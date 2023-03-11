AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:23 p.m. EST

Mikaela Shiffrin sets World Cup skiing record with 87th win

ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has set the outright World Cup record for most career victories with 87 by winning a slalom. Shiffrin broke a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners list between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin had matched Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins with victory in a giant slalom Friday. Saturday’s result marked the American’s sixth slalom win of the season and the record-extending 53rd career win in the discipline. She has already locked up her fifth overall championship and the discipline titles in slalom and GS.

Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stoic Hall of Fame football coach Bud Grant has died at the age of 95. The Vikings announced his death on Saturday. Grant took the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls in eight years, all losses. He won 11 division titles in 18 seasons, featuring the mighty Purple People Eaters defense. His steely sideline gaze became synonymous with the Vikings squads he guided from 1967 to 1985. He demanded sharp focus from his players and banned sideline heaters during the frigid Minnesota winter. Grant was also a four-time champion coach in the Canadian Football League.

Ohtani, Sasaki help Japan reach World Classic quarterfinals

TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had another RBI double, 21-year-old right-hander Roki Sasaki reached 100 mph 21 times in 66 pitches and Japan beat the Czech Republic 10-2 to clinch a quarterfinal berth in the World Baseball Classic. Shugo Maki hit his second home run of the tournament and Masataka Yoshida had three RBIs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the third as the Samurai Warriors overcame a 1-0 deficit. Ohtani went 1 for 3 with a walk. Sasaki struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings, and got the win. He allowed an unearned run, two hits and two walks.

Svensson leads rain-delayed Players as McIlroy misses cut

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Adam Svensson is the 36-hole leader of The Players Championship. Rory McIlroy is headed home after his first missed cut since August. The second round was completed Saturday morning because of a storm delay. Svensson hit onto a hospitality tent on his final hole at the par-5 ninth. He still made birdie for a 67. That gives him a two-shot lead over Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy needed four birdies in eight holes to make the cut. He didn’t come particularly close, shot a 73 and missed by three shots. Collin Morikawa is three shots behind.

Bruins fastest to 50 wins in NHL history, beat Red Wings 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Garnet Hathaway broke a third-period tie to lead Boston to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The Bruins earned their 50th win in their 64th game of the season, making them the fastest team to reach the milestone in NHL history. The previous record of 66 was set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and matched by the 2018-19 Lightning. Hampus Lindholm and Patrice Bergeron scored 88 seconds apart to help Boston rally from a two-goal deficit. Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots. Magnus Hellberg made 35 saves for Detroit. Andrew Copp scored a short-handed goal in the second minute of the first period, and Alex Chiasson also scored for the Red Wings.

Edey dominates, Purdue beats Ohio State in Big Ten semis

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Edey had 32 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 5 Purdue beat Ohio State 80-66 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Boilermakers took control late in the first half and cruised into the final for the second straight year. They will meet the winner of semifinal matchup between No. 19 Indiana and Penn State on Sunday. Brandon Newman scored 15. Braden Smith added 14 points, and the Boilermakers won their fourth in a row. Freshman Roddy Gayle Jr. led Ohio State with a career-high 20 points

Miller’s double-double leads No. 4 Alabama to SEC final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Brandon Miller scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as fourth-ranked Alabama advanced to the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship by beating No. 25 Missouri 72-61. The Tide is the regular-season SEC champion and will play either No. 18 Texas A&M or Vanderbilt on Sunday. No. 25 Missouri missed a chance to play in its first tournament championship since joining in 2012. Noah Clowney added 19 points for Alabama, and Charles Bediako had 10. D’Moi Hodge led Missouri with 21 points. DeAndre Gholston added 17 and Nick Carter had 10.

BBC crisis escalates as players, stars rally behind Lineker

LONDON (AP) — The BBC faces an escalating crisis over its suspension of program host Gary Lineker for comments criticizing the British government’s new asylum policy. Britain’s national broadcaster has been accused of political bias and suppressing free speech and received praise from Conservative politicians. It suspended former England captain Lineker on Friday from hosting highlights show “Match of the Day” over a Twitter post that compared lawmakers’ language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany. The BBC says “Match of the Day” will be aired without presenters or pundits. There won’t be any player interviews either after a growing number of players and broadcasters rallied to Lineker’s support. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hoped the issue could be “resolved in a timely manner.”

Lars Nootbaar brings ‘grind-it-out spirit’ to Japan and WBC

TOKYO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar has suddenly become a popular star playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic. He’s qualified by ancestry because of his mother’s Japanese roots. He made two diving catches in the first two games and also had two hits in each. He says his family in Japan is proud and adds “it’s cool for me too to be able to do that for them. I don’t get to talk to them very often, to see them very often. To be able to connect me and my family together from opposite sides of the world. It’s a pretty special moment for me.”

Harvick goes for win No. 10 at Phoenix in final Cup season

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kevin Harvick has had a big share of his best Cup Series moments at Phoenix Raceway. And Sunday is one of two chances to get win No. 10 in the desert and join some elite company before he retires after this season. Harvick is seeking to become just the sixth driver in NASCAR Cup Series to win 10 times at one track. Others who have done that include Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt and David Pearson.

