AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:41 p.m. EDT

Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy to miss season following right knee surgery to repair torn meniscus

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the season after undergoing surgery on his right knee. McCarthy had an operation on Wednesday to repair a torn meniscus suffered at some point during his preseason debut last weekend against Las Vegas. The former Michigan standout had a solid training camp and had been expected to back up starter Sam Darnold. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell delivered the news on McCarthy shortly after the team arrived for two days of joint practices with the Browns. McCarthy was the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft after helping the Wolverines to a national title.

WNBA rookie stars Clark, Reese take advantage of Olympic break to reset for sprint to playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark took full advantage of her snub by the U.S. Olympic team. She visited Mexico, attended a friend’s wedding in Iowa, and even got to see the New York Yankees’ clubhouse. So, when the Indiana Fever star returned to practice Tuesday, she was rested, revived and revved up to restart the WNBA season. Clark, Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky and the rest of the WNBA’s remarkable rookies appreciated the Olympic break after playing a grueling college season and then going straight into the professional ranks. The Fever and the Sky currently hold the last two playoff spots.

Oh snap! Jets’ Thomas Hennessy details what goes into perhaps the NFL’s most underappreciated job

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Thomas Hennessy became a long snapper in high school because he simply wanted to be part of a team. He developed into one of the top players at his position, went to Duke and is now in his eighth NFL season with the New York Jets. The long snapper is perhaps one of the most overlooked and underappreciated jobs in sports. In his own words, Hennessy takes The Associated Press through what it takes to be a successful long snapper, from the mentality, stance and grip to the snap of the football and completing a play.

Lions coach Dan Campbell says leg injury to Jahmyr Gibbs is going to be ‘fine’

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, dressed in shorts, watched training camp from the sideline on Wednesday after he left practice earlier in the week with a leg injury. As a rookie last season, Gibbs rushed for 945 yards with 10 touchdowns along with 316 receiving yards and a score. After he was sidelined with a soft tissue injury in the spring, he had been healthy during training camp. The team called it a leg injury with ESPN reporting that it’s a hamstring. Coach Dan Campbell does not seem concerned about the injury status of Gibbs or rookie cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (upper body) and Ennis Rakestraw (ankle), who also were injured on Monday.

Season-ending injuries to Christian Clark and CJ Baxter leave Longhorns short at running back

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No. 4 Texas has lost a second running back to a season-ending injury, leaving Jaydon Blue as the only scholarship player with significant experience at the position. The school announced freshman Christian Clark tore an Achilles tendon in practice and will require surgery. Last week the Longhorns lost 2023 part-time starter CJ Baxter, who injured a knee in practice. Blue becomes the projected starter. He was a backup to 1,000-yard rusher Jonathon Brooks and Baxter in all 14 games last season. He rushed 65 times for 398 yards and three touchdowns and caught 14 balls for 135 yards and a score.

Kylian Mbappé starts on debut for Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Kylian Mbappé will make his debut for Real Madrid after being included in the team’s starting lineup for the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta. The 25-year-old France forward is the biggest draw in Warsaw after finally joining Madrid following a drawn-out saga with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain. Madrid’s starting lineup Wednesday in the Polish capital includes Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo in a formidable attack. Brazil striker Endrick, another summer signing like Mbappé, was among the substitutes. The Super Cup is the annual match between the winners of last season’s Champions League and Europa League. Madrid, the record 15-time European champion, is looking to win the Super Cup for a record sixth time.

Cleared Olympic sprinter Erriyon Knighton’s doping contamination case headed to appeal

The doping case involving U.S. sprinter Erriyon Knighton’s claims of eating contaminated meat is being appealed and will be sent to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The organization that polices anti-doping on a global level for track and field announced it was appealing the “no-fault” finding issued by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency before the Olympic trials. Knighton tested positive for a banned drug Trenbolone, a “livestock enhancer” that has been linked to a number of contamination cases over the years. Knighton said he ate oxtail from a bakery in central Florida that was contaminated. After Knighton was cleared by USADA, he qualified for the 200 meters at Olympic trials, then finished fourth in Paris.

Having bid farewell to Saban, powerful SEC welcomes Oklahoma and Texas to the mix

The Southeastern Conference has bid farewell to Nick Saban and welcomed traditional football powers Texas and Oklahoma. It just adds to the league’s intrigue as the season approaches. The Sooners and Longhorns finally make their SEC debut after Saban exits after winning six of his major college record seven national championships with the Crimson Tide. Georgia still reigns as the favorite in a now 16-team league that has claimed four straight national championships before Michigan ended that run last season. Kalen DeBoer takes over at Alabama. Mississippi and Missouri are both trying to build on 11-win seasons.

Pick-Six: Freshmen still can make major impact in portal era. These newcomers merit your attention

At least one true freshman has made the Associated Press All-America team seven of the last eight seasons. The trend continued last year with Alabama safety Caleb Downs making the second team while Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman made the third team. Downs has since transferred to Ohio State. The freshmen who figure to make the biggest impact this season will be catching passes rather than defending them. Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith heads a list of talented freshman wideouts.

Mbappé makes Madrid heavy favorite to repeat as Spanish league champion for 1st time in 17 years

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid was one of the teams to beat in Europe last season, winning the Spanish league with ease and adding another Champions League trophy to its collection. And what was good got even better for 2024-25, with France star Kylian Mbappé finally joining the Spanish powerhouse after years of flirtation between both sides. Mbappé’s addition makes Madrid the heavy favorite to win back-to-back league titles for the first time since 2007-08. Barcelona will debut coach Hansi Flick, while Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid brought in Argentina forward Julián Álvarez and Spain defender Robin Le Normand to improve its squad.

