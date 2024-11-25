AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:04 p.m. EST

Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and Los Angeles Angels agree to a $63 million, 3-year contract, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $63 million, three-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by the New York Post, was subject to a successful physical. An All-Star with Seattle in 2021, Kikuchi was 9-10 with a 4.05 ERA this year for Toronto and Houston, which acquired him on July 30. Kikuchi was 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts with the Astros. He is 41-47 with a 4.57 ERA in six seasons.

Week 12 was filled with sloppy play, especially on special teams: Analysis

Week 12 was filled with sloppy play around the NFL, leading to some upsets and surprising outcomes. Jayden Daniels nearly led Washington to an improbable comeback down 10 in the final two minutes against Dallas only to fall short because Austin Seibert’s extra point sailed wide left. After a field goal and successful onside kick, Daniels connected with Terry McLaurin on an 86-yard catch-and-run touchdown to bring the Commanders within one point with 21 seconds remaining. But Seibert’s point-after attempt failed and the Cowboys returned the ensuing onside kick for a touchdown to seal a 34-26 victory.

Formula 1 expands grid to add General Motors’ Cadillac brand and new American team for 2026 season

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula 1 will expand the grid in 2026 to make room for an American team that is partnered with General Motors. The approval ends years of wrangling that launched a federal investigation into why Colorado-based Liberty Media, would not approve the team initially started by Michael Andretti, who has since stepped aside. The 11th team will be called Cadillac F1 and be run by new Andretti Global majority owners Dan Towriss and Mark Walter. The team will use Ferrari engines its first two years until GM has a Cadillac engine built for competition in time for the 2028 season.

UCLA moves up to No. 1 in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll for first time in history

UCLA has earned the school’s first No. 1 ranking in in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. The Bruins knocked off the previous top team, South Carolina, which had held the No. 1 spot for the previous 23 polls. UCLA moved up four spots. UConn remained No. 2. Notre Dame pulled off its own upset, beating then-No. 3 USC and moving up to third. South Carolina dropped to fourth, Texas is fifth and USC fell to sixth. Iowa is in the poll for the first time in the post-Caitlin Clark era, coming in at No. 22.

Kansas stays at No. 1 ahead of showdown vs. No. 11 Duke; Ole Miss, Mississippi St back in AP Top 25

Kansas remained solidly entrenched at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll ahead of its showdown with Duke in Las Vegas. The Jayhawks received 51 of 62 first-place votes from the national panel of media, putting them well ahead of two-time reigning national champion UConn, which was second with six first-place votes. Gonzaga was third with two first-place votes, Auburn was next with three, and Iowa State rounded out a top five that was unchanged from the previous week. Xavier, Ole Miss and Mississippi State entered the poll at the expense of Illinois, St. John’s and Rutgers.

Judge rejects request to sideline a San Jose State volleyball player on grounds she’s transgender

A judge has rejected a request to block a San Jose State women’s volleyball team member from playing in a conference tournament on grounds that she’s transgender. Monday’s ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews in Denver will allow the player to continue competing in the Mountain West Conference women’s championship in Las Vegas this week. The ruling comes after a lawsuit was filed by nine current players who are suing the Mountain West Conference challenging the league’s policies for allowing transgender players to participate. The players argued that letting her compete was a safety risk and unfair.

Players allege embattled ex-Oregon State volleyball coach used same abusive tactics in Australia

Reporting by The Associated Press about abusive culture in Oregon State’s volleyball program led to an outpouring of similar stories from the coach’s homeland of Australia. There, a four-year process prompted officials to apologize to athletes who had played in his program. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation quoted a handful of players who read the AP stories in 2020 about Oregon State’s Mark Barnard and, according to one, felt “it was like reading one of our own training sessions.”

Cavaliers’ unexpected 17-1 start to season also produces unexpected star: reserve guard Ty Jerome

CLEVELAND (AP) — The M-V-P chants weren’t only directed at Cleveland All-Star Donvan Mitchell on Sunday night. As the Cavaliers were improving to 17-1 overall and 10-0 at home, reserve guard Ty Jerome heard them while shooting a free throw. The Cavs’ unexpected start has produced an unexpected rising star in Jerome, who played in just two games last season because of a severe ankle injury. Jerome has scored 29 and 26 points, respectively, in his last two games. But he’s been a marvel since the season began for first-year coach Kenny Atkinson, who is finding it hard to take him off the floor.

Most drivers not named Joey Logano eager for some changes to NASCAR’s current playoff format

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It seems everyone outside of Joey Logano is eager to see to a change to the NASCAR playoff format. How to fix it remains up for debate. Logano won his third Cup Series championship earlier this month, igniting a new conversation on whether the current playoff format is the best way to determine a worthy champion. Logano wound up winning four races this season, but only had 13 top 10 finishes in 37 races and clearly didn’t have one of the best racecars this season. Some drivers like Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney feel that more emphasis should be placed on regular season success, ensuring that the top drivers are racing for a championship.

US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is retiring from international soccer

U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is retiring from international soccer. Naeher is on the team’s roster for a pair of upcoming matches in Europe but those will be her last after a full 11 years playing for the United States. Naeher was on the U.S. team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2019 and the gold medal at the Olympics this summer in France. She’s the only U.S. goalkeeper to earn a shutout in both a World Cup and an Olympic final.

