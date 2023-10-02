AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:42 a.m. EDT

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs hold on to beat Jets 23-20 with Taylor Swift, Aaron Rodgers watching

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs shook off a subpar performance during which they blew a 17-point lead, but held on to defeat the New York Jets 23-20. Mahomes was intercepted twice and struggled to get much going after a quick start with pop superstar Taylor Swift watching Travis Kelce and the Chiefs for the second straight game, this time from a suite at MetLife Stadium. Michael Carter II intercepted Mahomes on third-and-20 but it was negated by a holding call on Sauce Gardner. Mahomes ran for 9 yards on third down to the Jets 2 to seal the victory.

AP Top 25: Georgia’s hold on No. 1 loosens, but top seven unchanged. Kentucky, Louisville enter poll

Georgia’s hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll loosened as the Bulldogs received a season-low 35 first-place votes out of possible 62. The Bulldogs needed a late touchdown to escape with a win at Auburn and still extended their streak to 16 appearances at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. No. 2 Michigan got 12 first-place votes and 1,436 points but nearly was passed by No. 3 Texas, which received 10 first-place votes and 1,426 points. No. 4 Ohio State got one first-place vote and No. 5 Florida State received four. The top seven teams were unchanged while Kentucky and Louisville entered the AP Top 25 and Florida and Kansas dropped out.

Ryder Cup in Rome stays right at home for the Europeans. The US loses its seventh straight in Europe

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The Ryder Cup is staying in Europe, just like always. Team Europe had a big lead at Marco Simone outside of Rome and made sure it capped off a dominant week. Rory McIlroy won his match to become the leading scorer for Europe for the first time. Tommy Fleetwood delivered the winner by driving the 16th green to assure the half-point Europe needed. The Americans were never really in this Ryder Cup after falling behind big on the first day. They were coming off a 10-point win at Whistling Straits and thought this might be the year they ended three decades of losing on European soil. The final score was 16 1/2-11 1/2.

Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57

BOSTON (AP) — Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57. The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday. Wakefield had brain cancer, according to ex-teammate Curt Schilling, who outed the illness on a podcast last week — drawing an outpouring of support for Wakefield. The Red Sox confirmed an illness at the time but did not elaborate, saying Wakefield had requested privacy.

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Swift couldn’t just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field. The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets. SNY posted video of Swift, wearing blue jean shorts, a long-sleeved black top and leather jacket, entering the stadium’s security area with actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman. NBC’s telecast cut to Swift several times during the game, including a shot of the pop superstar with her arm around Kelce’s mother, Donna.

October baseball arrives with 12-team bracket set and postseason action beginning Tuesday

PHOENIX (AP) — MLB’s postseason bracket is set, with the American League and National League wild-card matchups beginning Tuesday. It’s the second year for the new October format, which includes an opening round, best-of-three series with all of the games at the higher seed’s ballpark. In the AL, the No. 6 seed Toronto Blue Jays will face the No. 3 Minnesota Twins and the No. 5 Texas Rangers travel to the No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays. The NL features the No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks against the No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers and the No. 5 Miami Marlins at the No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies.

Jets not happy with questionable penalty call that turned the game late in 23-20 loss to Chiefs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A livid Robert Saleh stormed down the sideline and shouted at an official as several New York Jets players jumped around on the field in disbelief. Frustrated fans booed in disgust, knowing the game just turned on a questionable call. With the Kansas City Chiefs up by three points and looking to put away a win Sunday night, Michael Carter II intercepted Patrick Mahomes’ deep pass intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But Sauce Gardner was called for defensive holding on the play, giving the ball back to Mahomes and the Chiefs and they worked the clock the rest of the way to hold on for a 23-20 victory.

Cowboys score twice on defense in 38-3 blowout of Patriots, Belichick’s worst loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaRon Bland returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown, Leighton Vander Esch scooped up a fumble for a score and the Dallas Cowboys blew out the New England Patriots 38-3. Mac Jones was responsible for all three turnovers and was pulled in the second half of Bill Belichick’s worst loss in 29 seasons as a head coach. The Cowboys spoiled former star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s Dallas homecoming with their 10th consecutive home victory.

Buck Showalter fired as New York Mets manager

NEW YORK (AP) — Buck Showalter was fired as New York Mets manager after a disappointing season in which baseball’s highest-spending team tumbled from contention by midsummer. The 67-year-old Showalter said before Sunday’s game against Philadelphia that he will not return next year, and a few minutes later the fourth-place Mets said the team had decided on the change. New York entered 74-86 and 29 1/2 games behind NL East champion Atlanta. The Mets are expected to hire David Stearns as president of baseball operations above general manager Billy Eppler, and Showalter’s departure with a year remaining on his three-year contract clears the way for Stearns to pick the next manager. Showalter’s exit leaves the Mets searching for a new manager for the fifth time in six years.

Luis Arraez, Yandy Díaz win batting titles while sitting out on final day

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami’s Luis Arraez joined DJ LeMahieu as the only players with undisputed batting titles in both leagues, winning the National League crown as Yandy Díaz sat out Tampa Bay’s season finale and overtook Corey Seager for the American League championship. Arraez took the NL title at .354, a year after winning the AL crown at .316 for Minnesota. LeMahieu won with Colorado in 2016 and the New York Yankees in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Ed Delahanty hit .410 for the Philadelphia Phillies to win the NL batting championship in 1899 and is credited by some researchers with the 1902 AL crown at .376, while others accept Nap Lajoie as winning that title at .378 despite lacking the plate appearances required in more modern times.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.