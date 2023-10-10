AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:09 p.m. EDT

Phillies insist they can put stunned disbelief of Game 2 meltdown behind them against Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are tied 1-1 in the National League Division Series. The Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 3 on Wednesday in Philadelphia. The Braves have not yet named a starting pitcher. The Phillies are trying to regroup after an epic Game 2 meltdown in a loss to the Braves. Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley each hit a two-run homer, and a game-ending double play for the ages wrapped things up for the Braves. A great catch by Michael Harris II and an alert backup and throw by Riley ended the game on a double play.

LIV Golf loses its bid to earn ranking points over questions about a closed shop

The Official World Golf Ranking board has rejected LIV Golf’s application to get ranking points. The Saudi-backed league had asked in July 2022 to be included. Peter Dawson is chairman of the OWGR board. He says a committee could work around some of the issues like the 54-hole events with no cut. But he says it couldn’t fairly measure LIV against the other 24 tours in the system. The sticking points were LIV having the same 48 players all season and not enough turnover through relegation and qualifying. LIV now has only six players in the top 100 in the world.

NHL issues updated theme night guidance, which includes a ban on players using Pride tape on the ice

The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-colored stick tape for Pride nights. The updated guidance reaffirms on-ice player uniforms and gear for games, warmups and official team practices cannot be altered to reflect theme nights, including Pride, Hockey Fights Cancer or military appreciation. Players can voluntarily participate in themed celebrations off the ice. Previously the NHL had decided not to allow teams to wear any theme jerseys for warmups after a handful of players opted out last season.

Vikings to put Justin Jefferson on injured reserve for minimum 4-game absence, AP source confirms

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will place wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve according to a person with knowledge of the decision speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized. The 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year will miss at least the next four games because of a hamstring injury. Jefferson slipped while trying to make a cut on his route in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s loss to Kansas City. Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns and has never missed a game in his career until now.

Connor Bedard is the NHL’s latest ‘next Sidney Crosby.’ The original has plenty left in the tank

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One of the NHL’s biggest stars and one of its newest stars will meet for the first time when Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins face Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks in the season opener. The 36-year-old Crosby is entering his 19th season in the NHL and knows a thing or two about the challenges the 18-year-old Bedard faces. Crosby arrived in Pittsburgh in 2005 as hockey’s next big thing. Over the years he’s won three Stanley Cups while serving as an ambassador of the sport. It’s a challenge Crosby believes the teenaged Bedard is ready to embrace.

The Dodgers’ bats have gone cold in the postseason. Now they’re facing playoff elimination

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers cobbled together a 100-win regular season against the odds, using a strong offense to compensate for a beat-up starting rotation. Time is running out for that formula to produce even one postseason win. The Dodgers are down to their last chance in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, facing a 2-0 deficit against the Arizona Diamondbacks when the series continues on Wednesday night. Much has been made of L.A.‘s bad starting pitching in the first two games, but it’s also been true that the Dodgers’ vaunted offense hasn’t been doing much. Mookie Betts is 0 for 7 over the first two games while Max Muncy is 1 for 7 and Freddie Freeman is 1 for 6.

MLB playoffs back at the Globe with Texas Rangers part of them, and not neutral 3 years after COVID

There was a World Series and other postseason games played at Globe Life Field even before Texas Rangers fans got to see their own team do anything in the stadium with a retractable roof. Playoff games are now back there three years after MLB’s neutral-site World Series won by the Los Angeles Dodgers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The stadium was brand new then. The hometown Rangers will now play their first postseason games there before a full house. Game 3 of the AL Division Series is Tuesday night, when Texas has an opportunity to complete a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce expected to play against Broncos on Thursday night after ankle injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce is expected to be available when the Chiefs play the Broncos on Thursday night, despite hurting his ankle when he slipped on the turf in last weekend’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. The All-Pro tight end was listed as “did not practice” on the injury report Monday, which was an estimation of the work players would do had the Chiefs practiced. But he went through a walk-through Tuesday without any problems and coach Andy Reid was optimistic that he will be on the field for the AFC West matchup despite the short turnaround time.

Nothing shy about Jackie Young’s all-around game for Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young has made tremendous strides in five years as a pro. As a rookie out of Notre Dame, she was a shy, dynamic drive-to-the-right, mid-range specialist. She averaged 9.7 points per game over her first three seasons, improving progressively each year under then-coach Bill Laimbeer. But when Becky Hammon arrived, and Tyler Marsh was added to the coaching staff, Young’s game was about to take a long-range turn. She went from being a 28.6 percent shooter from 3-point territory, to a 44.3 percent menace the past two seasons.

Changing of the guard in the NHL? AP predicts the Stanley Cup champion and top award winners

The 2023-24 NHL season arrives with a handful of new teams ready to take the leap toward contending status. There are also plenty of others trying to hang on to playoff spots. The next several months could represent a changing of the guard in hockey as the likes of Buffalo, Ottawa and maybe Detroit and Arizona show significant improvement. Can Boston, Tampa Bay and some other old guard winners hold on? And will Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers finally lift the Stanley Cup. Those questions will soon be answered. The season starts Oct. 10.

