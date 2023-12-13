AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:40 p.m. EST

College athletes who transfer twice can play, for now, after a judge sets aside NCAA transfer rule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — College athletes who were denied the chance to play immediately after transferring a second time can return to competition, for now. A federal judge in West Virginia issued a 14-day temporary restraining order Wednesday against the NCAA. The order comes after seven states filed a lawsuit contending the NCAA’s transfer rule violates federal antitrust law. The NCAA said in a statement it would comply with the order. NCAA rules allow underclassmen to transfer once without having to sit out. But an additional transfer as an undergraduate generally requires the NCAA to grant a waiver to play immediately. A hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for Dec. 27.

Many top Russian athletes faced minimal drug testing in 2023 ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two of Russia’s top swimmers who could be eligible for the next year’s Olympics have been drug tested by their country’s anti-doping agency only twice apiece in 2023. It’s part of a larger trend in the country that adds an extra layer of uncertainty to the IOC’s recent decision to allow some athletes to compete in Paris. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency says it has administered some 10,500 tests in 2023. Among those tests, only two went to defending backstroke champion Evgeniy Rylov and 50-meter backstroke world-record holder Kliment Kolesnikov. Other findings are that a handful of fencers and gymnasts have faced three or fewer tests this year. Top American athletes have faced more than double the tests from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Wizards, Capitals would move to Virginia in tentative deal, Youngkin says. Mystics would stay in DC

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has a tentative agreement with the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to move those teams out of D.C. to northern Virginia. Youngkin, a Republican, says the plan calls for a $2 billion sports and entertainment complex in Alexandria, across the Potomac from the nation’s capital. Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis appeared with Youngkin at a Wednesday news conference and endorsed the proposal. Monumental also owns the WNBA’s Mystics. Leonsis says Capital One Arena, where the Wizards and Capitals currently play, could host women’s sports and other events. District officials have made a counterproposal aimed at keeping the men’s teams.

NFL approves regular-season game for Brazil in 2024 in more international expansion

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The NFL will play a regular-season game in Brazil in 2024. It’s the latest expansion in the league’s rapidly growing international plan. The league says the game will be played at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo. The stadium has a capacity of nearly 50,000 and was a World Cup venue in 2014. The NFL played its first two regular-season games in Frankfurt, Germany, this year, with three more in London. There will be games in both those countries again in 2024.

Shohei Ohtani to be introduced at Dodger Stadium on Thursday after record $700 million deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers called a Thursday news conference to introduce Shohei Ohtani, who has not answered questions from reporters in more than four months. The two-time AL MVP agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract last weekend, a deal that the team announced Monday and provides that 97% of the money be deferred and not fully paid until 2043. Ohtani will be introduced during a news conference in Dodger Stadium’s Centerfield Plaza. A unique two-way star as both a hitter and pitcher, the 29-year-old Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent after six years.

Pro Picks: Easton Stick will lead Chargers to an upset road win over Raiders in first NFL start

Easton Stick will be the latest backup to make his first start in a season filled with injuries to high-profile quarterbacks. Justin Herbert joined a growing list of signal-callers who’ve suffered season-ending injuries, paving the way for Stick to make his first career start Thursday night when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders. Stick came off the bench after Herbert went down in a loss to Denver last week and completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards. The Raiders have lost three in a row after interim coach Antonio Pierce won his first two games. Aidan O’Connell and the offense couldn’t do anything in a 3-0 loss to Minnesota.

Bowl season is complicated by opt outs, coaching changes. Still, there is a reason to watch them all

Bowl season is becoming increasingly complicated. With so many players opting out and jumping into the portal and coaches changing jobs, the teams that show up to play in the bowls often don’t look much like the ones that played during the regular season. Still, you should watch every bowl game. Why watch? AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo has got you covered.

Friends and teammates at every stage, Spanish players support each other again at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Marta Suárez and Claudia Langarita first became teammates and friends a decade ago as they were just starting out playing club basketball near the countryside area in Spain where Suárez was raised on a farm. Now the countrywomen are part of an international roster for fifth-year California coach Charmin Smith, who is working on her language skills to better communicate with three women from Greece. There’s also a player from Sweden and another from Australia.

AFC boasts a record number of winning teams and NFC filled with losing teams

In a season when much of the NFL is clustered around break even, the AFC can boast a record number of winning teams headed into Week 15 while NFC has the most teams ever on the losing side. Led by four playoff contenders in the ultra-tough AFC North, the AFC has a record 11 teams with a winning a record through 14 weeks. The NFC is on the other side of the equation thanks in part to the the lackluster South division. In all, a record 11 teams in the NFC have losing records.

Attacks on match officials could ‘kill’ soccer, top former ref Collina says after latest incident

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Referee Halil Umut Meler desperately tried to shield himself from the kicks of angry fans. He had fallen to the ground after being attacked on the field by the president of a top Turkish soccer team. Monday’s shocking scene at the end of a Turkish league game was an example of the violence and abuse directed toward officials. It was claimed Wednesday that other incidents have been as extreme as car bombs. Meler was hospitalized after being punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca at the end of a 1-1 draw with Caykur Rizespor. Fans invaded the pitch after Rizespor scored a last-minute equalizer.

