AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:07 p.m. EDT

LIV and let live: Masters still about who wins green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Masters chairman Fred Ridley is hopeful of a Masters just like any other. Ridley says the interaction with LIV players at the champions dinner made it feel like everything was normal in the golf world. But it’s been all the chatter for the last 10 months. The Masters gets underway on Thursday. Tiger Woods is playing. Phil Mickelson is back in the field. Bad weather is in the forecast. Ridley believes the Masters is above it all. He says every player in the field wants the same thing. And that’s to be wearing a green jacket on Sunday afternoon.

Scheffler looks primed for rare Masters double

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — There are plenty of perks that come from being the reigning Masters champion. You have a year to wear that cherished green jacket wherever you want. You can nab a tee time at Augusta National without any hassles. You get to select the menu for the champions dinner. And getting to do it all over again? That’s a truly exclusive club. This year, the focus is on Scottie Scheffler, who claimed his first major title at the 2022 Masters. Only three players have ever won two straight Masters, and what a group it is. Jack Nicklaus. Nick Faldo. Tiger Woods.

Woods and his limp back at Masters, but for how much longer?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is at the Masters for the 25th time. Not even he knows how much longer he will keep playing. Woods says he doesn’t know how many more he has in him because of injuries to his legs and back. He describes his right leg as being full of hardware. Woods brings a degree a normalcy to this Masters that is filled with chatter and speculation about LIV Golf. Woods still draws the biggest crowd. Now he sees if he can match the Masters record held by Fred Couples and Gary Player of making 23 cuts in a row.

Max Homa: golf’s social media star-turned-Masters contender

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Max Homa comes across on social media as snarky, witty and plain funny. And that’s what most golf fans knew about the former NCAA champion until the past few years, when his game suddenly began to match his social media brilliance. Now, Homa’s expected to contend for a green jacket at the Masters, and just imagine what his tweets would look like then. The world’s fifth-ranked player has followed his first win in 2019 with five more, including the Farmer’s Insurance Open in January. Not surprisingly, patrons at Augusta National are recognizing him a lot more these days, and not just for his tweets.

AP sources: Frustrated team owners boycott NASCAR meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR teams have boycotted a meeting with series leadership as a show of frustration over the slow pace of negotiations on a new business model. Three team representatives told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity that the owners collectively decided to skip the quarterly meeting Wednesday because they don’t believe NASCAR has negotiated in good faith. The request for anonymity is due to the sensitivity of the negotiations. NASCAR has said it is willing to work with the teams on financial security, and reiterated that commitment Wednesday after no owners showed for the meeting.

Kansas bans transgender athletes from women’s, girls’ sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, from kindergarten through college. The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature on Wednesday overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s third veto in three years of a bill that applies a ban to school teams and the club sports sponsored by K-12 schools and colleges. Nineteen other states have imposed such bans, most recently Wyoming, but also Arizona, Florida, Texas and West Virginia. The ban is the first of what could be several new Kansas laws restricting the rights of transgender people, and came a day after lawmaker passed a broad bathroom bill.

Ravens GM: Jackson’s status doesn’t affect draft prep

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta says Lamar Jackson’s situation isn’t causing the Ravens to look at quarterbacks differently in the upcoming draft. However he did say the team could conceivably take a QB in the first round. DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz hosted a pre-draft news conference. Reporters were told to keep questions focused on the draft. The Ravens put the franchise tag on Jackson last month. Jackson also announced recently that he’d requested a trade. DeCosta wouldn’t comment on the ramifications of that.

Cole outpitches Nola, Yankees win 4-2 as Phils fall to 1-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole outpitched Aaron Nola in a marquee matchup, Gleyber Torres had three hits and two RBIs and the New York Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2. Torres also stole two bases and is hitting .421 with six RBIs and five steals. Jose Trevino added a two-run homer off reliever Gregory Soto and New York won its second straight series by taking two of three from the NL champions, who have skidded to a 1-5 start — their worst since 2007. Coming off six scoreless innings against San Francisco in the opener, Cole pitched shutout ball into the seventh.

No Russians, Belarusians expected at swimming worlds in July

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — No Russian or Belarusian athletes are expected to compete at this year’s swimming world championships in Japan because the sport’s governing body isn’t expected to rule on their eligibility until it’s too late for them to enter. World Aquatics says it will create a task force to look at how Russia and Belarus could return to swimming, diving and water polo as neutral athletes. The update is expected in July. That is the same month of the world championships. Entry deadlines will be weeks earlier. Governing bodies were asked by the International Olympic Committee last week to look at ways of reintegrating Russian and Belarusians with neutral status ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.

Bruins NHL record chase sparks memories, lessons from past

The Boston Bruins are chasing the records for the most wins and points in an NHL regular season. Members of the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, ’95-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning who hold one or both of them know what it’s like to be that dominant and see plenty of parallels between what they accomplished and what the Bruins are doing. But the endings were very different. The Canadiens won the Stanley Cup 46 years ago, while the Red Wings and Lightning suffered disappointing playoff defeats. Each one came with a different lesson and eventually a championship or two.

