AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:21 p.m. EST

Raiders stun sloppy Chiefs with 2 defensive TDs in 20-14 victory on Christmas Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Las Vegas got a pair of defensive touchdowns for the second straight week, and the resurgent Raiders held off the sloppy Kansas City Chiefs 20-14 on Monday to keep their postseason hopes alive. Bilal Nichols returned a fumble 8 yards for a touchdown, and Jack Jones took an interception 33 yards for another score a mere 7 seconds later, helping the Raiders snap a six-game losing streak to the Chiefs. Kansas City wasted a chance to clinch its eighth consecutive AFC West title while dealing a crippling blow to its chances of earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye.

Brunson scores 38, Knicks snap Bucks’ seven-game winning streak with 129-122 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 38 points and the New York Knicks snapped Milwaukee’s seven-game winning streak, ending their lengthy skid against the Bucks with a 129-122 victory. The Knicks had dropped nine straight meetings, including a 130-111 loss on Saturday in the opener of this two-game series. The Bucks had handled New York easily twice while rolling through their December schedule, but they haven’t solved Brunson all season. The point guard got plenty of help from his teammates Monday. Julius Randle added 24 points and nine rebounds, RJ Barrett bounced back from a poor game Saturday with 21 points and Immanuel Quickley came off the bench for 20 points.

Florida Atlantic has highest ranking ever in AP Top 25. Purdue remains No. 1

Florida Atlantic jumped seven places to No. 7 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following a double-overtime win over No. 4 Arizona. It’s the Owls’ highest ranking ever after being No. 10 in the preseason AP Top 25. They made a surprising run to the Final Four last season and returned nearly everyone from that team. Purdue remained at No. 1 for the second straight week, with Kansas, Houston, Arizona and UConn rounding out the top five.

South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25. West Virginia in, Washington out

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday. The Gamecocks received all 36 votes from a national media panel, marking the seventh consecutive week that they’ve been No. 1. South Carolina had a run of 38 straight weeks as the top team over the previous two seasons before LSU was the preseason No. 1 this year. With most teams having a light schedule last week ahead of the holidays, the top 10 were unchanged. UCLA, North Carolina State, Iowa and Texas followed the Gamecocks. Southern California, LSU, Colorado, Stanford and Baylor were next. West Virginia entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021 while Washington fell out.

NFL MVP could be on the line when Brock Purdy’s 49ers host Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — If a December matchup between the top two teams in the NFL didn’t provide high enough stakes, the league MVP could be decided Monday night when the San Francisco 49ers host the Baltimore Ravens. San Francisco features the current favorite for the award in quarterback Brock Purdy and another contender in running back Christian McCaffrey. The Ravens’ candidate is quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has the second-best odds to win the award for the second time in his career.

Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift celebrated Christmas Day by watching her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they faced the Las Vegas Raiders in an important game for playoff positioning Monday. Swift was wearing a festive red shirt under a black jacket as she walked off an elevator alongside Santa Claus. Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, the reigning AP women’s player of the year, also was in the house. She swapped jerseys before the game with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Analysis: Dolphins quiet critics with comeback win over Dallas, extending Cowboys’ road failures

The Dolphins finally defeated a winning team. The Cowboys still can’t beat winning teams on the road. One streak ended and another was extended in the NFL’s biggest game Sunday. It mattered more for Miami. The Dolphins were haunted this season by their failures against playoff-caliber teams. They lost to Buffalo, Philadelphia and Kansas City before rallying for a 22-20 victory over Dallas on Jason Sanders’ fifth field goal of the game as time expired. Tired of hearing about it, coach Mike McDaniel said he told players he gave them clearance to use an expletive to tell off reporters who mention that losing record leading into the game against Dallas. The victory quieted the critics.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ‘shares pain’ of grieving families at Christmas amid Israel-Hamas war

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool soccer star Mohamed Salah says he “shares the pain” of grieving families at Christmas amid the Israel-Hamas war. The Egypt international posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying “Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate.” He added that “this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.”

Jets await word on Wilson’s health, but Siemian could get 2nd straight start at QB on Thursday night

The New York Jets will wait to see what Zach Wilson’s health status is over the next day before deciding on a starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson remained in the concussion protocol as of late Monday morning and is progressing but isn’t “out of the woods yet.” Trevor Siemian will get a second straight start for the Jets if Wilson can’t go. Siemian helped New York to a 30-28 win over Washington on Sunday. Wilson suffered a concussion in the first half of New York’s 30-0 loss at Miami last Sunday.

Mike Sainristil becomes perhaps Michigan’s best player on defense after playing 3 seasons on offense

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mike Sainristil played receiver in his first three years at Michigan. Coach Jim Harbaugh had another idea entering spring football last year, suggesting Sainristil switch to defensive back. The AP All-Big Ten cornerback is about to face a tough test in his third straight College Football Playoff appearance. Michigan plays Alabama on New Year’s Day at the Rose Bowl to compete for a shot at the national championship. The Wolverines’ season included a sign-stealing scandal that led to the Big Ten suspending Harbaugh for three games.

