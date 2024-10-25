AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:43 p.m. EDT

Miami QB Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, will make 1st start since Week 2 vs Cardinals

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It’s his first start since being concussed in Week 2. The Dolphins designated Tagovailoa to return to practice on Monday after he spent about a month on injured reserve after suffering the third concussion of his NFL career on Sept. 12. Tagovailoa has since met with numerous medical experts who deemed it safe for him to play football again. Tagovailoa was examined Thursday by an independent neurological consultant, who cleared him to play Sunday.

The Dodgers and Yankees are ready for the starriest World Series in decades

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will play Major League Baseball’s starriest World Series in decades. This figures to be the first World Series featuring five MVPs: the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Ohtani and Judge are the likely MVPs this year, marking the first Series to feature both since in 2012. This will be the first Series with a pair of 50-home run hitters in Judge and Ohtani. This is just the fifth World Series since the Wild Card Era started in 1995 involving the teams with the best records in each league.

Edge rusher Haason Reddick will make his Jets debut Sunday against Patriots

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Haason Reddick is set to make his New York Jets debut Sunday against the New England Patriots. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Friday that Reddick will play after the team liked what it saw from the star edge rusher in practice this week. Reddick ended his lengthy contract holdout when he reported to the team on Monday and was removed from the reserve/did not report list. It appears Reddick will be ready to go Sunday — even if it’s just for a few snaps.

What to know about the San Jose State volleyball team and why opponents are boycotting matches

The San Jose State University women’s volleyball team finds itself at the center of a storm around transgender participation in sports as it makes a run toward a conference title. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and other politicians have weighed in. Late Thursday, the University of Nevada, Reno, became the fifth team to cancel a game against the Spartans, citing not enough players. It comes on the heels of Wolf Pack players indicating they wouldn’t take the court saying they “refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes,” without providing further details. Neither San Jose State nor the forfeiting teams have confirmed the school has a trans women’s volleyball player.

Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch in the World Series, but that’s not slowing Ohtanimania

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The race was on to reach Shohei Ohtani first. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar waited calmly as a horde of media rushed toward him on the eve of his first World Series. He didn’t flinch at the wall of cameras and microphones shoved toward him to capture his every thought. Some of Ohtani’s teammates laughed as they watched the chaotic scene. Ohtani patiently answered questions about his excitement at making the World Series after six losing seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, how his dog Decoy will likely be at the games and traded compliments with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Juan Soto opens the World Series on his 26th birthday with baseball abuzz about his future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Back at Dodger Stadium, Juan Soto is in the spotlight as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in the World Series for the first time in 43 years. Soto was questioned at the 2022 All-Star Game over his decision to turn down Washington’s $440 million, 15-year offer — what would have been the biggest deal in baseball history. Hours later, the 23-year-old won the Home Run Derby. He is back Yankees gray on an even grander World Series stage, and the buzz around his next prodigious payday persisted ahead of the opener on Friday — his 26th birthday.

Yankees vs Dodgers: The World Series’ most frequent rivalry through the years

In the beginning, the World Series matchup of the Dodgers against the Yankees was a kind of charming intra-city showdown of two New York City boroughs, blue collar Brooklyn, equipped with a neighborhood called Gravesend, against the pretentious Bronx, with the fancy Grand Concourse. It was an intriguing matchup that carried bragging rights in the city as well as baseball’s world championship, and it caught the attention of brilliant sports cartoonist Williard Mullin, who gave it the catchy nickname of “The Subway Series.’’ That was because, after all, New York City’s rapid transit system could get you from one ballpark to the other for just 5 cents.

With Kupp and Nacua back from injury, Stafford throws 4 TD passes in Rams’ 30-20 win over Vikings

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Demarcus Robinson caught two of Matthew Stafford’s four touchdown throws in the Los Angeles Rams’ 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Cooper Kupp caught a TD pass and Puka Nacua had 106 yards receiving in their returns from injury absences. Stafford passed for 279 yards for the Rams, who won back-to-back games for the first time this season with an offense that looked exponentially more dangerous with its top two receivers back in uniform. Sam Darnold passed for 240 yards for the Vikings, who followed up their first loss of the season with an ineffective defensive performance.

Darnold, O’Connell not blaming missed face mask call as reason why Vikings lost to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t blame the officials for a missed face mask call when he was sacked for a safety late in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, Darnold lamented the situation that pinned Minnesota deep in the first place. On second-and-10, Darnold got a couple clean seconds in the pocket before Byron Young barreled past left guard Blake Brandel and took down Darnold for a safety, to put the game out of reach. Referee Tra Blake said in a pool report that he and umpire Carl Paganelli did not have a clear view.

McLaren lodges appeal over Norris penalty as F1 title fight with Verstappen moves to Mexico City

MEXICO (AP) — Amid an unexpectedly tight championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, their teams have brought the fight to the Mexico City Grand Prix over an officiating dispute in last week’s race. McLaren has lodged a complaint into the five-second penalty Norris received last week at the United States Grand Prix — a step in trying to get it overturned and put three-time reigning world champion Verstappen back within his reach. The penalty allowed Verstappen to widen his lead to 57 points headed into Sunday’s race at Mexico City. There are five races remaining to decide the title.

