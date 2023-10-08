AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:48 a.m. EDT

Caleb Williams finds the end zone once more in triple OT, and No. 9 USC survives Arizona 43-41

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams rushed for three touchdowns before running for a two-point conversion in the third overtime, and No. 9 Southern California stopped Arizona’s final attempt in a wild 43-41 victory. Williams passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12), who botched a 25-yard field goal attempt on the final snap of regulation. Noah Fifita passed for 313 yards and threw two of his five touchdown passes to Jacob Cowing in overtime, but the Wildcats blew an early 17-point lead and fell just short of a signature victory under third-year coach Jedd Fisch.

Diamondbacks chase Clayton Kershaw in 1st inning and rout Dodgers 11-2 in NLDS opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabriel Moreno’s three-run homer highlighted a six-run first inning for Arizona, and the Diamondbacks battered Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on the way to an 11-2 victory in Game 1 of their NL Division Series. The D-backs also got homers by Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Tommy Pham. Merrill Kelly beat the Dodgers for the first time, limiting them to three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He retired 11 in a row during one stretch. Kershaw staggered through the worst start and shortest of his 16-year career. The three-time Cy Young Award winner got tagged for six runs and recorded just one out.

Harper homers, Phillies shut down slugging Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of NLDS

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Ranger Suárez and the Philadelphia bullpen stifled baseball’s most prolific offense, and the Phillies blanked the 104-win Atlanta Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of the NL Division Series. The East champion Braves find themselves in exactly the same position as a year ago: trailing the Phillies after the opener in Atlanta. Wild-card series hero Bryson Stott broke a scoreless tie with a run-scoring single in the fourth. Harper padded the lead with a drive over the right-field wall in the sixth off Spencer Strider, baseball’s only 20-game winner. Game 2 in the best-of-five series is Monday night.

Boomer Sooner: Gabriel tosses late TD pass as No. 12 Oklahoma beats No. 3 Texas in Red River rivalry

DALLAS (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left and 12th-ranked Oklahoma remained undefeated with a 34-30 win over No. 3 Texas. It was their last Red River rivalry game as Big 12 members before moving to the SEC. The pocket was collapsing around him when Gabriel threw the game-winner to Anderson in the back of the end zone. Gabriel completed 23 of 38 passes for 285 yards and ran 14 times for 113 yards and a score. The left-handed quarterback had missed the Sooners’ 49-0 loss in last year’s game because of a concussion.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Turns out, Oklahoma’s back; Tide rising in West; coaching malpractice at Miami

The final Red River Rivalry in the Big 12 before it moves to the Southeastern Conference felt like a chance for No. 3 Texas to lay claim to being the best team in the country. Instead, second-year Oklahoma coach Brent Venables got his first signature win and the 12th-ranked Sooners stamped themselves as College Football Playoff contenders. Meanwhile, in the current SEC, the more you watch the rest of the SEC West, the better Alabama looks. The Crimson Tide, despite some issues, sit atop the division after beating Texas A&M. And Miami gives one away.

Georgia Tech stuns No. 17 Miami 23-20, on TD with 2 seconds remaining

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Haynes King threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian Leary with two seconds remaining after Miami turned the ball over with the game all but won, and Georgia Tech stunned the 17th-ranked Hurricanes 23-20 on Saturday night. Georgia Tech got the ball back with 26 seconds remaining after referees ruled that Miami running back Don Chaney fumbled the ball at the Yellow Jackets’ 26-yard line after the Hurricanes decided not to take a knee on that play to essentially run out the clock. And Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned that mistake into a miracle.

Verlander holds Twins scoreless, Alvarez and Altuve power Astros to 6-4 victory in ALDS opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the Houston Astros held on for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in their AL Division Series opener. Jose Altuve hit a leadoff home run and Alvarez had three RBIs as the defending World Series champions earned their 10th straight victory in Game 1 of a Division Series. Verlander settled in after a shaky start and the Astros built a 5-0 lead through six innings with big swings from Altuve and Alvarez. Jorge Polanco and rookie Royce Lewis hit consecutive homers off Héctor Neris in the seventh to make it 5-4. Alvarez’s second homer of the game in the bottom half gave Houston some insurance, and Ryan Pressly worked a scoreless ninth for the save.

Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning helped Texas reach the sixth inning with a lead, and the Rangers’ maligned bullpen held on through some anxious moments for a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of their AL Division Series. Josh Jung homered and made a nice play at third base to start a critical double play for Texas, which improved to 3-0 in these playoffs — all on the road. The Rangers entered the postseason without Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer and with a bullpen largely considered a weak link, but they’ve allowed only three runs in three games against the Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays. Anthony Santander homered for Baltimore.

No. 24 Louisville beats No. 10 Notre Dame 33-20, with Jawhar Jordan running for 143 yards, 2 TDs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jawhar Jordan ran for a season-high 143 yards, scoring on 45- and 21-yard runs on consecutive second-half possessions, and No. 25 Louisville beat No. 10 Notre Dame 33-20 on Saturday night. Louisville, at 6-0 off to its best start in 10 years, pulled away in a signature victory for first-year coach and former Cardinals great Jeff Brohm before a stadium-record 59,081. Norte Dame (5-2) lost for the second time in three games. It had won 30 straight games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The Fighting Irish converted Cam Hart’s fumble recovery into a 10-7 lead on Spencer Schrader’s 53-yard field goal midway through the third quarter before the Cardinals answered with Brock Travelstead’s 44-yarder. Jordan took over from there with explosive runs.

Beck, Bowers pace No. 1 Georgia’s offensive attack in dominant victory over No. 20 Kentucky

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck passed for 389 yards and four touchdowns, Brock Bowers had seven catches for 132 yards and No. 1 Georgia cruised to a 51-13 victory over No. 20 Kentucky. The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) extended their winning streak to 23 straight games and are the SEC’s lone unbeaten team this season. Georgia has won 14 in a row over Kentucky and has victories in 33 consecutive regular-season games, a streak that began Nov. 21, 2020, against Mississippi State. Coming off a stunning beatdown of Florida last week, Kentucky (5-1, 2-1) carried none of the momentum it had from that game, allowing Georgia to score on all six of its first-half possessions and trailing 34-7 at intermission.

