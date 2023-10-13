AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:45 p.m. EDT

Bryce Harper shines as Phillies aim for second straight World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper has the Philadelphia Phillies on the brink of their second straight trip to the World Series. The National League champions host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Monday. Harper hit three homers with a .462 batting average in a four-game NL Division Series win over Atlanta. Harper has nine postseason home runs in his two playoff appearances with the Phillies. Harper gave his team a scare when he clutched his right elbow late in Game 4. The slugging first baseman said he just stung his funny bone and was ready to play in Game 1. He turns 31 on Monday.

Deep in the heart of Texas, Astros and Rangers set for Lone Star showdown for spot in World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Everything is certainly bigger deep in the heart of Texas this baseball postseason. There is a Lone Star State showdown for a spot in the World Series. The defending world champion Houston Astros are in their seventh consecutive American League Championship Series. This time, they play the up-and-coming Texas Rangers. It will be the first time they have met in the playoffs. Game 1 is Sunday night in Houston, where the benches cleared the last time they played there in late July. The AL West rivals both won 90 games during the regular season, but Houston was 9-4 against the Rangers.

Russian athletes won’t be barred from the Paris Olympics despite their country’s suspension

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The IOC says Russian athletes can be directly invited to next year’s Paris Games despite the suspension of their country’s Olympic committee. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach commented on the issue a day after the Russian Olympic Committee was suspended for violating the territorial integrity of its Ukrainian counterpart by unilaterally adding sports councils in four occupied regions as members. Isolating Russian Olympic officials won’t affect the process of evaluating individuals to compete in Paris as neutral athletes. Bach says “these will be direct invitations which we will manage.”

Hornets’ Miles Bridges turns himself in after arrest warrant issued over protection order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation stemming from a domestic violence case last year. Bridges turned himself in Friday morning in Lincoln County, a suburb of Charlotte. He was accompanied by his attorney. Bridges appeared before a district court judge and was released on $1,000 bond. The warrant had originally been issued on Jan. 2, but had not previously been served. Messages left with Bridges’ attorney were not immediately returned.

Lexi Thompson finishes round of 73. Next comes the battle to make cut on the PGA Tour

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lexi Thompson needs a low round if she wants to play on the weekend in Las Vegas. Thompson finished her opening round Friday morning with a bogey-par for a 73 in the Shriners Children’s Open. She is the seventh woman to play on the PGA Tour. The last woman to make a 36-hole cut on the PGA Tour was Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945. Thompson missed a 20-foot par putt when she resumed her round on the 17th hole. She had to make a tough par save on the 18th for a 73. She was tied for 94th.

Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium remains only major college football stadium named for a Black man

George Trice is thankful that the tragic story of his cousin, Jack Trice, still is being told a century after he died from injuries sustained on a football field. Trice was trampled during a game at Minnesota on October 6, 1923. He died two days later upon his return to Ames, Iowa. After years of pressure from students, the school named its stadium for him in 1997, making it the first major college stadium to be named for a Black person. All these years later, Jack Trice Stadium remains the only major college football stadium named for a Black person.

Vasser Sullivan set to claim 1st major motorsports title. Team still eyeing return to IndyCar

Two years after leaving IndyCar to give their full focus on their growing sports car team, Vasser Sullivan Racing will win its first major championship Saturday. Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat need only to start the IMSA season finale at Road Atlanta to seal the GTD Pro title. It’s been a long climb for Lexus, which started the GT program in 2017, but only gave full control of it to Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan in 2021. The duo shuttered their IndyCar program in 2022 to focus on the sports car team and will now be rewarded with the championship. They are still eyeing a return to IndyCar someday.

The 2020s are starting to feel like the 1990s for the Braves after another playoff flop

ATLANTA (AP) — The 2020s are starting to feel like the 1990s for the Atlanta Braves. Another dazzling regular season. Another flop in the postseason. After tying a major league record with 307 homers, the slugging Braves went down meekly to their rival Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Division Series for the second year in a row. Other than a stunning Braves comeback in Game 2, the Phillies totally dominated the best-of-five series. Just like that, a historic season for the Braves is over — with clear reminders of their postseason misery from another era.

Deshaun Watson out again for Browns, P.J. Walker to start at quarterback against 49ers

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — P.J. Walker will start in place of injured Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday when Cleveland hosts the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Watson is missing his second straight game with a right shoulder bruise that has prevented him from throwing the ball with velocity. Watson didn’t practice all week and was officially ruled out Friday. Walker, who was signed to the practice squad in August, was elevated to Cleveland’s No. 2 quarterback earlier this week. He leapfrogged rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started for Watson on Oct. 1 and had a rocky NFL debut in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones won’t play against the Bills because of neck injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills because of a neck injury sustained last weekend. Coach Brian Daboll on Friday listed Jones as out for the game along with left tackle Andrew Thomas, center John Michael Schmitz, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and backup tackle Matt Peart. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, who spent three seasons with the Bills, will start for New York, his first start since late in 2021 with Houston. Tommy DeVito, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, probably will be elevated from the practice squad and be his backup.

