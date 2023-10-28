AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:52 a.m. EDT

García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit a game-winning homer in the 11th inning after Corey Seager’s tying two-run shot in the ninth, as the Texas Rangers opened this surprise World Series of wild-card teams with a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cuban slugger known as El Bombi drove a 3-1 pitch from Miguel Castro the other way into the right-field seats. García has homered in five consecutive games, matching the second-longest streak in postseason history. Texas became the first team to win a World Series game when trailing by multiple runs in the ninth since the 2015 Kansas City Royals. Game 2 is Saturday night in Texas.

Wembanyama makes tying basket in regulation, then earns his first NBA win as Spurs top Rockets in OT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama made the tying basket with 20 seconds left in regulation, the opening basket in overtime and finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in his first NBA victory, helping the San Antonio Spurs beat the Houston Rockets 126-122. Wembanyama had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the second half and overtime Friday. Devin Vassell scored 25 points and Keldon Johnson added 20 for the Spurs, who lost to Dallas on Wednesday in Wembanyama’s highly anticipated debut and trailed late in this one before the No. 1 pick helped them pull it out.

Dominant throughout October, Diamondbacks bullpen falters in World Series Game 1 defeat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paul Sewald gave up a tying two-run homer to Corey Seager with one out in the ninth inning and Miguel Castro allowed Adolis García’s game-ending home run in the 11th as Arizona opened the World Series with a 6-5 loss at Texas. The Diamondbacks’ bullpen entered Friday with a 2.94 ERA this postseason and hadn’t blown a save since the regular season.

Ketel Marte ties postseason record with 17-game hitting streak for Diamondbacks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ketel Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to 17 games, tying the major league record shared by Derek Jeter and two others, when he laced an RBI double in the World Series opener. Marte’s hit in the fifth inning gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a 5-3 lead over the Texas Rangers. He became the only player with hits in his first 17 postseason games. Hank Bauer had hits in 17 straight World Series games for the New York Yankees from 1956-58. His mark was tied by Jeter from 1998-99 and Manny Ramirez of the Boston Red Sox from 2003-04.

Analysis: NFL teams shouldn’t let one game affect their trade deadline approach

Some NFL teams still have to make a decision on how to approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. Contenders are buyers. Winning teams will try to add a player who can improve a playoff run. Pretenders are sellers. Teams at the bottom of the standings will move veterans or players in the final year of a contract to add draft picks and build for the future. It’s the in-between clubs, those in the middle of the pack, that have to figure out their plans. How those teams fare this weekend can impact their decision but one game shouldn’t be the determining factor.

Rob Manfred says it would be difficult to pause MLB’s season for the 2028 LA Olympics

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bryce Harper wants big leaguers to play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, but Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says pausing the regular season to make that happen would be difficult. Baseball and softball were restored to the 2028 Games after being dropped for next year’s Paris Olympics. MLB did not let players on active big league rosters participate in 2000, 2004 and 2008, and the sport was dropped for 2012 and 2016.

Coyotes’ Travis Dermott on using Pride tape, forcing NHL’s hand: ‘Had to be done’

Arizona defenseman Travis Dermott recently defied an NHL edict on supporting social causes before games. The NHL announced in June that teams would no longer wear themed jerseys, which include Pride nights, Hockey Fights Cancer and military appreciation celebrations. It also banned tape on sticks. But Dermott used Pride tape on his hockey stick in support of the LGBTQ community in Arizona’s home opener against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. He said he wasn’t sure of the reactions. But the NHL soon rescinded its ban on players using stick tape to support social causes.

Dusty Baker Appreciation: An example of care and humility on the baseball diamond and far beyond

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dusty Baker’s bright smile, genuine care and love for people will live on in his remarkable baseball legacy as much as that signature toothpick, his baseball wisdom and winning into his mid-70s. There was a stretch when Baker wasn’t sure he’d get this final shot in Houston, where he has retired after the Astros lost Game 7 of the AL Championship Series to the rival Texas Rangers. Still, he kept fighting back to walk away now, all these years later, on his own terms.

Packers searching for answers regarding their offense’s frequent first-half struggles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are like a finicky old car that needs several hits to the ignition before finally making some progress. Green Bay has been outscored 63-6 in the first half of its last four games and hasn’t scored a touchdown before halftime in any of them. That helps explain why the Packers carry a three-game skid into Sunday’s home matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers are doing just fine after halftime. They lead the NFL in second-half points per game but rank last in first-half scoring.

Giants Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the third straight week; Taylor faces Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game with a neck injury, and Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday in the MetLife Stadium bragging rights game against the Jets. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Jones and backup running back Gary Brightwell (hamstring) will be out for Sunday’s game. Doctors have not cleared Jones for contract since he was hurt on a blindside sack against Miami on Oct. 8. Jones has repeatedly said he is getting better, and he has been allowed to throw at practice. He signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.