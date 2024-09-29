AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:19 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25: Alabama overtakes Texas for No. 1 and UNLV earns its 1st ranking in program history

Alabama has returned to No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in two years following its dizzying victory over Georgia, making this 16 of 17 seasons the Crimson Tide have held the top spot at some point. UNLV is making its first-ever appearance and is tied for No. 25 with Texas A&M. Alabama received 40 of 63 first-place votes and leapfrogged three teams to take over No. 1 from Texas. Texas tussled with Mississippi State and slipped to No. 2. Ohio State remained No. 3, Tennessee is No. 4 and Georgia is No. 5.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson leaves game against Steelers with hip injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a hip injury after leaving the game twice. The second-year player took two big hits — one to his hip, which forced a fumble, and the other to his head — on designed runs. Joe Flacco replaced Richardson both times and threw a 4-yard TD pass to Josh Downs to give the Colts a 14-0 lead with 2:34 left in the first quarter.

Broncos running back Tyler Badie carted from sideline with a back injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie was placed on a back board and carted from the sideline before the start of the second quarter against the New York Jets. The Broncos announced Badie had a back injury and he was later ruled out. Badie caught a pass from Bo Nix on third down shortly before the end of the opening quarter and was immediately hit by Quincy Williams and fumbled the ball. Michael Carter II recovered for the Jets. Badie came off the field, but was seen then looked at by trainers on the sideline. He was secured on a board and lifted onto a cart before being taken from the field.

Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier is Defensive Player of the Year and Cheryl Reeve is Coach of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier was honored as the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and Cheryl Reeve earned the Coach of the Year award on Sunday. It’s the first time the Lynx star has won the award, getting 36 votes from a 67-person national media panel. A’ja Wilson finished second with 26 votes. Collier helped the Lynx to the second best record in the league (30-10) under the guidance of Reeve, who won the award for a record fourth time. She also earned WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year for the second time. Reeve was previously honored in 2011, 2016 and 2020. She received 62 of the 67 votes for Coach of the Year.

The final day for the Oakland Athletics arrives ahead of next season’s move away from the Bay

SEATTLE (AP) — The name Oakland being attached to the Athletics will end Sunday after the final out of their season finale against the Seattle Mariners. When the 2025 season begins, the A’s will still exist — and oddly enough open the year in Seattle — but the name Oakland will no longer be there. A’s manager Mark Kotsay says his jersey is going to the Baseball Hall of Fame, while Brent Rooker and Seth Brown are keeping theirs. The A’s played their final home game in Oakland on Thursday and will play next season in Sacramento.

Michael Andretti tells AP ‘timing was right’ for a restructuring of Andretti Global

Motorsports icon Michael Andretti tells The Associated Press he’s at a point in his life where he no longer wants to run the day-to-day of his global operation and that’s why he turned over leadership to his business partner. No, Andretti said, Dan Towriss did not steal Andretti Global out from under one of the most successful racers in American history. And no, Andretti said with firm denial, he was not pushed out of IndyCar by series owner Roger Penske. Instead, Andretti says as he closes in on 62 years old, he wanted less of a day-to-day role running Andretti Global.

Champions League returns missing Mbappé, Rodri, Barella as injury wave hits European soccer

Key players are sidelined when the Champions League resumes after a wave of injuries within a week of the new-look competition starting. Kylian Mbappé’s sore hamstring likely will sideline him beyond Wednesday. He was due to return to France with defending champion Real Madrid to face Lille. Serious knee injuries mean Manchester City midfielder Rodri’s season is over and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will miss most of it. Inter Milan midfield standout Nicolò Barella also is sitting out games. The 18 games this week includes a rematch of the 1982 European Cup final between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich.

Hidalgo beats Rahm in playoff to win Spanish Open for his 1st European tour victory

MADRID (AP) — Ángel Hidalgo birdied the second playoff hole to beat Jon Rahm and win the Spanish Open for his first European tour victory. The 26-year-old Hidalgo had missed a short birdie putt at the same 18th hole to allow fellow Spaniard Rahm into the playoff and give the two-time major champion a chance to become the first player to win four Spanish Open titles. Rahm had birdied the final two holes of his round at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Packers QB Love available to play; CB Jaire Alexander out Sunday against Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is returning on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing two games with a knee injury. The Packers didn’t list Love among their inactive players for Sunday’s game after he practiced on a limited basis for a second straight week. Love has been out since injuring his left medial collateral ligament during the final series of a season-opening 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6 in Brazil. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander won’t play as he deals with quadriceps and groin issues that prevented him from practicing Friday.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Georgia-Alabama play a thrilling classic, undiminished by expanded CFP

No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama played a classic, a wild affair that included a 28-0 run by the Crimson Tide to start the game and a resilient comeback by the Bulldogs. When it was done, Carson Beck and Jalen Milroe had combined for 939 total yards and seven touchdowns in a thriller between Southeastern Conference superpowers. Yes, Alabama and Georgia could meet again, and again, in this new age of college football. Both likely will be part of the first 12-team playoff. But nothing about the new postseason diminished what went down in Tuscaloosa.

