AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:52 p.m. EDT

AP mock NFL draft: CJ Stroud goes to the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have been on the clock since making a blockbuster trade to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and get their choice of potential franchise quarterbacks. There’s still no general consensus on which QB will go first. Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud? The Panthers themselves are still trying to decide and they’re doing their due diligence on Anthony Richardson and Will Levis in the process. The Panthers traded four picks along with wide receiver DJ Moore to give new coach Frank Reich a quarterback to build around. The first edition of the AP’s 2023 mock draft says it’ll be Stroud.

MLB teams extend beer sales after pitch clock shortens games

PHOENIX (AP) — Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games. It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage. To combat that time crunch, at least four teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season. Teams historically have stopped selling alcohol after the seventh. MLB games have been considerably shorter this season, largely thanks to a series of rule changes. Through the first 1 1/2 weeks of the season, the average game time was down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport’s lowest since 1984.

Umpire struck in head by relay throw, leaves game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Second base umpire and crew chief Larry Vanover was struck in the head with a throw on during a frightening moment in the sixth inning of the New York Yankees’ game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vanover was between the mound and second when he was struck with a relay throw by Guardians All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez in the left side of the head. The impact knocked Vanover’s hat off, and he was on the ground for several seconds. Giménez was visibly upset and the crowd at Progressive Field gasped when Vanover was hit. He stood up unaided and was checked by Cleveland’s trainer before being escorted off the field. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Japan park where Babe Ruth played subject of climate battle

TOKYO (AP) — A historic baseball stadium in Tokyo where Babe Ruth played could be demolished. It’s part of a disputed redevelopment plan harshly criticized by environmentalists. Ruth played in 1934 at the Meiji Jingu stadium on a barnstorming tour with other American stars that included Lou Gehrig, Lefty Gomez, and Jimmie Foxx. Ruth homered several times before 60,000 fans in games at the stadium. Only three other major ballparks remain where Ruth played: Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Koshien Stadium in Kobe, Japan. Wrigley and Fenway have been renovated, but plans to save Meiji Jingu have been dismissed by developers and politicians.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz announce August boxing match

YouTube star Jake Paul will take on UFC veteran Nick Diaz in an eight-round, 185-pound boxing match Aug. 5 in Dallas. Paul tweeted that day will a “funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him back to” UFC President Dana White. That Twitter post was the latest in a back-and-forth exchange that led up to the announcement. Their team members also got into an altercation during an October event promoting Paul’s fight against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. After Paul beat Silva by unanimous decision, he said he wanted to fight Diaz.

Beniers grows from rookie to leader for playoff-bound Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle center Matty Beniers was expected to be in the conversation for the Calder Trophy as the top NHL rookie of the year. He has lived up to that expectation. He has also helped Seattle land an unexpected playoff berth in just its second season. It’s clear the Kraken will need a big effort from Beniers if Seattle is to make a run.

Masters champ Rahm ready to keep going at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Masters champion Jon Rahm decided to keep playing at the RBC Heritage despite how tired he was after his four-stroke victory at Augusta National last week. Rahm acknowledged his fatigue, but is confident his outlook and stamina will improve as the week goes on. Rahm headlines a stellar field at Harbour Town Golf Links. The event is among the events the PGA Tour has designated for a higher purse. This year’s RBC Heritage will give out $3.6 million to its champion, more than double what winner Jordan Spieth received a year ago.

PGA Tour has 7 tournaments in the fall to secure full cards

The PGA Tour is offering seven tournaments in the fall with just over $56 million in prize money. Also at stake is a chance for some players to keep their full PGA Tour cards or qualify for two of the $20 million events next year. Missing from the fall schedule is Houston. That tournament is moving to the spring. Also missing is the CJ Cup in South Korea. That’s been played in Las Vegas and South Carolina the last three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It could take over as sponsor of the Byron Nelson. AT&T is ending its title sponsorship of the longtime Dallas-area event.

Too perfect? Scores of 10 are everywhere in NCAA gymnastics

Perfection is growing in NCAA gymnastics. There have been 79 perfect 10s awarded during the 2023 season heading into the national championships this weekend. That’s more than triple the average of 10s that were awarded annually during the 2010s. An influx of talent has helped lead to the spike, though some within the sport are fearful the 10 could lose some of its luster if awarded too frequently. Defending NCAA champion Trinity Thomas of Florida has 27 perfect 10s in her career, one short of the record.

Confident Rays not surprised by 11-0 start to season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The streaking Tampa Bay Rays are running out of superlatives to describe baseball’s best start in more than three decades. Remarkable, incredible and unbelievable are words players have used to describe the dominant, all-around team effort that has carried them to an 11-0 record that is the toast of the big leagues two weeks into the season. The Rays have made the playoffs each of the past four years and expected to be good. But no one could have envisioned them joining the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, 1982 Atlanta Braves, 1981 Oakland Athletics, 1966 Cleveland Indians, 1962 Pittsburgh Pirates and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers as the only clubs to begin seasons with double-digit win streaks.

