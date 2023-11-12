AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:45 p.m. EST

Texas A&M fires coach Jimbo Fisher, a move that will cost the school $75M

Texas A&M fired coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, a move that will cost the school $75 million. The move ends a tenure that began six years ago with the Aggies presenting him an engraved national championship trophy missing only the year. Fisher was lured away from Florida State, where he had won a national championship in 2013, by a massive 10-year, fully guaranteed contract at the end of the 2017 season. The deal was extended back to 10 years after the 2020 season.

Astros will promote bench coach Joe Espada to be manager, replacing Dusty Baker, AP source says

HOUSTON (AP) — Joe Espada will be introduced as manager of the Houston Astros on Monday, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the decision. The Astros have a news conference scheduled for Monday at noon EST. Espada will take over for Dusty Baker, who retired last month. This will be the first managerial position for the 48-year-old Espada, who has been Houston’s bench coach since 2018.

AP Top 25: Georgia’s No. 1 streak hits 22, second-best ever. Louisville, Oregon State enter top 10

Georgia extended its streak of weeks being top-ranked in the AP Top 25 to 22, giving the Bulldogs the second-longest run of being No. 1 in the history of the college football poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes. Georgia broke a tie with Miami, which made 21 straight appearances at No. 1 from 2001-02. The longest No. 1 streak belongs to Southern California. The Trojans spent 33 straight polls at No. 1 from 2003-2005. The entire top eight of this week’s Top 25 remained unchanged, with No. 2 Michigan receiving seven first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State getting one. Louisville and Oregon State entered the top 10.

Edmonton Oilers fire coach Jay Woodcroft and name Kris Knoblauch the replacement

The Edmonton Oilers have fired coach Jay Woodcroft after a team that was supposed to be a Stanley Cup contender lost 10 of its first 13 games. The Oilers ended their road trip by winning 4-1 at Seattle on Saturday night. Edmonton has been felled by poor defense and has the worst save percentage by goaltenders. Kris Knoblauch was named Woodcroft’s replacement. Knoblauch was reigning MVP Connor McDavid’s junior hockey coach. He becomes McDavid’s fifth coach since McDavid made his NHL debut in 2015.

76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by vehicle that fled the scene

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday night in Philadelphia’s Center City. The 27-year-old Oubre was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit. He was released a few hours later. The team officially ruled Oubre out for a game Sunday night and said in a statement he would be re-evaluated in about one week. Authorities said Oubre was walking near his home and was crossing a street when he was struck by a turning car that then fled the scene.

Jonathan Taylor runs for early TD and Colts hold off Patriots 10-6 in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Jonathan Taylor ran for a first-quarter touchdown and Mac Jones threw a crucial interception in the fourth quarter and the Indianapolis Colts held on for a 10-6 win over New England Patriots in Germany. Jones was sacked five times in the first half and was replaced with backup Bailey Zappe late in the fourth quarter. Trailing 10-6, Jones drove the Patriots inside the red zone but was intercepted by Julian Blackmon on a pass intended for tight end Mike Gesicki at the 1-yard line. After eventually forcing the Colts to punt, Zappe replaced Jones with 1:52 remaining. After converting on a fourth down, Zappe attempted a fake spike, but threw into triple coverage and was picked off by Rodney Thomas to seal the game.

Sam Reinhart has 4-point game, Panthers overcome Connor Bedard, Blackhawks 4-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals and two assists, Carter Verhaeghe got the go-ahead goal early in the third and the Florida Panthers withstood two highlight-reel scores from rookie Connor Bedard to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist for Florida. Matthew Tkachuk and Evan Rodrigues each had a pair of assists for Florida. The Panthers have won a season-high four straight and are 9-2-1 in their last 12 games.

Penn State fires offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich after another punchless big-game performance

Penn State has fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich one day after the Nittany Lions had another punchless performance against a highly ranked rival. No. 12 Penn State lost 24-15 to No. 2 Michigan on Saturday, managing just 238 total yards and two touchdowns. The Nittany Lions scored just 27 points combined in their two losses against Michigan and No. 3 Ohio State. Yurcich has been with Penn State since 2021 as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is ‘pushing every button possible’ to be ready for December return, coach says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant “is pushing every button” in preparing to return to the team after his 25-game suspension ends in mid-December. The two-time All-Star guard can’t be in the arena during games, but Morant is around the team the rest of the time. Jenkins says Morant has been practicing with the second and third units, attending film sessions and team dinners and hanging out with his teammates after games. Morant is serving his second suspension by the league as the result of being filmed on social media displaying a gun.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe shakes off benching, growing pains to account for 10 TDs the past 2 games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has regained his starting spot and put together a string of impressive efforts to answer the critics. Benched after losing to Texas and scrutinized at times since then, the past two weeks in particular have shown how much the sophomore has progressed for No. 8 Alabama. Milroe has 644 yards of offense and 10 touchdowns in that span, including six scores in Saturday’s 49-21 rout of Kentucky. Milroe has led Alabama to another West Division title, an achievement that looked shaky after that 34-24 loss to the Longhorns in September.

