AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:53 p.m. EDT

Analysis: Running backs contract squabbles could lead to locker room dissension

Saquon Barkley worked out his contract squabble with the New York Giants and showed up for training camp. Josh Jacobs is holding out with the Las Vegas Raiders. Le’Veon Bell once sat out the entire season after getting the franchise tag. Different running backs. Same problem. No solution on the horizon. NFL teams have devalued running backs to the point where Bell’s franchise total just five years ago was significantly higher at $14.5 million. The tag for Barkley, Jacobs and Dallas’ Tony Pollard was $10.1 million this season. Bell played on the franchise tag in 2017 but sat out the following year in Pittsburgh and ended up going to the New York Jets.

Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Christine Sinclair. Megan Rapinoe. Sarina Bolden. Like many players in the Women’s World Cup, all three stars built their skills at the U.S. collegiate level. Of the 736 players competing at this year’s tournament, 137 have roots in American college-level soccer. The pool includes 16 who currently compete for Division I schools or lower divisions. Across the 32 teams that qualified for the group stage, more than one in every six players has had a career with a stop at an American school.

Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year

The nine remaining Pac-12 schools have been mostly quiet since Colorado announced it would leave the conference in 2024 and join the Big 12. The Buffaloes joined Big Ten-bound Southern California and UCLA in an exodous that could continue in coming weeks and months. The Pac-12 issued a statement pledging to soldier on and pursue new members once its media rights deal ends at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said he trusts the league to land a new TV deal that will hold together the Pac-12.

IOC assures Ukraine fencer of Paris Games spot after DQ for not shaking hands with Russian opponent

GENEVA (AP) — The IOC has assured Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan that she will have a place at the Paris Olympics next year after she was disqualified from a key ranking event for refusing to shake hands with a Russian she had beaten. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach wrote to Kharlan saying a “unique exception” had been made by allocating her an extra place to ensure she competes in Paris. Kharlan was DQ’d from the world championships on Thursday in Milan. She offered a pointed sabre instead of a handshake toward her opponent Anna Smirnova. The Russian then refused to leave the field of play for 50 minutes in protest.

Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees reinstated Aaron Judge from the injured list before they open a weekend road series against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge had been out since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3 when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. Judge played a simulated game Wednesday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida, and returned to New York after that. The Yankees are 19-23 since Judge got hurt in Los Angeles.

Bronny James discharged from hospital as LeBron sends thanks and says family is ‘safe and healthy’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest. Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for Bronny James, said in a statement issued by the hospital Thursday that James was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest” thanks to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff” after the incident Monday at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, where James was participating in basketball practice.

Column: A bold prognostication of what college football will look like a decade from now

Yogi Berra supposedly said that “it’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” Not to worry. AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry has a tongue-in-cheek forecast of where college football is headed over the next decade in terms of realignment. Among his not-so-real predictions: The SEC swiping the top teams from the ACC in 2028 and Notre Dame joining the Big 12 before the SEC and Big Ten finally claim every top program in the country.

Prime real estate: Colorado’s return to Big 12 fits Deion Sanders’ football recruiting blueprint

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The University of Colorado’s decision to return to the Big 12 next year is expected to be a boon to football coach Deion Sanders’ recruiting efforts in Texas and Florida. The Big 12 now sports four schools in the Lone Star State and has reached into Sanders’ homestate of Florida with the addition this year of Central Florida. Athletic director Rick George pointed to the football recruiting boost as one of the benefits of leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 in 2024.

UEFA removes Juventus from European competition and fines Chelsea in financial rule-breaking cases

GENEVA (AP) — Juventus has been removed from European competition next season and Chelsea fined $11 million in separate UEFA rulings over financial rules breaches. The expulsion of Juventus from the third-tier Europa Conference League was expected because of a false accounting case that already saw the two-time European champion deducted 10 points in Serie A. That penalty dropped Juventus out of Champions League qualification places. UEFA says Juventus also must also pay a fine of 10 million euros ($11 million) for breaking Financial Fair Play rules. A further 10 million euros can be deducted if the club fails to comply with UEFA financial monitoring rules in future seasons. Chelsea will pay a settlement of 10 million euros for incorrect financial information submitted between 2012 and 2019 .

Boutier holds a 1-shot lead after 2nd round of Evian Championship

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Celine Boutier has posted a 2-under 69 in the second round of the Evian Championship to move to 7 under overall for a one-shot lead. But surprise overnight leader Paula Reto dropped down the leaderboard after a 4-over 75. The 29-year-old Boutier was two shots back from Reto overnight. She is looking to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament which became a major in 2013. Her solid round kept her narrowly ahead of Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit (67) and Japan’s Yuko Saso (69) in a tie for second place at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.