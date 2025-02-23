AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:43 p.m. EST

Brooks and James help No. 13 NC State push past No. 1 Notre Dame 104-95 in double-OT classic

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Zoe Brooks had a career-high 33 points to help No. 13 N.C. State push past top-ranked Notre Dame 104-95 in a double-overtime classic. That ended the Fighting Irish’s 19-game winning streak and kept alive their hopes to share the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title. Brooks also had 10 rebounds. Aziaha James added 20 points and a highlight-reel behind-the-back layup in double overtime. Hannah Hidalgo had 26 points for Notre Dame and Sonia Citron added 23. That included Citron’s tough 3-pointer over James with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to extend the game.

Liverpool marching toward Premier League title after statement win at Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — At the home of Manchester City, Liverpool produced a performance worthy of champions to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League. A 2-0 win at the Etihad on Sunday extended Liverpool’s lead over second-placed Arsenal and consigned four-time defending champion City to another humbling defeat in an ever-worsening season. On Wednesday a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid sent Pep Guardiola’s team crashing out of the Champions League. Back to domestic matters on Sunday and City was powerless to slow down Liverpool’s march toward the title. Newcastle scored four goals in 11 minutes against Nottingham Forest, but still had to withstand a late fightback to seal a 4-3 win.

Alex Bregman hits a 2-run homer and gets 3 hits in his spring debut with the Boston Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer as part of a three-hit day in his spring training debut with the Boston Red Sox, launching a drive over the left-field wall in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bregman also had a single in the first inning and a double off the fence in the fourth. The two-time All-Star signed a $120 million, three-year deal with Boston this month after spending the first nine years of his career with the Houston Astros.

Mikaela Shiffrin gets historic 100th World Cup race win and ties record for most podiums

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has created more history in her storied ski career by winning a World Cup slalom on Sunday. Shiffrin got a record-extending 100th World Cup race win. Her 155th career podium finish in World Cup races also tied the all-time record with Swedish men’s great Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin was the first-run leader at Sestriere, Italy and protected that to finish 0.61 seconds ahead of Zrinka Ljutic who is a three-time winner this season. Shiffrin’s U.S. teammate Paula Moltzan was third.

Ovechkin has hat trick to move 13 away from breaking Gretzky’s goals record as Capitals beat Oilers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 880th, 881st and 882nd career goals to record a hat trick and move 13 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record and give the Washington Capitals a 7-3 victory over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, moving back atop the league standings. Calvin Pickard became the 181st different goaltender he has scored on, already the most of any player after Ovechkin broke Jaromir Jagr’s mark earlier last month. With his 134th game-winning goal, he also tied Jagr for the most in NHL history. The Oilers have lost three in a row.

Alex Rodriguez makes half-court shot, wins Bucknell student $10,000

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez showed his skill on the hardwood, making a half-court shot to win a Bucknell student $10,000. The 14-time All-Star was invited to take the shot Sunday during halftime of Bucknell’s basketball game against Army. The 49-year-old tossed a high-arching shot that banked off the backboard and through the hoop, setting off a celebration with students. The three-time MVP was at Bucknell to speak about his company Jump Platforms, which he founded with two other entrepreneurs, Jordy Leiser and Marc Lore. Lore and Leiser graduated from Bucknell.

Arizona apologizes for ‘unacceptable chant’ from fans at end of basketball loss to BYU

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has apologized after the school says some fans participated in an “unacceptable chant” following the basketball team’s 96-95 loss to BYU on Saturday night. According to online video, fans can be heard yelling a profane phrase directed at Mormons as the teams were leaving the court. BYU is the flagship school for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Richie Saunders scored 23 points, including two free throws with 3.2 seconds left, to give BYU the road victory at No. 19 Arizona. It was the Cougars’ fourth win in a row and second consecutive over a ranked opponent.

Doncic says his breakout in Denver is only the start as he develops chemistry with LeBron and Lakers

DENVER (AP) — Luka Doncic had his best game in a Lakers uniform Saturday night in Denver when he led Los Angeles to a 123-100 win over the Nuggets who had won nine games in a row. Doncic averaged fewer than 15 points in his first three games for the Lakers and L.A. was 1-2. The Lakers got 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals from Doncic, who was traded Feb. 2 from Dallas in exchange for Anthony Davis. LeBron James said that’s the version of Doncic that led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last year.

Flagg fun: Illinois coach suggests young Duke star should stay in school and ‘chase a girl’

NEW YORK (AP) — Cooper Flagg has certainly lived up to the hype. So it seems a foregone conclusion the freshman phenom from Duke will become the top pick in this year’s NBA draft. Illinois coach Brad Underwood has a different idea. After his team got blown out by Flagg and the third-ranked Blue Devils at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, Underwood said he hopes the 18-year-old forward from Maine stays in school to have fun. Underwood suggested Flagg could earn more money with an NIL deal than he would in the NBA.

From 0 to 100 wins in 278 ski races: Mikaela Shiffrin’s 10 most notable World Cup victories

Ski star Mikaela Shiffrin has added yet another chapter to her book of World Cup records by becoming the first to reach the milestone of 100 career wins. The American won a slalom in Italy to get her tally of victories to a three-digit figure. No other skier, male or female, has ever won more than 86 races. The two-time Olympic champion completed her century of World Cup wins in 278 starts for a whopping win rate of 36%.

