection Act that had barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. With it came a new approach to how the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL associate with the industry. Each league prohibits its employees and players from betting on their own games. But there are variations in how they operate in this new world.

Indigenous Brazilian soccer players eye Women’s World Cup

PERUIBE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Indigenous women often lead their villages and groups but for many years they were looked down on when they tried to play soccer. The South American nation has improved its structure for female players recently and Indigenous women say they also feel encouraged to take up the sport. And they have done so nationwide. This year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is a world away but many Brazilian Indigenous soccer players dream of being in the tournament someday. Indigenous Brazilian leader Guaciane da Silva Gomes says “what they do there also inspires us here. We are all seeking visibility.”

