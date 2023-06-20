AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:24 p.m. EDT

Paris 2024 Olympics HQ searched in third consecutive Summer Games scandal

PARIS (AP) — Officials say French investigators have searched the Paris Olympic organizers’ headquarters as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games. This is the third straight time graft allegations have dogged a Summer Olympics. The Paris organizing committee said in a statement that a search was underway Tuesday at their headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis. It said it was cooperating. It would not comment further. An official with the financial prosecutor’s office said the search was linked to two preliminary investigations related to the Olympics that had not previously been made public. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to office policy.

Paris Olympics could join a longer list of Games marred by scandal

The news that French law enforcement officials are looking into possible corruption in awarding contracts for the Paris Olympics threatens to place those games on the ever-growing list of Olympics that have been tarnished by scandals. The Salt Lake City Olympic scandal from 2002 resulted in an overhaul of bidding procedures but did not eliminate the possibility of corruption. Since then, major scandals have broken out involving the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Games. Now, Paris is under the microscope as well.

Soccer faces wave of racial and offensive abuse incidents amid FIFA pledge to stop games

GENEVA (AP) — A leading anti-discrimination group in soccer says there is an “urgent crisis” in the game because of racial and offensive abuse. Two international soccer games were stopped Monday because of racial abuse between players. New Zealand refused to continue playing against Qatar. Ireland’s under-21 team stopped its game against Kuwait. A United States-Mexico game was cut short last week amid homophobic chants by fans. An advisor to Brazil player Vinícius Júnior was racially harassed by a steward at a stadium in Spain. The incidents follow days after FIFA president Gianni Infantino said games should stop when there is discrimination.

FIFPRO releases report on disparities in Women’s World Cup qualifying

The path to the Women’s World Cup has been vastly uneven for the teams headed to Australia and New Zealand next month. A report released global players’ union FIFPRO has outlined the disparity in standards and conditions for qualifying for the teams that vied for the 32 spots in the tournament. The Women’s World Cup starts on July 20. The report says 29% of the players have not been paid for taking part in qualifying tournaments. FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann says “we are prepared to work with FIFA and confederations to improve conditions for World Cup qualification and address the current inequities and fragmentation.”

Column: Rory McIlroy is going on 9 years without a major and the questions won’t stop

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rory McIlroy is going on nine years without winning a major and the questions won’t stop. For most players, the question is when they’ll finally win their first major. Even worse is getting asked when they’ll get the next one. McIlroy let another good chance slip away at the U.S. Open when he couldn’t make a putt or catch Wyndham Clark. More disturbing is that in the nine years since his last major, McIlroy has given himself so few chances. The inquiries used to be limited to the Masters and getting the last leg of the Grand Slam. Now any major will do.

Lionel Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut July 21

MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami at a July 21 home game, the team confirmed Tuesday. Owner Jorge Mas told selected outlets on Monday that his club and Messi have agreed to terms and are finalizing paperwork and a visa. The team confirmed certain details Tuesday to The Associated Press, including that Messi will be signing a contract through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026. Messi’s contract will be worth $50 million to $60 million per year, the team said Tuesday. He cannot sign until sometime in July, after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires. The 35-year-old Messi announced on June 7 that he was joining Miami.

Wembanyama’s long frame, versatile game has him topping list of ‘bigs’ in NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama’s long frame and versatile game makes him the top big man in this year’s NBA draft. The 19-year-old Frenchman has strong perimeter skills and the size at 7-foot-3 to score over defenders. The teenager is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night’s draft by the San Antonio Spurs. Other than Wembanyama, the list of top big men mostly features complementary players. Duke one-and-done center Dereck Lively II stands out for his potential as a rim protector. And Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is drawing attention for his versatility and athleticism after a productive college career.

Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson set to be taken in top-10 of NBA draft

The Thompson twins share a middle name and a silky smooth basketball game. Amen and Ausar will also share the stage at the NBA draft this week. The 6-foot-7 guards out of Overtime Elite are projected to be taken in the top 10 on Thursday night in AP’s mock draft. The evening will be brimming with emotions for the 20-year-olds who are about to embark on separate journeys for really the first time. They’re holding out a sliver of hope that maybe some team makes the daring move of trying to draft both of them.

MLB to stage Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field next June honoring Willie Mays

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will stage a Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, in June 2024 between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals. The 10,800-seat stadium, opened in 1910, is the oldest professional ballpark in the U.S. and a National Historic Site. The stadium was home to the Birmingham Black Barons from 1924-60. The game will honor Hall of Famer Willie Mays, a Birmingham native who began his professional career with the team in 1948. MLB is staging the game around the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas.

Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleads not guilty to 9 gun charges

New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleaded not guilty to nine counts of weapons violations in connection with his arrest at a Logan Airport security checkpoint with two loaded guns in his carry-on bag. Jones was released on a $30,000 cash bail pending an Aug. 18 probable cause hearing, his attorney said. Attorney Rosemary Scapicchio said Jones has been cooperative and respectful throughout the process. Massachusetts State Police were called to the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the Boston airport on Friday after two firearms were found in a traveler’s carry-on luggage. Police said they identified the person as Jones and arrested him. The team has released a statement confirming the arrest but declining further comment.

