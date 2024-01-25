AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:19 p.m. EST

Jackson, McCaffrey and Prescott are finalists for the AP 2023 NFL MVP and offensive player awards

Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey and Dak Prescott are finalists for The Associated Press 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began. The Cleveland Browns have finalists in four categories: Myles Garrett for Defensive Player of the Year; Kevin Stefanski for Coach of the Year; Joe Flacco for Comeback Player of the Year and Jim Schwartz for Assistant Coach of the Year.

Panthers agree to hire Dave Canales from the Buccaneers as their new head coach, AP sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new head coach, according to two people familiar with the situation. Canales has informed the Buccaneers that he is taking the job, although there are still details that need to be finalized before the move is announced, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity. Canales will be the seventh head coach since David Tepper took over as owner in 2018. He inherits a Panthers team that went 2-15 last season and does not have a first-round draft pick in 2024.

Harbaugh returning to NFL to coach Chargers after leading Michigan to national title

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He leaves Michigan after capping his ninth season as coach of college football’s winningest program with the school’s first national championship since 1997. Harbaugh made the highly anticipated decision to go back to the NFL after a second interview and resume his chase for a Super Bowl that eluded him as a quarterback and coach. He will be the first former Chargers player to return to the team as head coach.

Where do things stand with the sexual assault case involving 2018 Canada world junior players?

Five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current teams amid a report that players from the team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. Police in London, Ontario, scheduled a news conference for Feb. 5 to provide details. A woman sued Hockey Canada in 2022, alleging she was sexually assaulted by eight players at a fundraising gala in 2018. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit. Police launched an internal review in 2022 and the NHL conducted its own investigation. Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Alex Formenton have all taken leave from their teams.

Wes Unseld Jr. out as Wizards coach, moving to front office. Brian Keefe named interim replacement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wes Unseld Jr. is out as coach of the Washington Wizards midway through his third season with the team. President Michael Winger announced Thursday that Unseld would be transitioning to a front office advisory role. The Wizards named assistant Brian Keefe as the interim replacement, saying they’d hold a search for a full-time coach this offseason. Washington has the fewest wins in the NBA this season with its 7-36 record. The Wizards have lost five in a row and 11 of their past 12 games.

Defending champion Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff, will meet Zheng in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has avenged a U.S. Open final loss to Coco Gauff and is the first woman since Serena Williams to reach back-to-back finals at the Australian Open. The 2023 champion will play first-time finalist Zheng Qinwen on Saturday. Sabalenka attacked Gauff’s serve throughout a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win in the first of the semifinals. No. 12-seeded Zheng had a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska to advance. Zheng lost in the U.S. Open quarterfinals to Sabalenka last year in her previous best run at a major.

The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes calls this season perhaps the most challenging of his career

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes called this season perhaps the most challenging of his career on Thursday. His numbers were down, Kansas City went through a stretch where it lost five times in eight games, and Mahomes was caught on camera on several occasions getting after officials and teammates alike. But that adversity just might have served the Chiefs well. They have overcome it all to reach the AFC championship game for the sixth straight year. They are headed to Baltimore to play the Ravens for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap joining PGA Tour after breakthrough win

Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap is turning pro after becoming the first amateur in 33 years to to win on the PGA Tour. Dunlap announced his decision in a news conference on campus, four days after the reigning U.S. Amateur champion won The American Express. He secured the one-shot victory with a 6-foot par putt on the final hole. The 20-year-old will make his professional debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Feb. 1.

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova urge women’s tennis to stay out of Saudi Arabia

Hall of Famers Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova are calling on the women’s tennis tour to stay out of Saudi Arabia. The two former on-court rivals wrote in an op-ed piece printed in The Washington Post on Thursday that holding the WTA Finals there would represent regression instead of progress and an example of “sportswashing.” Some of the biggest names in tennis have been weighing in on whether or not the sport should follow golf and others in making deals with the wealthy kingdom, where rights groups say women continue to face discrimination in most aspects of family life and homosexuality is a major taboo.

Just 58 single-team players among 273 in Hall of Fame after addition of Todd Helton and Joe Mauer

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Todd Helton and Joe Mauer will become just the sixth pair of players inducted together into the Hall of Fame after spending their big league careers with one organization. There are no decisions for the Hall to make about the caps on the plaques of Helton, who spent 17 seasons with the Rockies, and Mauer, who played 15 seasons for the Minnesota Twins. The Hall will have decide what to do for Beltré after a career that included eight years with Texas, seven with the Los Angeles Dodgers, five with Seattle and one with Boston.

