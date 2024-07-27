AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:05 p.m. EDT

Mets ace Kodai Senga expected to miss rest of regular season with calf strain

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained left calf. The team’s projected No. 1 starter this year, Senga got hurt Friday night in the sixth inning of his season debut against the Atlanta Braves. He had been sidelined by a shoulder injury since early in spring training. Senga strained his calf when he bolted away from the mound to make way for teammate Pete Alonso to catch a popup. New York manager Carlos Mendoza says Saturday an MRI showed a “high-grade strain” and “it’s fair to say that he’s pretty much done for the regular season.”

Damages to college athletes to range from a few dollars to more than a million under settlement

Thousands of former college athletes will be eligible for payments ranging from a few dollars to more than a million under the $2.78 billion antitrust settlement agreed to by the NCAA and five power conferences. The deal also paves the way for schools to directly compensate athletes while attempting regulate payments from boosters. The document was filed in federal court in the Northern District of California, a little more than two months after the framework of an agreement was announced. The deal must still be approved by a judge.

Terminated again: Titmus hands Ledecky another Olympic defeat, claiming gold in the 400 free

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Ariarne Titmus knocked off Katie Ledecky again at the Olympics, winning the 400-meter freestyle in one of the most highly anticipated races of the Paris Games. The Australian star known as “The Terminator” handed Ledecky another defeat in the event she won at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Canada’s Summer McIntosh took the silver, while Ledecky won bronze. Australia made it 2-for-2 against the rivals from the U.S. in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay, claiming their fourth straight Olympic title in that event. Germany’s Lukas Märtens won the first swimming gold of these Games, knocking off three world champions in the men’s 400 freestyle.

75% of US Olympians played in college. Future of Games hinges on fallout from NCAA athlete payouts

PARIS (AP) — Three-quarters of the nearly 600 American athletes lining up for action at the Paris Olympics got their training in college sports in the United States. It’s an eye-opening figure that places the future of the Olympics themselves into the equation as the NCAA and its biggest schools set priorities when they start paying college athletes. NCAA President Charlie Baker told The Associated Press he thinks colleges are going to have to make tough choices in the near future. He was in Paris for the opening ceremony that took place at around the same time litigators filed details of a multibillion-dollar settlement that calls for players to share in revenue and is bound to alter the course of the NCAA.

Dolphins agree with QB Tua Tagovailoa on a 4-year, $212M contract extension, AP source says

The Miami Dolphins have signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year contract extension valued at a franchise-record $212.4 million. Athletes First, the agency that represents Tagovailoa, provided contract terms to ESPN. At an average of $53.1 million per year, Tagovailoa will rank third in the NFL in quarterback pay behind Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The deal includes $167 million guaranteed. Tagovailoa was still playing under the contract he signed when the Dolphins made him the fifth overall selection of the 2020 draft.

2020 QB draft class cashes in with more than $1.2 billion in contract extensions

The 2020 quarterback draft class is well on its way to being the highest-paid group of QBs from any draft in NFL history. The quintet of quarterbacks taken in the top two rounds four years ago also has a chance at being the most prolific. With Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love being the final two quarterbacks to cash in on big-money extensions just hours apart on Friday, the five QBs taken in the first two rounds four years ago have agreed to contracts in a span of less than 16 months that are worth more than $1.2 billion. Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts signed deals worth more than $250 million each last offseason.

China wins the first gold medal of the 2024 Olympics in mixed team air rifle shooting

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — China has won the first gold medal of the Paris Olympics. Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao beat South Korea’s Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun in the final of the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event held Saturday morning. Shortly before that, Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev became the first medalists of the games when they beat Germany’s Anna Janssen and Maximilian Ulbrich 17-5 for the bronze.

Olympic triathletes hope the Seine River is clean enough for swimming after recent rains

PARIS (AP) — Days before they’re set to plunge into the Seine River during the Paris Olympics, triathletes are holding out hope that the famous waterway’s bacteria levels would be safe enough for swimming. The swimming portion of the triathlon and the marathon swimming event are both expected to be held in the river that flows through the heart of Paris. Water quality in the French capital is closely linked to the weather, and heavy rains during the Olympic opening ceremony Friday resurfaced concerns about the river’s fitness for swimming. American triathlete Taylor Spivey said Saturday that she and her teammates have been trying to take measures to protect themselves.

Packers QB Love agrees to terms on 4-year contract extension worth $220 million, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $220 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. Love’s new deal includes a $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in new guarantees. The new deal comes after Love led the NFL’s youngest team to a 10-9 record and playoff berth last season in his first year as a starter while stepping up to the challenge of replacing four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers

Olympic organizers apologize for introducing South Korean athletes as North Korea

PARIS (AP) — Olympic organizers said they “deeply apologize” for introducing South Korea’s athletes as North Korea during the opening ceremony of the Paris Games. As the South Korean athletes waved their nation’s flag on a boat floating down the Seine River on Friday evening, they were announced in both French and English as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. South Korea is the Republic of Korea. The International Olympic Committee said in a post on X in Korean, “We deeply apologize for the mistake that occurred when introducing the Korean team during the opening ceremony broadcast.” South Korea’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Ministry asked South Korea’s Foreign Ministry to file “a strong government-level complaint” with the French government.

