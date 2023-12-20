AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:16 p.m. EST

Stroud remains in concussion protocol, could miss second straight game for Texans on Sunday

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and could miss a second straight game Sunday when Houston hosts Cleveland. Coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday that Stroud was doing better, but that he didn’t know when he’d be cleared to play. Stroud was injured Dec. 10 in a 30-6 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6½ minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Signing day: QB Dylan Raiola signs with Nebraska; Georgia, Ohio State vie for top recruiting class

Highly touted quarterback Dylan Raiola has signed a national letter of intent with Nebraska. He is the son of former Huskers offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, but it took him a while to get to choose Nebraska. He was first verbally committed to Ohio State and then Georgia. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs are competing for the top overall signing class.

Michigan receives notice of allegations from NCAA related to recruiting and impermissible coaching

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The NCAA sent Michigan a notice of allegations related to impermissible on- and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and coaching activities, potential violations that led to the school’s self-imposed three-game suspension of Jim Harbaugh to start the season. School spokesman Kurt Svoboda confirmed Wednesday that the notice was received this week. The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season for an unrelated matter, stemming from a sign-stealing scheme, that is still under investigation. Harbaugh will lead the Wolverines against Alabama in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs on Jan. 1.

Tennis players to get protection from online abuse through new monitoring service

LONDON (AP) — A new monitoring service will help protect tennis players from online abuse and threats. In their joint announcement the International Tennis Federation, U.S. Tennis Association, the All England Club and the women’s WTA tour say the “Threat Matrix” service will operate in 35 languages when it launches Jan. 1. They say the service “will support the identification of abusers, against whom all available measures will be taken.” The new service will monitor players’ public-facing social media for abusive and threatening content on X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

Legalized sports betting continued to grow in 2023, though some significant states remain resistant

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Legalized sports betting continued its expansion this year. Six states either passed legislation to legalize sports wagering or allowed sportsbooks to begin accepting bets. Florida relaunched sports betting after a two-year legal battle ended when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in October in the casinos’ favor. Still on the sidelines are the nation’s two most populous states in California and Texas. Sports betting proponents will hope to make progress against significant headwinds in both states in 2024.

Oregon State, Washington State eye affiliate membership in West Coast Conference, AP sources say

Oregon State and Washington State are working on a deal to become affiliate members of the West Coast Conference for basketball and other Olympic sports for two years. Sources tell The Associated Press a deal could be done as soon as this week. Oregon State and Washington State recently reached a football-scheduling agreement with the Mountain West for next season. Both are trying to plan their future after the collapse of the Pac-12, which will lose 10 schools to other leagues next summer.

Florida State players and coaches are still hurting as they refocus on trying to stay unbeaten

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The heartache won’t go away for Florida State. The Seminoles returned to practice this week still reeling from the selection committee’s decision to leave the undefeated Atlantic Coast Conference champions out of the College Football Playoff. They settled for their first league title since 2014. Defensive back Jarrian Jones says “nobody can take that from us.” The CFP’s decision leaves Florida State regrouping as it deals with roster changes while preparing to play one-loss Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers activated from IR as next step in rehab. He won’t play again until next season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is being activated from the injured reserve list but the quarterback won’t play again this season for the New York Jets. Coach Robert Saleh said the move Wednesday is merely the next step in Rodgers’ rehabilitation from a torn left Achilles tendon. The Jets had until Wednesday to activate Rodgers or he would revert back to IR for the rest of the season. The four-time NFL MVP’s 21-day practice window began Nov. 29. Saleh said the Jets have flexibility, so they could add Rodgers to their 53-man active roster.

New tower at surfing venue in Tahiti spurring more blowback against Paris Olympic organizers

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Organizers of the Paris Olympics say work will continue on a new tower for judges and TV cameras at the surfing venue in Tahiti. That’s despite the sport’s governing body saying it no longer supports the controversial project. The International Surfing Association said Tuesday that it doesn’t want the aluminum tower to be built in the lagoon at Teahupo’o. That’s the site for Olympic surfing next July, chosen because of its world-famous giant waves. The ISA suggested that judges could follow the competitions from a tower built on land, rather than at sea. But Paris Games organizers said Wednesday that suggestion has already been examined and discarded. Chief Paris Games organizer Tony Estanguet said: “The project continues. That’s the wish of the local actors.”

Penske threepeat a potential theme for NASCAR in 2024; Hamlin, Elliott mend from offseason surgeries

Roger Penske has a chance for a NASCAR championship three-peat after racer Ryan Blaney won the organization’s second straight series crown this year, following teammate Joey Logano’s title in 2022. Blaney was thrilled to bring the motorsports magnate his first-ever back-to-back NASCAR crowns. Count on Blaney and Logano to charge just as hard for another championship try next season. They’ll have a host of top-line competitors including Hendrick racers Kyle Larson and William Byron, who combined for 10 wins and finished second and third in the standings.

