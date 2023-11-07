AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:56 p.m. EST

Diana Taurasi in new role as she chases history and 6th Olympic gold medal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diana Taurasi is settling into a new role with USA Basketball. She is trying to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic roster for the 2024 Paris Games, which would be her sixth. But this one feels like her first. Ignore that she turns 42 before the Paris Games even start in July. Taurasi is one of only 12 players ever to win a World Cup gold medal, Olympic gold, an NCAA championship and WNBA championship. The veteran guard now trying to become the first to win six straight Olympic gold medals in basketball. But Taurasi is looking at this run as her first time because a lot of peers, including Sue Bird, aren’t around this time.

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA education is underway. The French teen is passing the early tests

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama has experienced the wide spectrum of highs and lows during this first couple of weeks in the NBA. He has scored 38 points in a game, played in a back-to-back for the first time, has been part of two 40-point losses, wasted a huge lead and lost, overcame a huge deficit and won. It’s been an education. And by all accounts, the French rookie who stands nearly 7-foot-4 is passing the tests. Wembanyama’s averages so far are 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The last player to have such averages over the first seven games of his career was Shaquille O’Neal in 1992.

Tiger Woods to own and play for Florida team in his tech golf league

Tiger Woods now has his hands in everything about TGL. He helped develop the tech-infused golf league. He’s playing in it. And now he’s a team owner. Woods and investor-owner David Blitzer are leading the sixth and final team called Jupiter Links Golf Club. Blitzer is the first to have a ownership stake in five North American major sports leagues. That includes the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils. Woods will be part of Jupiter Links. He says he’s looking forward to playing and starting a new chapter as a team owner. The league begins Jan. 9.

Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz is signing with the Los Angeles Rams, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are signing quarterback Carson Wentz, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The source spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Wentz needed to pass a physical before the deal could be announced. Wentz has been out of the NFL this season after starting seven games last season for the Washington Commanders. The seven-year NFL veteran was Philadelphia’s starter for five years, and he started all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2021. The Rams are in need of another passer behind Matthew Stafford, who missed Los Angeles’ most recent game with a thumb injury.

World Series 9-inning games averaged 3 hours, 1 minute — fastest since 1996

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine-inning World Series games averaged 3 hours, 1 minute, the fastest since 1996, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The first postseason of the pitch clock also included defensive shift limits and larger bases, leading to increased stolen bases and appearing to contribute to higher batting averages. Postseason nine-inning games overall averaged 3:02, down from 3:23 last year and 3:37 in 2021, the last season before the PitchCom electronic pitch-calling device. That mirrored a regular season with an average game time of 2:40, the lowest since 1985.

Ex-college football staffer shared docs with Michigan, showing Big Ten team had Wolverines’ signs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A former college football staffer shared documents with Michigan that showed a Big Ten opponent had spreadsheets of the Wolverines’ signs last year obtained before his team played Michigan. The material relied on intelligence gathered from multiple conference schools that had already played the Wolverines, according to the former staffer. He says he has since given Michigan the material along with screenshots of text-message exchanges with staffers at other Big Ten schools. The alleged actions are potentially in violation of the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy. Michigan is under NCAA investigation for impermissible scouting.

Premier League’s slow slide into video review chaos is far removed from FIFA vision for VAR in 2016

Video reviews in soccer were meant to take no more than six seconds. Now they can last close to six minutes. It was expected to happen once every four or five games. Now it can be four or five times in just one game. Reviewing refereeing decisions has come a long and increasingly unloved way from the VAR project first trialed by FIFA in 2016. VAR stands for video assistant referee. On Monday, a chaotic 4-1 loss for Tottenham against Chelsea fueled fears the English Premier League has got lost applying the high-tech aid to help referees make right calls.

Steinbrenner consulted with players over whether Boone should return as Yankees manager

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner says he consulted with current and former players along with staff on whether to keep Aaron Boone before deciding the New York manager will return next year. Steinbrenner says: “We had a winning season. … That’s not an accomplishment, that’s a requirement.” Boone replaced Joe Girardi before the 2018 season. New York faded from contention by mid-August and finished 82-80, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. New York fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson at midseason and his replacement, Sean Casey, left after the season. New York has hired Zelus Analytics to review its practices.

Undrafted players stay mindful of roots on paths to big paydays in the NFL

New Orleans edge rusher Carl Granderson and Dallas offensive lineman Terence Steele joined a short list of undrafted players to get contracts with at least $30 million guaranteed. Both signed earlier this season. Granderson and Steele aren’t saying if they splurged after defying the odds and earning a big payday. That fits the profile of players who are grateful to get the money and mindful of their roots. Carolina receiver Adam Thielen followed a similar path to a big contract with Minnesota. Tampa Bay’s Shaquil Barrett took a slightly different route to riches with the Bucs.

Tiger Woods says his right ankle is pain-free. It’s the rest of his leg that still causes problems

Tiger Woods says he is pain-free in his right ankle after fusion surgery in April. It’s the area around it that still causes him some trouble. Speculation about Woods and when he might play again ramped up following video of him walking and carrying his son’s bag at a junior tournament. Woods says he’s tired from four days of caddying and he’s happy it was a flat course. As far as when he plays? That’s to be determined. There’s still a spot open in the Bahamas the week after Thanksgiving. More likely is the 36-hole PNC Championship with his son.

