AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:57 p.m. EDT

The US Open is the noisiest Grand Slam tournament thanks to planes, trains, music and, yes, fans

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open is the noisiest of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. There are the planes. The trains. The music at changeovers. And there are the spectators, who do not necessarily adhere to the sort of decorum often associated with tennis. They yell and whistle and applaud and get especially rowdy at Arthur Ashe Stadium, a 23,000-capacity venue that is the largest at any of the sport’s four major championships. Some players enjoy all of the ruckus. Others could do without it. It can make it hard to focus. It can be confusing. And it can make it hard to hear the way the ball leaves an opponent’s racket.

A Spanish soccer official’s kiss unleashed fury, soul-searching over sexism, and a hunger strike

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup was a momentous occasion for the soccer-crazed country, but the joy on and off the field was soon sullied by the leader of the country’s soccer federation when he planted an unwanted kiss on the lips of a star player during the medal ceremony. By defiantly refusing to step down as fury over the incident mounted, Luis Rubiales only exacerbated the controversy, prompting the world champions to say they will not play again until he’s gone and prosecutors to launch an investigation. The incident is fueling nationwide soul-searching about sexism in sports, and in society at large.

Safety Damar Hamlin makes the 53-player cut after Buffalo Bills pare roster, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made the 53-player cut. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced their final cuts on a day they are required to pare their roster. The moment marks the biggest milestone in Hamlin’s bid to resume his football career after a near-death experience during a game at Cincinnati in January. Hamlin is in position to making his regular-season debut when Buffalo travels to play the New York Jets on Sept. 11.

US Ryder Cup team adds familiar picks with Fowler and Thomas. It also gets a LIV player with Koepka

Zach Johnson has filled out his U.S. Ryder Cup team with some familiar faces. He has added Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler among his six captain’s picks. Another choice of his is LIV Golf player and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. He’s the only non-PGA Tour member on the U.S. team. The others are Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns. This will be Sam Burns’ first Ryder Cup. Thomas is the known as the American spark in the Ryder Cup. But he finished 15th in the standings. And he didn’t qualify for the PGA Tour postseason.

Christian McCaffrey claims the top spot in the AP’s NFL running back rankings

The value of running backs in the NFL has dropped precipitously in recent years as teams rely more on the passing game to succeed. That philosophical change explains why a player like Christian McCaffrey, who is equally adept at running patterns as he is at running the ball, was voted the top running back in the league by The Associated Press. A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at running back, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. McCaffrey got four first-place votes, two seconds, a third and a fourth to beat out Derrick Henry for the top spot.

NFL-style lawsuit and brain-injury concerns hang over Rugby World Cup

The Rugby World Cup will take place against the backdrop of a concussion lawsuit that has similarities to one settled by the NFL in 2013 at a likely cost of more than $1 billion. A growing number of rugby players in their 30s and 40s contend the sport’s governing bodies failed to take reasonable action to protect them from repeated blows to the head during their careers. One leading neuropathologist says the upcoming World Cup in France “is the end of rugby as we know it.” That’s because the game is expected to change considerably to make it safer amid major concerns about the effect repeated knocks to the head can have on the brain.

Medvedev rolls into US Open second round, with Alcaraz and Venus Williams in later action

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev sent an early message that this U.S. Open might be more than a two-man race between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The 2021 champion rolled into the second round by beating Attila Balazs 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 in just 1 hour, 14 minutes. About 12 hours after Djokovic won easily in his return to the U.S. Open, the No. 3-seeded Medvedev looked just as impressive as when he beat Djokovic for the 2021 title to deny the 23-time major champion what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. Alcaraz, the No. 1 seed, was set to begin his title defense Tuesday night against Dominik Koepfer.

Column: So much money in golf makes it hard to ignore

ATLANTA (AP) — The PGA Tour completed another season. And at the base of all the winners and all the trophies was money. That’s what’s at the heart of everything in golf these days. Prize money is greater than ever. The tour cited mounting legal fees as one reason to make a deal with the Saudis. The Saudi wealth fund is expected to add $1 billion or so if the deal gets finalized. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says money isn’t what motivates players anymore because there’s too much of it. But Tiger Woods set the example early that money is the very reason to turn pro.

Panthers acquire WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the Chiefs after spate of injuries at wide receiver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers made a move to acquire wide receiver/returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the Kansas City Chiefs in a deal involving a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-round draft picks. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Smith-Marsette is coming off a strong preseason where he was second in the league with 195 yards receiving on nine receptions. The 2021 fifth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings averaged 21.67 yards per catch. The Panthers are dealing with injuries to three of their top five receivers with the NFL regular season fast approaching.

Race for top seed in WNBA postseason tightens up with New York closing gap on Las Vegas

NEW YORK (AP) — New York has tightened the gap between itself and Vegas for the top seed in the playoffs with two weeks left in the regular season. After beating the Aces on Monday night, the Liberty trail by Las Vegas 1 1/2 games. The teams split their four regular season meetings so if they end up tied first place will come down to their winning percentage against other teams with winning records. The upcoming schedule favors the Aces with three of their four remaining games at home, where they’ve only lost one regular season game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.