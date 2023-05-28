AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:42 p.m. EDT

NBA Finals berth at stake as Heat, Celtics prepare for Game 7

BOSTON (AP) — The Miami Heat were 0.1 seconds away from a trip to the NBA Finals. Thanks to Derrick White, the Boston Celtics are 48 minutes from becoming the first team in NBA playoffs history to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series. A total of 150 teams have failed, with only three other teams in that position even forcing a Game 7. But none of those three teams had the deciding game on their home floor. The Celtics are 27-9 in Game 7s and have won their last four. The Heat are 6-5 all-time in Game 7s, losing their last two. Miami is 0-2 when facing such a game on the road.

Ukraine’s Kostyuk booed at French Open after no handshake with Belarus’ Sabalenka because of war

PARIS (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka initially thought the boos and derisive whistles coming from the French Open crowd were directed at her after a first-round victory. Instead, the negative reaction was aimed at her opponent, Marta Kostyuk, for not participating in the usual postmatch handshake at the net. Kostyuk, who is from Ukraine, avoided so much as any eye contact with Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, after the match, instead walking directly over to acknowledge the chair umpire. It’s something Kostyuk has been doing whenever she has faced any opponent from Russia or Belarus since her country was invaded by Russia, with help from Belarus, in February 2022. Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-2.

Rosenqvist leads at halfway point of Indianapolis 500; Palou crashes on pit road

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren Racing was the leader at the halfway point of the Indianapolis 500 and Katherine Legge, the only woman in the field, was the first driver eliminated from “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Race favorite Alex Palou started from the pole and led 36 of the first 100 laps. The Spaniard easily had one of the best cars in the race, but he was crashed by Rinus VeeKay as VeeKay spun into Palou while the cars were leaving pit road.

Everton stays in Premier League after final-day escape, Leicester and Leeds relegated

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Everton has staged another last-day escape in the Premier League to extend its 69-year stay in England’s top division as Leicester and Leeds were relegated. Abdoulaye Doucouré smashed home a 57th-minute goal to earn Everton a 1-0 win over Bournemouth that was enough to keep the team two points above Leicester, whose 2-1 victory against West Ham was in vain. Leicester is relegated seven years after winning the Premier League. Leeds lost 4-1 to Tottenham and also went down after three years in the league. Everton has been in the top division since 1954. It survived on the final day of the season in both 1994 and 1998.

Verstappen wins Monaco GP to extend F1 championship lead; Alonso 2nd ahead of Ocon

MONACO (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and extended his championship lead. Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso was a season’s best second for Aston Martin as he collected a fifth podium in six races. Frenchman Esteban Ocon secured third place and a rare podium for Alpine. For most of the race Verstappen coasted on a dry and narrow track where overtaking is the hardest in F1. But an incident-free race in Monaco is rare and heavy rain played havoc with about 20 of the 78 laps left. Some drivers pitted for the wrong medium tires and slid around on a wet track.

Dellandrea scores twice in 3rd, Stars stay alive with 4-2 victory over Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ty Dellandrea scored twice in a 1:27 span midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Saturday night to stay alive in the Western Conference Final. The Stars escaped elimination for the second game in a row and head to Dallas for Game 6 on Monday night down 3-2. Dallas is attempting to become the fifth team in NHL history win a series after being down 3-0. Dellandrea had the first multigoal game of his playoff career, and it helped back a 27-save performance from Jake Oettinger. Jason Robertson and Luke Glendening also scored, and Thomas Harley had two assists. Chandler Stephenson and Ivan Barbashev scored for the Knights, and Jonathan Marchessault had two assists to extend his points streak to four games. Adin Hill made 30 saves.

Yankees pitcher Germán says he probably will use less rosin following his suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán says he probably will use less rosin on his hands when he returns from a 10-game suspension for using a foreign substance on the mound. Germán was suspended by Major League Baseball on May 17 and will return to the Yankees’ rotation for Monday’s game in Seattle. The right-hander was disciplined after being ejected in the fourth inning of New York’s 6-3 win in Toronto on May 16. Germán said Sunday he hasn’t gotten a direct explanation of what is the appropriate amount of rosin to use.

Twins’ Baldelli will soon be managing twins at home, too; wife expecting in September

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rocco Baldelli will have his hands full managing even more twins near the end of this season. The manager of the Minnesota Twins and his wife, Allie, are expecting twins of their own in September. They have a daughter, Louisa, who turns 2 that month. Baldelli acknowledged the arrival of two babies down the stretch of the pennant race will be challenging albeit exciting. He’s in his fifth year with the Twins.

Isaac Paredes homers as Tampa Bay Rays beat Los Angeles Dodgers 11-10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered and drove in four runs as the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays took two of three from the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers with an 11-10 victory. Luke Raley beat out an infield single leading off the seventh and scored on Wander Franco’s grounder, giving the Rays an 11-10 advantage. Chris Taylor homered twice, and Max Muncy, Trayce Thompson and J.D. Martinez also connected for the Dodgers. Muncy left in the third with a left hamstring cramp, which occurred running the bases.

Latvia defeats US 4-3 in OT to win bronze at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Defenseman Kristian Rubins scored his second goal 1:22 into overtime to lead Latvia to a 4-3 victory over the United States and earn a bronze medal at the ice hockey world championship. It’s the first top three finish for Latvia at the tournament. Latvia’s previous best was a seventh place it managed three times. The U.S. lost a bronze medal game for the second straight year. The U.S. team was cruising through the tournament with eight straight wins until it was defeated by Germany in the semifinal 4-3 in overtime. Canada faces Germany in the final later Sunday.

